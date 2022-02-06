Murray has double-double in victory over the Gophers

It was another night at the office for Keegan Murray. The Iowa forward knew that there would be points to be had in the paint once again against the Gophers and they were. He finished the day with another double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds as Iowa pulled away in the second half for a convincing 71-59 victory.



Following the victory, Murray spoke to the media about the increased defensive pressure from the Hawkeyes and how it fueled their offense. He also discussed the differences without Fran McCaffery on the sidelines and how Connor McCaffery helped with advising the team from the sidelines.

