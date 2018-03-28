OPENING STATEMENT

Good morning. I lost the toss, so I’m up first. It’s good to be here. It’s really kind of funny, we’ve had three days of spring football - two non-padded and one padded - and we have some great kids who are working hard, but we have a lot to work on, a lot of improvement to make, and so forth.

This is really a great time of year for coaching. You’re not preparing for an opponent. The opponent is Iowa, so you’re going against each other. We’re going against our offensive line, which is going to be tremendous, and our offense and we’re helping each other and trying to improve, and you have a chance to really detail and develop things.

Over the course of the next five weeks, we’ll have three practices a week and we have ample time in between to meet and correct, so if you love football and you love to coach and you like to teach, this is really a fun time.

We really like the guys in the room. We’ve got an interesting group of guys that are there. Two guys are injured right now, but we’ve got some other guys that are really working hard. I think they care about each other and it’s really an interesting group because they really help each other along with the culture in there. The older guys help the younger guys and so forth.

It is an experienced group as you well know and we’ve played a lot of guys. There were times last year in games where we were playing 11 guys and actively we were playing 8-10 almost every game. It’s a good situation and a good group of guys and if they can overcome some bad coaching, it can be a pretty good group.

I’d be remiss not to mention Kelvin Bell. Kelvin and I work together closely. He does a tremendous job not only as our recruiting coordinator, but he played here and we really enjoy having an opportunity to work with these guys.

With that, I’ll open it up for questions or closing comments, whatever you prefer.

Q: How concerned are you about the defensive tackle depth now that Nixon isn’t going to play this year?

MORGAN: That’s a great question and that’s probably what keeps you up at night worrying about things. Nathan Bazata did a great job as did Jake Hulett and Daniel Gaffey. Those three seniors provided us with great leadership on the field during games, on the practice field, and in meetings. All three of those guys were valuable guys. Nate played really well. We’re worried about it because Matt (Nelson) is out right now with the injury, Nate’s out (graduated), and Cedrick (Lattimore) is our returning guy. Ced is in there and we really like what he’s doing right now and his approach. Certainly there’s technical things that have to improve, but his attitude right now, his demeanor, his accountability to the rest of the guys in the room, he’s hard on himself and that’s a good situation. At the other tackle, we’ve got Brady Reiff, who is much healthier than he was last season, or during the middle to late part of the season, and he looks fresh. Then we’ve got Garret Jansen, who we used in a lot of pass rush situations last year, and he’s really shown some improvement. Then we kind of slid a guy in there from the defensive end position. If you remember a year ago at this time, we were talking about moving Matt Nelson in. Now we’ve asked Chauncey Golston to slide in there just to get him some reps and some experience, and he’s doing a great job.

Q: You have a lot of potential star power at defensive end, but Parker Hesse is such a mainstay there. He seems like the overlooked end at least on the outside. Talk about what he brings to the table.

MORGAN: Well, you’re very perceptive because Parker Hesse is a core guy for us. He’s the glue that keeps it together. We interview players at the end of the season and we ask them who you respect and why you respect them, and Parker is one of the guys at the top of that list. It’s because of the way that he works and his day to day operations. He finishes everything and he’s as tough as they get. He’s been that way long before he got here and he’s maintained that. Certainly he still has work to do. He got reach blocked several times the other day in practice, but I think if you talk to anybody in our room, they would certainly hold him in high regard. Star power? We’ve got some guys that are pretty good players and we’re excited to work with them, I know that.

Q: What do you expect from A.J. Epenesa now that he’s had a year in the winter strength program and a season under his belt?

MORGAN: It’s difficult for a young guy to do what A.J. did in the fall, to come out as a true freshman and go ahead and get put in there. But he has the athleticism and the other guys really helped him a long and they were really good with him and mentoring him and showing him the way. What he has to do is he’s had that period now from after the bowl game until now, an eight week block of time, for strength and conditioning, so during that time he’s gotten stronger. His goal is to learn the defense more and to understand all of the adjustments and so forth and now perfect or try to work on your technique and fundamentals not only in the pass game, but also in the run game. We’re seeing growth in him in the few days that we’ve had and in skills and drills, but he, like all the other guys, has work to do. But what a humble kid, what a hard working kid. A guy that’s had all the notoriety that he’s had, it would be pretty easy to be self-centered, but he’s totally the opposite of that.

Q: How long until he gets the run figured out?

MORGAN: I don’t know. I think everybody’s different, but I think he’s on the right path. I think it takes time. I’d say the same thing about Anthony (Nelson). I think he’s further ahead than a lot of guys in the program certainly were at that stage.Q: With A.J. in the run game, what specifically do you want to see him do?MORGAN: Knock back the guy that’s across from him and take care of his responsibility and get to the ball just like the other four guys out there. It’s no different. It’s just a matter of all the guys doing it and we have to do a good job of coaching and do a great job of getting the guys to feel urgency out there, and then the ownership has to come from the collective group of guys to do that on a consistent basis.

Q: What prompted moving Golston inside and could that be a long term solution?

MORGAN: It’s interesting and a really good question. We have some good tackles, but we’re undersized inside. All you have to do is look at our depth chart and watch us. We’re a little strong on the outside and with Matt (Nelson) going down, it gives another opportunity for a young man to move inside. For Chauncey, the difference between a heavy five technique at defensive end and a three technique at defensive tackle is you’re on a guard instead of a tackle. If you’re tilted one, you’re just like a crash end only you’re a little closer. Football is still football. You have a little different responsibilities, but if we can simplify it in our teaching, I think that helps in his transition but it’s an opportunity to get a guy in there. He’s done very well and showed some great improvement during bowl prep. We saw that gradually coming and it just gives an opportunity to give a guy more opportunities to show what he can do in practice and help the team.

Q: Do you A.J. staying outside? Last year you mentioned maybe using him inside too.

MORGAN: Yeah. I think right now in A.J.’s situation is for us to do everything we can to give him an opportunity to be successful and learn and when you’re moving guys from position to position as true freshmen, it’s a little different than moving a young man that’s been in the program for two years. Speaking of that, with Matt’s transition last year I know a lot of people were skeptical, but when you have a young man like Matt Nelson that’s committed, and this kid is taking MCAT’s in June so he’s studying right now for them. I hope he does surgery on me if I need it. But getting back to A.J., I think we want to just keep him in one spot and make sure he has a thorough understanding and knowledge of that position.

Q: After developing that solid 8 to 10 man rotation up front last year, could you sense that helped them perform better later in games and in the second half of the year?

MORGAN: No question about it. As a coach you are very protective and nervous about it. Then you saw Sam Brincks out there making plays in the Penn State game. Then you saw guys like Brady (Reiff), Garret (Jansen), and AJ out there. These guys are playing at a high level.

I think it’s great for the comraderie and moral of the group. Fresh bodies help, even though there might be a one who is slightly better in the run game than the other guy. Collectively, it certainly helps our team. They just have to earn the trust.

Q: You talked about being a little undersized at defensive tackle. Is that impossible to overcome?

MORGAN: We aren’t that undersized. Kroul and King weren’t that big, throw in Klug too. It took them a while to get there as far as size. The guys we have right now are on that journey. The journey to the lunch line and the buffet. It takes a little time and you have to buy into it. You have to buy into the fact that I am a little bit smaller so I have to do one or two things. I have to be a master tactician and play with great leverage or I have to be a guy that’s moving around.

Q: Did you get enough of that last year? It felt like the games last year you might not have gotten what you wanted at times?

MORGAN: You never get enough of what you want. I hope we get to the point where we got everything we can out of them. I think we have good kids and we want to try and put them in the best position to be successful. We have the most experienced group on the team if you look at the team on the defensive side. It’s fun to be in our room and it’s also enjoyable to be in the staff meeting room with Coach Parker, Coach Wallace, Kelvin, and our student assistants.

Q: A life long coach is always a teacher. Whether you are at Benton Community or Iowa City West or here. What is it that you like about teaching the game, no matter the age of the player?

MORGAN: I think the thing that most people like to see is to take a difficult task and try to put it in terms that is easy to understand and then to see them try to go out and execute. The next day you go back into the meeting room and maybe they don’t master it, but they understand what you are trying to say and they are trying it. They are getting out of their comfort zone and trying to do what they are coached to do.

To see that is really rewarding.

Then probably the biggest payoff is when it’s over and they come back or you get a letter. That’s the biggest payoff. That’s what you want and you can’t buy that. It’s just like the locker room. You can’t get that feeling. Those are the moments you remember forever and it’s really special.

It’s about the relationships. It’s about the guys growing, learning, and understanding. It’s a game, but it’s even more than a game.

Q: Is the reward taking that freshman who is 235 pounds and five years later they are 270 and they go from not starting with the right foot to seeing them develop. Jim Reid said a few years ago talked about that with James Morris and Anthony Hitchens and the way they developed. Is that the same for you in terms of the rewards?

MORGAN: Very much so and that’s a great comment. You take the guys on the field, but how about those guys who practice every day working just as hard without the notoriety. To see those guys grow and develop is rewarding. It is such a rewarding job. You just feel so lucky to be doing it.

Q: Do you want the 8-10 man rotation to be the standard? I know that’s easier said than done at times.

MORGAN: I think so. I think it’s good. We had a chance to go down to Georgia for a day as a staff and they are rotating and playing ten guys. I was down at Arizona State and they switched to a 3-4 and they are planning on playing six or seven guys.

I think if you look at the NFL and colleges, they can do it. You are asking a three technique to take on 600-700 pounds against Wisconsin in the run game time after time, it’s hard to do. Playing guys is good for the team, no question.

Q: Do you see Parker doing the defensive tackle thing again this year?

MORGAN: Yeah. If he’s one of our best, and we feel he is, we will put him somewhere where he can help the team. He moved inside on passing downs and really did a great job. He’s a guy that you don’t want to take off the field, but he’s a guy that also knows if it’s going to help the team, I am all for it.

Q: What else did you take away from the Georgia visit?

MORGAN: It was interesting to compare their athletes, facilities, and meeting rooms to the way we do stuff. It was interesting to learn and see how other people coach and work.

Q: Would you say at this point that the defensive line has assumed that leadership role that the linebackers had last year?

MORGAN: No, I don’t think so. I don’t think we are there yet. I think we have to do better in leadership. I think right now we have good guys and they are going to have to step up, do more, and lead by showing that every snap in practice is the most important snap. They have to do it by example and they have to do it verbally. We don’t have a verbal group of guys. They are very compliant, hardworking, and studious guys that probably need to raise a little ruckus every once in a while.

Q: Could a guy like Austin Schulte or Dallas Jacobus see time at tackle this year?

MORGAN: Those are guys that have really worked hard and have done a great job. Austin has overcome to ACL’s in the same knee and that was very difficult coming in here. He was a great high school linebacker and injured it during basketball, so he missed a lot of his freshman season here. Dallas is a great team guys. He’s strong kid and it’s up for grabs right now. The best guys and the guys who are doing the best are going to be the ones who are out there playing. Everyone has a chance right now.

Q: You have recruited the state for 19 years now. What do you find rewarding about it?

MORGAN: To have the opportunity to recruit in this state is amazing. We have had the luxury of having guys like Seth, Brian, Lavar, Kelvin Bell, guys who have Iowa ties and have played here. They have been able to help us in certain areas.

If you have a kid from Iowa and he comes here, he’s an in-state kid and it’s going to mean a lot to him. Not that it would mean anything to anyone else, but he’s the one that has to go home and talk to people. It means a great deal to them and those guys with that chip on their shoulder. Phil Parker talks to our guys about having that walk-on mentality, but a four star performance. You feel humbled and honored to be able to recruit this state. If you take a look at our roster last year, 12 of our 25 guys that had started on offense, defense, or special teams were kids from the state of Iowa.