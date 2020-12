For C.J. Fredrick and Luka Garza, the feeling was similar, Iowa let one get away on Christmas night. Holding a lead late, the Hawkeyes had defensive lapses at the end of the game and in overtime that allowed the Gophers to knock down several big three pointers. Following the loss, Garza and Fredrick discuss if the Hawkeyes gave this game away and what happened down the stretch defensively to allow it to happen.