OMAHA, Neb. - Key opportunities slipped away and the Iowa offense continued its postseason woes in the Big Ten Tournament elimination game.

In a must-win scenario in Omaha, the Hawkeyes couldn’t string anything together Thursday, falling 2-0 to Ohio State for a quick two-and-Q exit. In the pair of contests, Iowa had a combined five hits and one run in 19 innings and its top three batters only had two hits.

It was a stark contrast to last postseason for the reigning Big Ten Tournament champs.

“We didn’t really get anything going,” Robert Neustrom said. “It wasn’t even about stringing things together. It’s just that these last two games were pitiful offensively and we know we are better than that.”

Iowa pitcher Cole McDonald made his second start after missing consecutive starts with arm tightness. He may have been unable to shake the prior discomfort, and it showed early as he led off the game with a four-pitch walk.

Ohio State was able to take advantage of the opportunity. OSU senior Tyler Crowles smashed an RBI double in the left-center gap that went over the heads of the shallow UI outfielders to make it 1-0.

“After my first inning, I knew I didn’t have my best stuff,” McDonald said. “Just learning things from last year and going through this year, I know I have stuff - that even when I’m not at my best I can still get guys out.

OSU’s offense would get going again in the fifth when DH Dominic Canzone’s single just stayed inside the right field line. The Buckeyes took advantage of a Tyler Cropley throwing error and moved pinch-runner Matt Carpenter to third before OSU second baseman Kobie Foppe hit an RBI single to right field to make it a 2-0 Buckeye lead.

McDonald’s day would be done after that. He finished with 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 K while allowing one earned run.

“I think Cole gave us a quality start,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said. “It wasn’t coming out like it was last week, but he really battled and logged some innings for us.”

The Hawkeyes had their biggest moment of the season in the seventh inning when Kyle Crowl drew a walk and Justin Jenkins reached base on a OSU error. But Ohio State relief pitcher Seth Kinker, one of the conference’s top closers all year, channeled the composure of a senior veteran. He managed to strike out UI’s Trenton Wallace and forced Boe into a double play to end the chance.

Iowa would get a leadoff hit to start the eighth inning, but that was all she wrote for the offense. The Hawkeyes had a runner on base in every inning but the sixth and the ninth.

“We had several chances and some opportunities,” Heller said. “(Ryan) Feltner was really good. He’s got a great arm. On days when he struggles he usually gives up some free bases with walks and hit by pitches. He wasn’t doing that today.”

The results today also meant the end of the collegiate careers of Nick Nelsen, Austin Guzzo, Matt Hoeg and Cropley.

“They know they were blessed to be here,” Neustrom said. “They worked hard every day. I just wish we could have given them more this year, but we love those guys and they helped us get to where we are.”

“With only four guys I felt like they did a really good job of bringing in the new ones,” McDonald said. “Considering all things, those four seniors did a great job of keeping on the culture and tradition that we are trying to get here at Iowa.”

With the quick elimination, the Hawks finish 2018 with a final record of 33-20. This is the first year in Heller’s tenure without a win in a postseason game.

Now the attention turns to Neustrom and what his decision will be. It’s projected that he will not slide outside of the top five rounds of the draft. Baseball America has him going around pick 150.

About three weeks ago, Iowa was projected to be a three-seed in the NCAA tournament after beating then-No. 12 Oklahoma State in a series, only to be followed by a devastating series loss against Northwestern that booted them out of the tournament.

“This season flew by way too fast,” Neustrom said. “We got a special group of guys, really special team and it was a roller coaster ride at times.”

“Sometimes we felt like a top-five team in baseball and there are times we felt like today. But that’s baseball.”