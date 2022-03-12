McCaffery talks win over the Hoosiers

Fran McCaffery's team kept fighting and never gave up. The result was one of the biggest wins of his Iowa tenure. He discusses the win over Indiana, his play call in the final set of the game, his wandering down to the Indiana huddle, and a whole lot more.



COACH FRAN McCAFFERY OPENING STATEMENT

Couldn't be more proud of our team. We beat a tremendous team today, incredibly well-coached team. They fought. Trayce is a handful. They kept coming, but so did we. I remember about four minutes to go we're down five and I just felt like in the huddle that these guys kept believing and that's what they had to do. We were right there, put ourselves in a position to be right there against a team that's really good, playing really well. The star is playing well, but we continuously get great play off the bench from a lot of different people and it's an incredibly unselfish group, an incredibly fun team to coach.

Q. Fran, we talked a lot about Jordan's late shot, but there were a lot of shots that led to that shot. Kind of walk through what you saw in that huddle, because you saw Perkins taking it to the rack. Patrick had a couple huge buckets in that stretch as well.

COACH FRAN McCAFFERY: We were running stuff for those guys. You've got to spread it. You know, at the end of the day Keegan and Jordan are going to be a big part of what we do, but we've got to get Kris involved, we've got to get Tony involved, Patrick, Payton Sandfort, Joe Toussaint. I mean, we run stuff for those guys. They know they all have the green light to shoot the ball. And I thought Tony's and-one, huge play in the game. Patrick stretched there just late in the second half. When they were really chasing J-Bo and they were really chasing Keegan, and somebody's got to go make a play, somebody's got to go finish the play and his and one and his left-handed runner. I thought pretty much to a man who I put in really performed at a very high level. Some of them scored more than others but they were all rock solid.

Q. Can you go through what the original look was going to be on that play? I don't know if you had a timeout, but did you almost use one?

COACH FRAN McCAFFERY: Almost used it, thought about it and then he raised up. He was supposed to get a shot in the corner. they jammed it up. Credit them for that. He kept coming, Connor hit him. Now he's on the open floor. He's pretty good up there. As a coach, you're like take a timeout, don't take a timeout. He looked up and he just raised up and drilled it. As long as he's shooting it, it's probably better than anything I could have drawn up anyway.

Q. Fran, there was a moment where you were in the Indiana huddle for a little bit. What was that about? What was going on?

COACH FRAN McCAFFERY: Well, seemed to be a conversation over there and I was pretty sure that those guys were not advocating for the Hawkeyes, so I just wanted to include myself to see what the discussion was about, but it was amicable.

Q. Fran, Jordan kind of talked about it a little bit, they weren't beating his door down, they weren't beating the Murrays' door down. What does a moment like this mean to you and your program?

COACH FRAN McCAFFERY: Well, in so many ways, these are Iowa kids. It's been written a million times, Jordan's dad, Rose Bowl quarterback at Iowa. Kenyon was an McDonald's All-American who came to Iowa and met somebody and stayed in Iowa.

I watched those kids grow up, all three of them, and it's a proud moment as a coach to watch three Iowa kids excel the way they have. But the amazing thing is just how they conduct themselves, how they carry themselves, the way they lead, the way they treat their teammates, the way they compete and they take tremendous pride in wearing that jersey. That's something when I came here, I wanted to make sure that everybody understood, we have an amazing basketball tradition at our school and anybody that puts that jersey on has a responsibility, like Jordan said, to represent those that came before, and those guys do it as well as anybody.

Q. Fran, when you're out recruiting, how much of an emphasis is three-point shooting when you're looking at prospects?

COACH FRAN McCAFFERY: Well, it's huge and I think it has gotten even more pronounced. We obviously are looking for shooters, but you're looking for athletes, you're looking for size, you might look to replace a position, but as we move to position less basketball, you want your 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. We don't even use those terms anymore. We want everybody to shoot threes. Everybody we're looking at, that is a big component of the evaluation process.

Q. Coach, can you reflect for me this aspect? You remember the lean years with Iowa when you first started this program? What does it mean to you now that 24 hours from now you're going to be competing for a Big Ten championship? What does that mean to you as far as how far you've come with the program with what you've tried to build here at Iowa?

COACH FRAN McCAFFERY: Truthfully, I feel like it's my responsibility to do everything I can with my staff, with our administration to build a program that can consistently win. I think that's the most important thing, and we've done that.

Anybody that coaches in this league has unbelievable respect for every other team because every other team is trying to do the same thing. We don't have in this league haves and have-nots. We are not the top five teams are always the same top five teams, everybody else -- the top -- bottom four teams, everybody beats them twice. It doesn't work that way in this league.

So we feel like we have a program that can win any night we take the floor and we can come here and win any game that we play, but we're also respectful of our opponent and recognize that it could go the other way. So it's constant work. It's constant meetings, preparation, whether it be recruiting or scouting or coaching or preparing practice, preparing a film session and making sure that people know and understand who we are and what we try to do within this program. The word that's thrown around all the time is culture. Well, that's what culture is. Everybody throws that term out. Well, that's what it is. What kind of kids are you bringing in, how committed are you.

You heard these guys talk about the locker room and how connected these guys are and how they love and support each other. It's not always like that. It's like, why is he playing and I'm not? These guys are like whoever's out there, they're pulling for that guy and hugging that guy when he does something good. And if he doesn't, put their arms around him and try to help him and not criticize him.

So that's what we've got. I'm really proud tomorrow we'll be able to represent Iowa in the championship game.

Q. Coach, this is a grueling tournament, playing every day. Can you describe the challenge of preparing for a new team each day, and to Jordan's point, how locked in the team has been to get to this point?

COACH FRAN McCAFFERY: You have to have a special group that knows and understands how to process a game plan. You think about it, last Sunday we played Illinois on the road, they got Kofi, they got Frazier, whatever challenges they present. Then you've got Northwestern. We played them before, but they were all sick, now they're back, they had just come off a win. Then we play Rutgers who finished strong, presents a different set of challenges. And then an Indiana team's playing as well as anybody in the country and then tomorrow we'll play a great team, whoever that is. So it's incumbent upon your student-athletes to be able to process a game plan, execute a game plan and then turn around and do it in less than 24 hours.

Our guys have been incredibly professional and diligent, they lock in, they read the report, they study it, they're aware. Whoever we play we've already played them, so we have familiarity with personnel and style, but we have to adjust to whoever it is.

Q. Fran, I want to ask you about Patrick. It seemed like yesterday and in the first half today things weren't flowing for him and then in the second half from the get-go he's looks like a different guy. What was that all about?

COACH FRAN McCAFFERY: Well, I think one of the things that helped, I didn't go back to him yesterday, I kind of stayed with Connor and Payton and Tony, I didn't give him a chance to go back in there. And I need to do that, he deserves that, he's earned that, so that's part of it. Missed a couple early. I don't think he was aggressive enough. I think he did have four points in the first half, got a big tipped dunk when we weren't offensive rebounding. They were offensive rebounding in the first half, we were not, so that was a big play, a momentum play.

But I challenged him to be who he is, affect the game the way that you can, driving the ball, moving without the ball, running the floor, use your length on defense. And he was special and I'm proud of him.



