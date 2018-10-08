HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson and freshman defensive back Riley Moss have been recognized by the Big Ten Conference following Iowa’s 48-31 win at Minnesota. Nelson was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Moss was named Freshman of the Week. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten office.

The honor marks the second time Nelson has been recognized by the Big Ten, while Moss earns his first conference recognition. Nelson was named Freshman of the Week for his play in a 2016 win over Miami, Ohio.

Nelson (6-foot-7, 271 pounds), matched his career-high with three sacks at Minnesota, all in the first half. The graduate of Waukee (Iowa) High School recorded four solo tackles and one assist in the contest; the Hawkeyes recorded five total sacks and held Minnesota to 86 net rushing yards. Nelson leads the Big Ten with five sacks and has 18 tackles through five games. He also collected three sacks versus Miami, Ohio, as a redshirt freshman.

Moss (6-0, 185) joined the Hawkeye program as a walk-on from Centennial High School in Ankeny, Iowa, and played primarily on special teams in Iowa’s first four games. Moss started for the first time at Minnesota and responded with four solo takles and one assist, to go with two interceptions.

Moss collected his first career theft in the end zone late in the second period. His second interception and 36-yard return led to a Hawkeye field goal and a 41-24 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Nelson is the second Hawkeye to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors this season, as sophomore defensive end A.J. Epenesa was the co-recipient following Iowa’s win over Iowa State. Moss is Iowa’s first Freshman of the Week in 2018.

The Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1) travel to Indiana (4-2, 1-2) Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2).