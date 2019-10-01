Michigan natives look forward to Big House game
When Michael Ojemudia and Cedrick Lattimore came to Iowa they knew that they would have one chance to play in Ann Arbor. That opportunity comes this weekend for both players and several other Michigan natives on the Iowa roster. They discuss this big opportunity for them, scrambling to find enough tickets this weekend for family and friends, and Ojemudia talks about what he learned from Oliver Martin about the Michigan receivers and their passing game.