A few years ago it looked like Aaron Mends was on the fast track to a spot in the starting lineup at linebacker. Jim Reid, who was the linebackers coach at the time, heaped praise on Mends and all signs pointed to significant snaps coming his way.

However, the senior to be was beat out for the starting spot and he simply had to continue to listen to the coaches mantra of trusting the process. His turn as a starter looks like it's coming in 2018 at weakside linebacker. Mends discusses being patient during his Iowa career, the other success stories that have kept him motivated, and what he has seen from fellow linebacker Amani Jones this spring.

