McCaffery to miss Sunday's game due to Covid

After having their game with Ohio State postponed due to issues with their charter plane and winter weather issues, Iowa basketball took another turn on Friday morning when it was announced that head coach Fran McCaffery would miss Sunday’s game against Minnesota due to Covid health and safety protocols.

Taking McCaffery’s place as acting head coach against the Gophers will be assistant Billy Taylor, who has the scouting assignment for the contest. Taylor has been a head coach in the past at three different schools.

He was the head coach at Lehigh for five seasons, posting an 81-69 record, including one trip to the NCAA Tournament. Then he was the head coach at Ball State for six season, compiling an 84-99 record. Most recently he served as the head coach at Belmont Abbey, where he posted a 49-42 record. Overall, he has a 214-210 record as a head coach.