The Big Ten basketball coaches held their annual media day in Chicago on Wednesday morning and that included Fran McCaffery offering an update on his team and the status of Jordan Bohannon heading into the season.



OPENING STATEMENT

I am really excited about this team.

It’s a different team than last year. We have a lot of new faces and I think that’s the challenge going into a new season where Michigan State is the clear favorite. We have 20 league games against what I consider to be the best that this league has been, top to bottom and we have put together our most challenge schedule to go with that.

We are excited for the challenge. We started practice on Saturday and we are anxious to get going.

Q: What do you think the new three point line will impact college basketball and the Big Ten?

McCAFFERY: I thought initially that it might have a great impact and it may, but we don’t know yet. You are expecting three point percentages to go down a bit and maybe fewer attempts and makes. Does that lead to more pack line defenses or more teams playing zone? I think those are things that could eventually happen. I think all in all it will maybe open up the post a little bit. We have Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener, and Jack Nunge, so for us it’s a good thing for us to throw it inside and play in and out. I think ultimately it will be better, but we don’t know what it will be like in the short run, but we might see more pack line and zone.

Q: You talked about the challenging schedule and one game is against Cincinnati, who you played last year in the NCAA Tournament. What about that game?

McCAFFERY: It’s interesting because when we scheduled that game we didn’t know we were going to play Cincinnati in the NCAA Tournament. Now they have a new coach and a new style of play. For us, we looked at it that we would play a prominent program in a great facility in a city where we have a lot of alumni. It’s a great opportunity for our program to get on television and play in a great atmosphere. I felt like the more you think about it and listen to people, that you have to challenge your team with a tough schedule. If you want to be considered on Selection Sunday, the message has been pretty clear, you have to do that. We play two challenge games, we play in a tournament with Texas Tech, Creighton, and San Diego State and we are at Iowa State, we play Cincinnati and we play 20 league games. That is by far the most challenging schedule we have put together. We have a lot of new faces, but I think we still have enough veterans that can handle it.

Q: Is there any update on Jordan Bohannon?

McCAFFERY: If he’s healthy, we plan on playing with him. If he’s not, we will play without him. I don’t know what else to say about that other than I think it’s a good question because nobody knows what his status is. He is obviously critical to our team. I would have said seven or eight weeks ago that we are playing without him. Now there is the possibility. He is not playing, but he is dribbling, shooting, and doing some things. We are trying not to put pressure on him in any way, shape, or form. I want him to play his senior year as pain free as possible. We are planning as if he’s not playing and if he plays, we will be thrilled that he is and he will be able to jump right back in because of how good he is and he’s a senior leader.