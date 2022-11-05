Plenty of news and notes from Iowa's win over Purdue and we hand out three game balls to deserving Hawkeye players.



GAME BALLS

OFFENSE: KALEB JOHNSON – Who else would have gotten it this week? Nobody. With Leshun Williams and Gavin Williams banged up, the true freshman had his biggest workload of the season and met the moment. Johnson finished his day with 22 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown run was a gliding 75 yard sprint down the sidelines in the early stages of the third quarter. Johnson’s 200 yards is the 18th Iowa player to reach that mark.

DEFENSE: LUKAS VAN NESS – Let’s give the award this week to the rising star of the Iowa defense. There are a lot of different players that we could have turned to and this is what stood out. Van Ness made a huge play late in the first half when he sacked Aidan O’Connell for a loss while the Boilers were knocking on the door of scoring a touchdown. They were held to a field goal and that was their only points of the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS: TORY TAYLOR – Again, who else could we pick? With the wind whipping up to 40 miles per hour, kicking and punting conditions were less than ideal. Yet Taylor really didn’t seem all that bothered by it, ripping off a 66 yard punt into the wind. He finished the day averaging 51.8 yards per punt, including dropping two inside the 20 yard line.

NEWS AND NOTES

DRESS LIST

QB: Petras, Padilla, Labas, May

RB: L. Williams, G. Williams, Kaleb Johnson, Patterson, Miller, Pottebaum, Pallissard

WR: Ragaini, Bruce, Bostick, Osgood, Vines, Wick

TE: LaPorta, Lachey, Ostrenga, Stillanos, Paccuzzi,

OL: Plumb, Colby, Jones, Stephens, Richman, Dunker, Myslinski, Eslbury, Caplin, Fagan, DeJong

DL: Shannon, Lee, Evans, Waggoner, Van Ness, Graves, Black, Reames, Stec, Craig, Hurkett, Llewellyn, Pittman

LB: Campbell, Benson, Higgins, Harrell, Twedt, Fisher, Klemp, Rexroth, Sharar

DB: Moss, DeJean, Merriweather, Schulte, Castro, Hilson, Nwankpa, Entringer, Hall, Bracy, Craddeith, Heinz

ST: Taylor, Stevens, Blom, Elkin, Phelps, Reardon

INJURY UPDATE

Iowa wide receiver Brody Brecht did not travel to the game. His injury remained undisclosed, but Kirk Ferentz hinted that he could be back next week against Wisconsin.

Logan Lee and Arland Bruce missed periods of time during the game. Lee appeared to injury his right leg, but returned to action. Bruce headed to the locker room briefly, but returned to play in the game.

STREAK SNAPPED

Jeff Brohm and Purdue had won four of the last five in this series, including two straight in West Lafayette. That streak was snapped today as Iowa picked up their first win at Purdue since 2016. This was also Iowa’s second road conference win of the season.

RECEIVERS SHINE

TE Sam LaPorta had a 16-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter – his first TD reception of the season and fifth of his career – to give the Hawkeyes a 7-0 lead. LaPorta had 71 yards receiving (on three receptions) during Iowa’s nine-play, 91-yard scoring drive.

WR Nico Ragaini had a 29-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter to give Iowa a 14-0 lead. It was his first touchdown of the season and fifth receiving touchdown of his career. He finished with three receptions for 56 yards.

HAWKEYE PICKS

DB Kaevon Merriweather had his third interception of the season (and second in as many games) in the second quarter. It was Merriweather’s fourth career pick. He also had four tackles in the game.

LB Seth Benson had his first interception of the season (second of his career) in the second quarter.



TACKLE LEADERS

Quinn Schulte and Jack Campbell led the team with 6 tackles each. Defensive lineman Noah Shannon and Deontae Craig had five stops each. Craig, Lukas Van Ness, and Joe Evans has quarterback sacks.

NEXT UP

Iowa will host Wisconsin with the kickoff time to be announced on Saturday night.





