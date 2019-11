With Michael Ojemudia out this week due to injury, Riley Moss had to step into the starting role as he has done in the past. Moss knew that the Gophers excellent group of receivers would be coming after him and they did. The good news is Moss was more than up to the task. He finished his day with 2 tackles, but his biggest contribution were a tipped pass breakup and then finally an interception to seal the Hawkeye victory. He discusses his day and the play of the defense.