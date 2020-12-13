HawkeyeReport - News and Notes

The Hawkeyes will head into week nine of the Big Ten season riding a six game winning streak after a convincing 28-7 victory over Wisconsin. We have plenty of news and notes on the win, including the Hawkeyes holding all four traveling trophies. Plus we hand out game balls to three very deserving seniors.



GAME BALLS

OFFENSE: IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE – Sure he tweaked his ankle doing a flip into the end zone, but the fact is the senior wide receiver was making a lot of plays on Saturday afternoon. Smith-Marsette caught a game high 7 passes for 140 yards, by far his best overall performance of the season. Two of those passes were for touchdowns, including the 53 yard strike where he did the flip into the end zone. After the game, Smith-Marsette said he had no regrets about his decision to flip into the end zone.

DEFENSE: CHAUNCEY GOLSTON – If this ends up being his final game at Kinnick (we don’t know the game scheduled for next week), then it was quite a way to go out. Golston has doing what a coach hopes his seniors do, playing his best football in the final weeks of his college career. On Saturday, Golston seemed to be everywhere making key plays. He finished the day with 9 tackles, including one for loss.

SPECIAL TEAMS: KEITH DUNCAN – Sticking with the senior theme, it’s well worth while to give Duncan a tip of the cap for the game and his fabulous career. Duncan connected on a pair of field goals and for a while it felt like that might be the only points in the game. His 45 yard field goal that doinked over the crossbar, was his 20th of more than 40 yards, which is a new school record. Duncan now has 50 career field goals, which is good for fourth most in school history.

NEWS AND NOTES

INJURY UPDATE

As noted earlier, Ihmir Smith-Marsette injured his left ankle doing a flip into the end zone. He went to the locker room after the injury. Kirk Ferentz said the x-ray was negative and Smith-Marsette was wearing a walking boot at the end of the game. He was also celebrating on the field and seemed to be moving ok. After the game, he said he would be fine for Iowa’s next game and the boot was simply a precaution.

After missing part of one game and two entire other games, Mark Kallenberger returned to the starting lineup on Saturday. Jack Plumb had filled in for Kallenberger.

Iowa reserve running back Ivory Kelly-Martin missed the game due to injury. He was hurt during practice this week.

ALL THE TRAVELING TROPHIES

After an extended absence the Heartland Trophy will be back in Iowa City for the winter. The annual traveling trophy given to the winner of the Iowa/Wisconsin game had been in Madison since 2016. Iowa now holds all four traveling trophies that they play for each year. Iowa beat Minnesota to retain Floyd of Rosedale, the Heroes Trophy after defeating Nebraska, and the Cy-Hawk Trophy remains in Iowa City due to the fact that Iowa and Iowa State did not play this year. Iowa is now 19-4 in their last 23 traveling trophy games.

WE’RE GOING STREAKING

The Hawkeyes have won six straight games in conference play with their victory on Saturday. This is the fifth time in the last 30 years that Iowa has accomplished this in a season (2002, 2015, 2004, 1991). This also marked the 22nd straight game that the Hawkeye defense didn’t allow an opponent to score more than 25 points in a game. On the offensive side of the ball, Iowa has scored more than 25 points in each of the six victories.

Iowa has outscored its opponents 214-83 in the last six games. The Hawkeyes have averaged 35.7 points per game during that stretch and allowed just 13.8 points per game in the last six contests.

ISM MOVES UP THE CHARTS

We mentioned Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s game performance, but he also moved up the career charts in Iowa football history.

He had 167 all-purpose yards on Saturday, which brought his career total to 3,415, which is 10th best in school history.

He also scored twice, to bring his career total to 20 touchdowns in an Iowa uniform. He is the 18th player in school history with 20 touchdowns.

Smith-Marsette is now in the Top 20 in school history in receiving yards. He has a career total of 110 receptions for 1,615 yards.

SARGE MOVES UP AS WELL

Senior running back Mekhi Sargent, who started the game on Saturday, moved up Iowa’s all-time chart on Saturday. Sargent rushed for 51 yards in the game and now has 1,740 in his career, which is 20th on Iowa’s all-time list.

ALL GOOD(SON)

It was all good for Tyler Goodson in the win over Wisconsin. The Hawkeye running back had 106 yards rushing in the victory. It was his fourth 100 yard rushing effort of the season and fifth of his career.

The 80 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was a career long for Goodson. It was the longest run of the season by a Big Ten player and the longest by an Iowa player since Tavian Banks rushed for 82 yards on a play in 1997.

TACKLE TOTALS

Chauncey Golston led the Hawkeyes with a career high nine tackles, including a sack. Nick Niemann had 8 tackles in the game, including .5 for loss and a fumble recovery. Matt Hankins had 7 tackles in the win and one pass breakup. Dane Belton and Jack Koerner had six stops each. The six tackles was a career best for Belton.

NEXT UP

Iowa will find out their opponent for week nine of the Big Ten schedule on Sunday.