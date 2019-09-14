News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 22:44:26 -0500') }} football Edit

News and Notes

Nate Stanley used his legs and arm to lead Iowa to victory.
Nate Stanley used his legs and arm to lead Iowa to victory.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

The biggest news item for the Iowa football team was they have now run their winning streak in the Cy-Hawk game to five in a row and four consecutive victories at Jack Trice Stadium. We have all th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}