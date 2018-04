With a deep defensive line, Anthony Nelson knows that his group will have to create pressure and lead the Iowa defense in 2018. Nelson and the rest of the defensive line showed they could be a force to be reckoned with in the fall by putting pressure on the quarterbacks and stuffing the run in Iowa's final spring practice.



Nelson discusses how the defense preformed this spring and what he's seen from the Iowa linebackers and their development during the Hawkeyes 15 practices.