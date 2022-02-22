Murray brothers lead Iowa to win over MSU

As it has been many times this season, Keegan and Kris Murray led the way for the Iowa offense. This time it was Keegan who lead the way with 28 points, while Kris, who battled foul trouble in the first half, chipped in with 11 of his own, including three triples in the second half.



Following the victory, the Murray brothers met with the media to discuss who they have flipped the switch as a team on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor, the push that they made in the second half after a quick timeout by Fran McCaffery, and much more.

