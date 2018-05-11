Fran McCaffery made his way to the Quad Cities on Thursday evening. It's a place where he has had some recent recruiting success and he hopes that will continue to be the case.



McCaffery updates us on Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss and the NBA Draft process, he gives us his view of the recommendations from the college basketball commission, and he discusses the schedule the Hawkeyes will face this winter, which includes 20 Big Ten games for the first time.



Q: What’s the latest with Tyler Cook and the NBA Draft process?

McCAFFERY: He’s in San Antonio today, I think. He has a few more visits to go.

He’s in great shape and very positive. I’m excited for him and this is a great opportunity. He’s had interviews and gets to spend time with those folks. They give him valuable feedback.

He finishes up finals and then he has four more workouts after that. He has been trying to get papers done and tests and I am really proud of how he’s handled that. He’s taken a very professional approach, which you would expect.

Q: This process really seemed to help Peter Jok. Do you suspect it will do the same for Moss and Cook, if they come back?

McCAFFERY: There’s no question that they will come back as better players after going through this process. It’s incredibly valuable feedback that you normally don’t get. You want to play in the NBA, so you want to know what they think of you and they tell you. If you come back, then ok, maybe there a few things that if I do better, then I’ll move up.

If either of them kill it in a workout, then maybe they will make some money this year.

Q: Do you get the feedback from the NBA teams too?

McCAFFERY: Yeah.

Q: Do you hear what they think about Tyler Cook?

McCAFFERY: Yeah, it’s pretty basic and standard. They don’t get too specific, but I would hope they get more specific with him. They give us general thoughts and whatever they share with us, we would tell him.

Q: Has Moss had any NBA workouts yet?

McCAFFERY: Not to my knowledge.

Q: Does he get any sort of feedback?

McCAFFERY: They will give him feedback. I don’t know that he has any workouts yet.

Q: What were your thoughts on the recent findings from the college basketball commission led by Condi Rice?

McCAFFERY: I think that was just the beginning. We have to wait and see where it goes from there. I think some of what they talked about, we already knew.

I think it identified specific areas where there’s going to be change and I think that’s really good.

I really have a lot of respect for the commission and it was an independent commission that had good intentions and worked really hard to figure this out and make some recommendations that will have some teeth to them. They want to make changes that will benefit the student-athletes and that was the whole purpose of it.

Q: What is your one hope that comes out of all this?

McCAFFERY: There’s a lot of things that I would like to see. (laugh) I just think it’s a good start. If the players somehow benefit from this, then that’s a good thing.

Q: You have probably given a lot of thought to how you will use Joe Wieskamp? Could he play the three for you?

McCAFFERY: He’s a guy that you could utilize in a lot of different ways. You could think about him as a three, a two, an undersized four, or he could even bring it down. Everyone is sort of moving towards positionless basketball and we were a little more traditional last year. With him, it gives you incredible flexibility. I am really excited to get him on campus, which is coming up really soon.

Q: What sort of tweakes have you made since the end of the season to help on the defensive end of the floor?

McCAFFERY: We did a lot of skill development stuff. That’s on the ball defense, rotations, help, help and recover, staying in your stance, block out’s and those kinds of things. They are all fundamental, but they need to get better.

You break it down and then you put it all back together. So go from one on one to two on two, all the way up to five on five.

Q: You get to spend more time with your guys this summer, right?

McCAFFERY: Yeah, last year it was two hours a week and this summer it will be four, so twice as much. While four hours doesn’t seem like a lot, they will also have time in the weight room. I think it is a good number because you want to get them out there, but you don’t want to make it seem like the season never ends.

Q: How do you go about creating the workout schedule?

McCAFFERY: Well, in July it will be a little different because we are on the road Wednesday thru Sunday, so it will be Monday and Tuesday. Maybe a little on Wednesday morning. Before that we can spread it out a little better.

Q: Thoughts on going to 20 Big Ten games?

McCAFFERY: I thought it was inevitable. Whether you thought it was good idea or not, when you look at the big picture and analyze the positives vs. the negatives, you had to do it. I think you will see all the major conferences do it. It helps your RPI and it helps get more teams in.

Q: Where are you at with your non-conference schedule? Is that pretty much set?

McCAFFERY: I think so.

Q: Are you in the Big Ten/Big East event this year?

McCAFFERY: No. You are two years on and then two years off.

Q: Do you know who you face in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge?

McCAFFERY: No. Don’t know that one yet. It will definitely be a home game this year.

Q: What has it been like to coach your own son?

McCAFFERY: I have gotten a lot of advice. Anyone that I have talked to that has done it gave me advice. All of them have been terrific.

Q: What did they tell you?

McCAFFERY: Some of it is funny. Some of it is worthwhile. The bottom line is there are challenges to it in so many respects. Each one of them said that they were glad they did it. You get to see your son every day and that’s exciting.

Q: You are getting another Baer on our roster this season as a walk-on. What excites about having another Baer on the roster?

McCAFFERY: He was one of our managers last year, so we got to know him. He’s a terrific young man, much like his brother. He’s a little on the quiet side, but he’s also got some size, so when you put your walk-ons out there, you want someone to play the frontcourt position. He is also skilled and can put it on the deck and shoot it. He’s thrilled and we are thrilled to have him.

Q: What do you think of basketball in the Quad Cities area? You know have three of them.

McCAFFERY: I look at it more individually more than from a specific area. There are some really good players in the Quad Cities and we are excited to have three of them. We will continue to recruit this area heavily. Some years the great players are in Dubuque. Some years it’s Des Moines. Right now it’s the Quad Cities.

Q: How is Connor doing after his injuries and illness last year?

McCAFFERY: He’s fine. He would probably like to be out there for baseball. He loves the team and the team is playing really well. It was fun last weekend when we went to the game and they beat Oklahoma State. He’s just fired up and loves that group. I think they are really connected and Rick Heller is doing a fantastic job.