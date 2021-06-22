Moss looking forward to fans returning

The 2020 Iowa football season was a strange one for a lot of reasons. Top among them for Riley Moss was the lack of fans in the stands at Kinnick Stadium. We caught up with Moss at Kinnick on Tuesday to discuss how strange it was last season to not have fans in the stands and how it will feel once they return for the home opener against Indiana. Moss also discusses how life for the Iowa football team is different one year later without many of the Covid restrictions in place.

