HawkeyeReport - McCaffery talks win over Wisconsin

There was a lot on the plate of Fran McCaffery and the Iowa basketball team on Sunday afternoon and fortunately for the head coach, his team did what they needed to do and secured a three seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament with a victory on Wisconsin.



Following the victory, McCaffery gave us a small update on the status of Joe Wieskamp and his ankle, how he told Luka Garza his number was being retired, the key plays from Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon down the stretch, and how his team managed distractions and adversity on Sunday afternoon.

