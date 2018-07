When Isaiah Moss declared for the NBA Draft, he knew that the workouts might not be there from NBA teams, but what he was looking to receive was feedback from scouts in the league. The junior guard got that and more on what he needs to improve upon to get an opportunity down the road to play in the NBA. Moss met with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss what he was told by NBA scouts and what the addition of Joe Wieskamp means to the Iowa guard court.