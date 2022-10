Riley Mulvey arrived in Iowa City last summer hoping to find a role on the Iowa baskeball team. That role really never fully appeared as the big man adjusted to life in the Big Ten. But, he was able to play in the Big Ten Tournament and that experience has helped the sophomore center gain confidence heading into the season.



Mulvey talks about the improved confidence, what he is doing well in practice, blocking more shots and being stronger on defense, and his shooting range.