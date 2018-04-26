Every year when the NFL Draft occurs one thing is almost certain, an Iowa football player will hear their name called.

Kirk Ferentz took over as the Iowa head coach in 1999 and every single year, he has had at least one player selected by an NFL team. That streak was close to being broken in 2016, but the Indianapolis Colts saved the streak by selecting Austin Blythe in the 7th and final round.

In fact, since 1978 at least one Iowa player has been selected every year by an NFL team in their collegiate draft. That streak is really pretty amazing and speaks to the program that has been built under Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz.

That streak will continue at least one more year when the NFL gathers in Dallas for their annual draft with the Hawkeyes potentially having a pair of first round selections for the first time since 1997.

Back in 1997, Iowa had a pair of players (Tom Knight and Ross Verba) drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. The only other time Iowa has had multiple first round picks in the modern NFL Draft was in 1986 when Chuck Long, Ronnie Harmon, and Mike Haight went in the first round.

Kirk Ferentz has had his share of first round draft picks during his tenure at Iowa. Heading into this year’s draft, Ferentz has had seven first round picks, with the most recent being Brandon Scherff in 2015.

The two Hawkeyes who could go in the first round this year are Josh Jackson and James Daniels and the other question is which one goes off the board first?

Let’s take a look at the potential NFL Draft picks from Iowa and where they might land.

JOSH JACKSON – CB

While the All American cornerback didn’t have a great performance at the NFL Combine, he did enough at Iowa’s Pro Day to stay in the first round of the draft. In fact, he probably solidified himself a spot at the second cornerback off the board this year.

One thing NFL teams will always tell you is that while the combine is a useful tool, the game film tells you if a guy can play. NFL teams will pop in the tape from Jackson’s performance against Wisconsin and Ohio State and watch it over and over again. Jackson has drawn a few comparisons to Richard Sherman for his size, toughness, and ball skills and that’s the type of comp that will get you into the first round.

If there’s one NFL team that has had their fair share of success with Iowa players over the past decade, it’s Green Bay. The Packers have a significant need at cornerback and will need to address it in the first round. Jackson to Green Bay with the 14th pick in the first round.

JAMES DANIELS – C/G

James Daniels admitted that he wasn’t really even thinking about the NFL when the 2017 season ended. It was Kirk Ferentz who suggested that he get some feedback from the draft advisory committee and see what they had to say about his draft status. Daniels got the feedback and it was time to go.

Since then, he’s raised his stock to become the top center prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft. His ability to play guard, if needed, only added to his overall value. Daniels is simply a freakish type athlete for his size and the other thing NFL teams will certainly like is that he doesn’t turn 21 until September, so he’s very young and his best days are ahead.

The issue for Daniels is that generally centers and guards aren’t valued as high by NFL teams. They certainly don’t go in the first round very often these days, but if you are an exceptional talent, they do. Daniels is simply too good to pass up on and the Ohio native gets to earn a living in his home state, getting picked by the Bengals at #21.

JOSEY JEWELL – LB

Josey Jewell is the classic, just put in the film guy when it comes to evaluating a prospect. His NFL Combine numbers weren’t great, although he improved his 40 time at Iowa’s Pro Day in March. Jewell is simply a great football player who was incredibly productive at Iowa, with over 400 career tackles. He also possesses great leadership skills, which is something NFL team’s value very highly.

Jewell won’t be a first or second rounder, but once we get to the third round, I think he should keep his phone nearby. One thing to always look for is NFL teams that tend to like Iowa players. The team to the north of Iowa has collected a few Hawkeyes over the years, so let’s go with the Minnesota Vikings at pick #94 in the 3rd round.

AKRUM WADLEY – RB

Rivals.com wrote an article on Wednesday that mentioned Iowa hasn’t had a running back drafted in eight years. The last running back from Iowa to be drafted was Shonn Greene in 2009. It’s really kind of amazing that given how run dependent Iowa’s offense is that only two running backs have been drafted in the Ferentz era.

Akrum Wadley will be the third of the Ferentz era to be selected by an NFL team. There’s no question that there’s a place in the NFL for Wadley, but there are some teams that already have a Wadley type back and others simply don’t carry someone with his skill set. The fifth round feels like a landing spot for Wadley and he ends up in Dallas at pick #171.

SEAN WELSH – G

There’s not a guy that I’m rooting for more to be drafted this year than Sean Welsh. His brave reveal of his battle with depression last summer was inspiring. I do have to admit that one of my concerns was the NFL folks would use that admission against him when it came to the draft. In talking with Welsh after the NFL Combine, he said the topic didn’t come up in his meetings with teams, which is good.

Welsh doesn’t have ideal size, but he has the type of toughness that NFL teams look for in an offensive lineman. I’m not saying he’s Marshal Yanda, but he has that type of feel to him on the field. It might be a long wait, but it will be worth it for Welsh. When we hit the 7th round, the Iowa guard will hear his name called by Houston Texans at pick #222

IKE BOETTGER – G/T

It’s really too bad that Boettger and Boone Myers spent a good part of the 2017 season on the sidelines due to injuries because both were on track to be late round draft picks. Of the two, my guess is Boettger has the best chance to sneak into the draft this year.

Boettger has a little bit of flexibility in terms of position and that will potentially help him get on an NFL teams radar in the 7th round, where you take a shot at someone who might be coming back from an injury. A team that seems to like to collect Iowa players and needs help on the offensive line is New England. Let’s call a late round flyer on Boettger at #219

BEN NIEMANN – OLB

The three year starter didn’t get an invite to the NFL Combine, but he turned a few heads at Iowa’s Pro Day when he ran a 4.6. Niemann has ideal size for the outside linebacker positon and would be a very good special team’s player in the NFL. Plus, he’s a coach’s kid, which can be the difference when you are talking late round picks. Let’s send Niemann to the Super Bowl Champs, Philadelphia at pick #250.

The rest of the seniors will be looking to hook up with a team via free agency. I would expect Boone Myers, Bo Bower, Nathan Bazata, James Butler, Matt VandeBerg, Drake Kulick, Tyler Kluver, and Kevin Ward to get an NFL opportunity.