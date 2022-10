Ohio State has probably the most talented wide receiver room in all of college football. On Saturday, Riley Moss and his teammates will be tasked with slowing that group down in hopes of upsetting the Buckeyes. Moss was actually at Kinnick Stadium back in 2017 when Iowa upset Ohio State has designs on doing the same thing, this time in Columbus.



Moss discusses the Ohio State receivers and how they will present a huge challenge to the Iowa secondary this Saturday and what it was like to be a recruit in the stands in 2017 watching Iowa pull the upset and then storming the field after the game.