McCaffery updates hoops injuries
One of the stories of the Iowa basketball season this year has been injuries. Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke with the media via teleconference on Friday leading up to their game on Saturday a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news