The start of the Iowa football season means there will be plenty of news and notes from the opening game. It was a special day at Kinnick Stadium as Kirk Ferentz picked up his 144th win, which surpasses Hayden Fry. We look at the win for Ferentz, true freshmen playing time, defensive numbers, a big day for the tight ends, and a solid return game.



#144 FOR FERENTZ

The headline from Saturday is Kirk Ferentz picked up win #144 of his career leading the Iowa football program. His first win 20 years ago was over Northern Illinois (24-0), so it was fitting that the win that pushed up past Hayden Fry for the top spot in Iowa football history would be against the Huskies.

Ferentz now ranks 5th all-time in Big Ten history in victories. He trails Woody Hayes (205), Amos Alonzo Stagg (199), Bo Schembechler (194), and Joe Paterno (162).

TRUE FRESHMEN SEEING ACTION

There were seven true freshmen who saw action on Saturday. With the new NCAA rule that allows players to play in four games and still redshirt, we will have to track on a weekly basis to see who actually reaches that mark.

This week seven players played in their first game: Julius Brents, Nico Ragini, Tyler Linderbaum, Henry Geil, Kaevon Merriweather, Riley Moss, and Dillon Doyle. The only true freshman to put up any statistics on Saturday was Geil, who had five carries for 13 yards.

DEFENSE NEVER RESTS

Iowa’s defense rose to the occasional, particularly in the second half against the Huskies. Iowa allowed only 65 total yards in the second half and just 211 yards of total offense, overall. In the third quarter, the Hawkeyes held Northern Illinois to -2 yards of total offense.

The Hawkeyes had five quarterback sacks on the day. They had eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

TACKLE LEADERS

Kristian Welch made his first career start at linebacker and led the Hawkeyes in tackles with 11 stops. Amani Jones, who was replaced in the first quarter by Jack Hockaday, had six stops. Amani Hooker, Jake Gervase, and Hockaday had five stops each. Hooker had Iowa’s only interception. Parker Hesse collected a pair of sacks, which was a career best for the senior defensive end.

PUNTING IS WINNING

Iowa’s punt game got off to a rough start on Saturday. Colten Rastetter, who won the punting job in fall camp, had his first kick of the year blocked. The mistake wasn’t his fault, but the outstanding kicking was his, and his alone.

Using a traditional kicking form and the ruby style punting, Rastetter averaged 53.8 yards per kick, including a 69 yard bomb in the second half.

THE RETURN GAME IS SOLID

The Iowa coaches went back and forth in camp when it came to who would be returning punts. They settled on Kyle Groeneweg and that proved to be a wise choice. Groeneweg proved slippery in the return game, with five punt returns for 42 yards, including a long of 12 yards. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was in contention for punt return duties, handled one kickoff and returned it 27 yards.

TIGHT ENDS SHINE

Heading into the season, Iowa sported one of the top collections of tight ends in all of college football. They didn’t disappoint in the opening game of the season. T.J. Hockenson led the Hawkeyes with four receptions for 64 yards. Noah Fant added to his touchdown totals with a one yard reception for score in the third quarter and finished the day with three receptions.

Overall the tight ends combined for eight receptions for 104 yards and a score.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes will host Iowa State next Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox.