The good news for Fran McCaffery's team was they won their third straight game of the season. The bad news is it might have come at a cost as starting power forward Jack Nunge is slated to have an MRI on Monday before the team travels to Las Vegas.



Following the win over Cal Poly, McCaffery met with the media to discuss the shooting of C.J. Fredrick, the great play off the bench from Cordell Pemsl, and he updates where things are from a health perspective with Nunge and Jordan Bohannon, who was also held out of playing in this game to due hip soreness.

