The Hawkeyes dropped their second straight game on Saturday in a 27-7 loss to Wisconsin. The Badgers also ended Iowa's streak of trophy game victories and holding opponents to under 25 points in a game. We have all your news and notes, plus we hand out two games balls this week.



GAME BALLS

OFFENSE – None – Hard to find a bright spot with the Iowa offense. The Hawkeyes didn’t post a first down until late in the second quarter and had three turnovers in the game. Iowa finished the day with just 156 yards of total offense and averaged only 2.8 yards per play. Iowa had just 30 net yards rushing and averaged only .8 yards per carry. Rough day for the Hawkeye offense.

DEFENSE – JACK KOERNER – The Iowa defense had a tough day as well, but they were able to come up with a couple of important stops, including a goal line stand and holding Wisconsin to a field goal on a couple of occasions when they were driving. Koerner anchored the Iowa defense at the safety position and led the team with 11 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS – TORY TAYLOR – Unfortunately for Iowa, we saw a lot of Taylor punting the football. The Aussie important had another terrific outing with seven punts and averaging 49.0 yards per punt. He also had three punts that landed inside the 20 yard line again this week.

NEWS AND NOTES

DRESS LIST

QB: Petras, Padilla, Hogan, Labas

RB: Goodson, L. Williams, Kelly-Martin, G. Williams, Pottebaum, Pallissard

TE: LaPorta, Lachey, Schulte, Kujawa

WR: Tracy, Ragaini, Johnson, Jones, Cooper, Bruce, Ritter, Vines, Hutson

OL: Linderbaum, Britt, Ince, Elsbury, Schott, Richman, Colby, Plumb, DeJong, Stephens, Fagan

DL: Waggoner, Black, VanValkenberg, Lee, Stec, Evans, Van Ness, Jones, Reames

LB: Campbell, Benson, Jacobs Timm, Sharar, Higgins, Fisher, Klemp

DB: Koerner, Hankins, DeJean, Merriweather, Belton, Harris, Schulte, X. Williams, Marchase, Bracy, Craddith

P/K: Shudak, Blom, Taylor, Gersonde, Elkin, Spiewak

Here but not in uniform: Roberts and Moss.

INJURY UPDATE

Riley Moss missed his second straight game with a leg injury. His return date is still undetermined. Also out this week was his replacement, Terry Roberts, who was held out with a deep bone bruise. His status moving forward is also unclear. Moving into the starting lineup for the first time was Jermari Harris. He finished with seven tackles in the game.

Tight end Luke Lachey returned to action this week after missing last week’s game.

Not injury related, but Jack Plumb moved into the starting lineup at right tackle. Plumb was listed as a starter this spring, but lost the camp battle to Nick DeJong. Plumb has played some this season, but this was his first start this year.

FRESHMAN PLAYING

Another true freshman made his first appearance in a game. Cooper DeJean, who received praise recently from special teams coordinator LeVar Woods and defensive coordinator Phil Parker, DeJean was out there for a kickoff return and caught the kick, faked a pass, and returned it for 20 yards. Iowa has now had 8 true freshmen who have played this year and four who have exceeded the four game limit.

GOODSON MOVES UP THE CHARTS

RB Tyler Goodson’s 12-yard rush in the third quarter pushed him over 2,000 career rushing yards. Goodson has 2,013 career rushing yards, 15th all-time in program history. He is the 16th player in program history to rush for 2,000 yards in a career.

BOWL REPS

Representatives from the Rose and Citrus Bowls were in Madison today for the game.

DEFENSIVE STREAK ENDS

Wisconsin scored 27 points, snapping Iowa’s streak of 29 straight games without surrendering 25 points, the longest streak in the nation among Power 5 teams. Iowa was 23-6 during the streak.

TROPHY STREAK ENDS

Wisconsin snapped Iowa’s streak of six consecutive wins in rivalry trophy games. The Hawkeyes are 23-5 in their last 28 trophy games (includes bowl games) and 20-5 in their last 25 rivalry trophy games (Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin).

TACKLE LEADERS

Jack Koerner led the Hawkeyes in tackles with 11. Jack Campbell had 9 tackles and Jermari Harris and Seth Benson had 7 each. Iowa had no sacks in this game and only have three in Big Ten play this year. They also only had one tackle for loss in this game.

NEXT UP

Iowa will travel to Northwestern to face the Wildcats. It will be a night game, but kickoff time and TV will be announced Saturday evening or Sunday morning.