The Iowa Hawkeyes missed out on Michael Myslinski the first time around when he verbally committed to Texas back in August. But, as fate would have it, they were given a second chance when the 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman decided not to sign in December and reopened his recruiting. This time, Iowa was able to land their center of the future as Myslinski made the call and committed to the Hawkeyes today.

A three-star prospect, Myslinski chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Texas, Michigan State, Florida State, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Arkansas, Duke, Wake Forest, Illinois, Louisville, South Florida, Tulane, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Connecticut, Akron, Bowling Green, UAB, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Florida International, Old Dominion, and East Tennessee State.