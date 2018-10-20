The Iowa defense was dominant on a blustery Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium, dominating Maryland to the tune of 23-0. We have all your news and notes from the Hawkeyes win over the Terps and we hand out our usual game balls to three deserving players.



OFFENSE: Ivory Kelly-Martin – With the wind gusting from the northwest basically all game long, Iowa needed to learn on their ground game and they did just that with Kelly-Martin toting the rock a season high 24 times for 98 yards in the win over Maryland. Kelly Martin had missed the previous game due to an undisclosed injury and based on his performance on Saturday afternoon, he didn’t miss a beat in his week off.

DEFENSE: Parker Hesse – For the second straight week, Parker Hesse led the way for the Iowa defense. Against a deceptive and sometimes tricky Maryland attack, Hesse set the edge on a consistent basis and led to the Hawkeyes limiting the Terps ground game to just 68 yards on 23 carries. Hesse had 5 tackles, including 2 for loss, and one sack, the Iowa defense limited Maryland to just 115 yards of total offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS : Miguel Recinos – The Iowa offense has been scoring plenty of points in recent weeks, with most of those points coming off of touchdowns. This week, the Hawkeyes needed the right leg of Miguel Recinos, particularly in the first half, to build a lead and beat Maryland. To make things even more challenging, both teams were playing in winds that were gusting up to 40 miles per hour. Recinos connected all three of his field goals and did an excellent job on kickoffs in the win over Maryland.

NEWS AND NOTES

INJURY UPDATE

Ivory Kelly-Martin returned from injury after missing last week’s game. Kelly-Martin rushed for 98 yards on the day. One of Iowa’s other running backs, Toren Young, left the game in the second half with what looked to be a left shoulder injury. No update was given on his status after the game. Fullback Brady Ross missed today’s game and will likely be out a few more weeks. Austin Kelly got the start and had 2 rushes for 7 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nick Niemann retuned to action after missing the last two games due to a knee issue. Niemann had two tackles in Iowa’s win. Jack Hockaday missed his second game in a row due to a knee issue. He may be back in the lineup next week. Matt Hankins, who was in uniform, but did not play in the pervious two games due to a wrist/hand issue, was not in uniform this afternoon due to a hamstring issue. Riley Moss and Julius Brents continue to start at cornerback.

SMITH IS ON THE BOARD

While the Iowa tight ends have gotten into the scoring column on almost a weekly basis, Iowa’s wide receivers haven’t been frequent visitors to the end zone. In fact, Saturday’s 10 yard touchdown pass from Nate Stanley to Brandon Smith marked his first career touchdown.

PITCHING A SHUTOUT

The Hawkeyes have been somewhat close to shutting out opponents this season. This time they closed the door late and kept Maryland out of the end zone. Iowa’s 23-0 win is the first shutout by the Hawkeyes since a 28-0 blanking of Illinois in 2016.

Iowa also only allowed 115 yards of total offense. That is the fewest yards allowed to a Big Ten opponent and the fourth lowest to any opponent in the Ferentz era. Maryland ran only 39 plays, which is the fewest by any opponent in the Ferentz era.

TICK TOCK

You can’t score if you don’t have the football and Maryland didn’t have it for very long on Saturday. Iowa dominated the time of possession to the tune of 40:55 to 19:05.

PENALTY FREE

After being flagged several times in the last two weeks, the Hawkeyes played a clean game on Saturday. Iowa didn’t commit a penalty. It was the first time since a loss to Ohio State on September 30, 2006 that Iowa has had a game without a penalty.

TACKLE LEADERS

Jake Gervase led Iowa with 6 tackles. Kristian Welch and Parker Hesse had five stops each. Hesse and A.J. Epenesa had one sack each. Amani Hooker had 1 tackle and also had an interception. Meanwhile, Anthony Nelson didn’t have a sack this week, but he did pick up a fumble for a score in the 23-0 victory.

FRESHMAN REPORT

There was one player who returned to the freshmen playing list this week and that was Dillon Doyle, who saw his first official action since earlier this season. Playing for the first time this year was quarterback Spencer Petras, who actually threw one pass that fell incomplete in the end zone.

SPECIAL TEAMS REPORT

Here’s who played on Iowa’s kickoff return team today: Smith-Marsette, D. Young, Milani, Ludwig, Beyer, Jansen, Welch, Stone, T. Young, Doyle, and Jones.

Here’s who played on Iowa’s kickoff coverage team today: Recinos, Daffney, D. Young, Ojemudia, Stone, Beyer, Jones, T. Young, Doyle, Milani, and Turner.

NEXT UP FOR THE HAWKEYES…

Iowa hits the road once again, this time traveling to Penn State for a match-up with the Nittany Lions that will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and be televised by either ABC or ESPN.