I miss the NCAA Tournament. I’m sure you do too. We will never know if Luka Garza would have led the Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16 this season. While it always depends on the draw, I think the Hawkeyes were poised to do just that this season and break the long string of not advancing to the sound weekend of college basketball’s greatest event. With time on our hands, I sort of wandered down the rabbit hole this weekend on YouTube.com to watch some old Iowa hoops games, specifically NCAA Tournament games. It all kind of started after deciding to write about the 1980 Iowa team and their trip to the Final Four and then I ventured towards the Dr. Tom Davis era and into the most recent games, like last year’s games against Cincinnati and Tennessee. Surprisingly, there were a decent amount of games available to watch and relive this weekend. I thought it would be fun to look back at five of my favorites that was able to watch and discuss them a bit. IOWA vs. GEORGETOWN 1980 I mean, this is the top game for any Iowa fan of a certain age, right. Any time you punch your ticket to the Final Four, it’s a game worth watching again and again and again. I was a sports crazed teen at the time, so every Iowa game was appointment television in our house. That run in the tournament was so special. Beating NC State in Greensboro and then a double digit win over a talented Syracuse team put Iowa in position to make the Final Four. This was fairly early in the Big John Thompson era with the Hoyas. He was building a program that would become a monster in the mid 80’s with Patrick Ewing patrolling the middle. He had Sleepy Floyd running the show and Craig Shelton was a strong presence in the paint. Iowa goes into the half down ten. Then falls behind by 14 in the second half, but thanks to the savvy point guard play from Ronnie Lester, the shooting of Vince Brookins, and perhaps the biggest shot in Iowa history by Iowa City native Steve Waite, the Hawkeyes won 81-80 and moved on to the Final Four.

IOWA vs. OKLAHOMA 1987 This was during my college years at Iowa. I think we were just starting spring break that year and the game was on a Friday night. Watched the game with my old college roommate at his parents’ house. In typical Dr Tom Davis style, it was a wild ride all the way to the finish line. Heck, we needed five more minutes to actually finish this one up. Oklahoma was up three with under a minute left in regulation when B.J. Armstrong pulled up from three and tied the game. This will always be the Kevin Gamble game for me. He was the star of the night. Gamble blocked a shot by Tim McCalister and the Sooners missed a runner at the horn and we went to overtime. Then Gamble had one more big moment in him. Iowa was down one with the ball and the clocked ticked down to 13 seconds and Roy Marble drove and missed a short shot that went out of bounds. I’m kind of glad we didn’t have replay back then because it could have potentially gone off Brad Lohaus with 11 seconds left. B.J. Armstrong drives right and finds Gamble who rises up and drains the three. One thing that always jumps out at me is how pure that shot was. The net barely moves and Iowa has a 93-91 lead. Oklahoma attempts to draw a charge on the inbounds play with one second left and no call and the Hawkeyes were on their way to the Elite Eight. We will never speak of what happened two days later.

IOWA vs. ARKANSAS 1999 So much drama for the Hawkeyes in this season. Iowa had decided to not have Dr. Tom Davis continue to be the head coach once this season ended. Uncomfortable might be the best way to describe this season for Dr. Tom, Bob Bowlsby, and the Iowa team. Yet, this team, in classic Dr. Tom form, this team kept fighting. The Hawkeyes got off to a hot start, winning 13 of their first 14 games, including an amazing win at Kansas. Then they lost 5 of their next 7 from mid-January to early February. Iowa got into the tournament as a five seed in the west regional site in Denver. The Hawkeyes beat #12 seed UAB in the opening game, 77-64 with a balanced attack led by 17 points from the ageless Jess Settles. Up next was a game against #4 seed Arkansas, who was coached by Nolan Richardson. 40 minutes of hell vs. The Tom Davis press…sign me up. Iowa was determined to not let this be the last game as a Hawkeye for their beloved head coach. The Hawkeyes fell behind by 13 points in the second half before sharp shooting Kent McCausland got hot from thee and Iowa suddenly went on a 16-0 run. McCausland made five three pointers in the game and sophomore Dean Olver also had 17 points to lead Iowa to an 82-72 victory and the Hawkeyes were off to the Sweet 16 in Phoenix.

IOWA vs. GEORGE WASHINGTON 1996 I think this game was on a Friday afternoon. Someone can fact check me on that matter. It was the start of the St. Pat’s weekend and I think myself a group of friends were watching it at a bar to start the celebration. For a time the celebration looked like it was turning very ugly. Iowa was the 6th seed in the West Regional played in Tempe, Arizona and in this opening game they faced a very good George Washington team coached by Mike Jarvis. With just over eight minutes left in the game, Iowa was dead in the water, trailing 73-56. Then in classic Dr. Tom fashion, Iowa got their press going, shots started to fall, and Russ Millard was the hero. Millard hits 4-6 from distance, scored 20 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Safe to say it was a career game for Millard. Oh, and he also sank a pair of free throws in the final seconds to lead Iowa to an 81-79 victory.