The Hawkeyes moved to 3-0 on the season after a convincing 38-14 win over Northern Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's passing game finally got on track thanks to the connection Nate Stanley has with Noah Fant and Nick Easley. We give you the news and notes, including injury updates, and hand out a few game balls.



GAME BALLS

OFFENSE: NATE STANLEY – After struggling in the first two games of the season, Stanley did things right against the Panthers. Stanley connected on 23 of 28 passes for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the second 300 yard passing day of his career and Stanley spread it around, completing passes to seven different receivers on the evening. He also showed a new found ability to scramble, rushing for 11 yards.

DEFENSE: A.J. EPENESA – Let’s go with the birthday boy for the defensive game ball. Epenesa continues to be very disruptive up front for the Hawkeyes. He added another sack to bring his season total to four overall. Epenesa also had three more tackles and a quarterback hurry. He now has 12 tackles and three quarterback hurries.

SPECIAL TEAMS: DEVONTE YOUNG – I know this might be a bit of an odd choice, but hats off to Young for being a team first type player. A lot of players in his position would have transferred out to another school and he has stayed and contributed on special teams. In the win over UNI, Young had a very nice block on a return by Kyle Groeneweg. Unfortunately a teammate committed a penalty that led to the play coming back, but I thought overall Young had a really nice game on special teams.

NEWS AND NOTES

INJURY UPDATE

Iowa was down three starters in the win over Northern Iowa. Starting running back Ivory Kelly-Martin missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Missing this week from the Iowa offense was starting wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and starting guard Cole Banwart. Smith-Marsette missed the game due to a bruised shoulder. The return of all three players is still up in the air.

Noah Fant sustained bruised ribs in the first half and left the game for a short period of time. Fant returned in the second quarter and ended his day with five receptions for 99 yards.

TRACKING THE FRESHMEN

Add another true freshman to the list of guys who has played this season. Tryone Tracy played in the fourth quarter and actually caught a pass from Peyton Mansell for 22 yards. The list of true freshmen who have played this season now climbs to eight. They include: Tracy, Dillon Doyle, Nico Ragaini, Julius Brents, Henry Geil, Kevonte Merriweather, Tyler Linderbaum, and Riley Moss.

DO NOT PASS THE 50

Iowa’s defense was suffocating once again. Until a late flurry by the Panthers on offense, Iowa had held UNI in check most of the evening. Iowa held UNI to just 20 yards of total offense on their first 20 plays and the Panthers didn’t pass the 50 yard line until there was 5:53 left in the third quarter.

SPECIAL CONNECTIONS

Noah Fant and Nate Stanley seem to have a pretty special connection. Fant and Stanley have now connected for touchdowns in 13 of the last 15 games. Fant is now Iowa’s all-time record holder as far as tight end touchdown receptions. He now has 14 TD receptions in his career, which passed Mike Flagg’s 13 career touchdowns.

Also finding a special connection on Saturday was Stanley with Nick Easley. Last year the two hooked up 51 times, but this year it’s been pretty limited until Satuday. Easley was Stanley’s favorite target with a team high ten receptions. It was the first time an Iowa receiver had caught ten passes in a game since Kennan Davis had 10 receptions against Pittsburgh in 2011.

By the way, Stanley went over 3,000 career passing yards on Saturday.

IOWA WESTERN IN THE END ZONE

Iowa Western has one of the top junior college programs in the country and two of their former players were a big part of Iowa’s victory. We have already mentioned Nick Easley, who had 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. There’s also the outstanding running from Mekhi Sargent, who joined the Hawkeyes this summer. Sargent finished the evening with 72 yards rushing on 15 carries and he scored a pair of touchdowns.

NEXT UP

The Hawkeyes will be home again next week, playing host to Wisconsin to start the Big Ten season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX.