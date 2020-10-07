HawkeyeReport - Niemann looks to build upon bowl game success

It's become harder and harder to find playing time if you are an Iowa linebacker as the Hawkeyes seem to be comfortable playing in a 4--2-5 alignment for the majority of snaps. That means players like Nick Niemann need to be position versatile and he has done that moving over to the WILL backer spot. He discusses the linebacker group, seeing his big brother win a Super Bowl, and much more.



Q: Are you playing the WILL or the MIKE and how are things going for you sliding over from the LEO?

NIEMANN: I have been more at the WILL recently and things have gone well. It’s not my first time over there, so I was comfortable. It’s been nice being there every single day in practice and having some consistency.

Q: Has Jack Campbell been at the MIKE?

NIEMANN: Yeah, for the most part.

Q: With Djimon Colbert out, do you feel and extra sense of needing to lead the room as a veteran?

NIEMANN: Yeah, coming into the season we didn’t expect to not have two guys who played a lot last year to not be out there. Being a senior, whether he was here or not, it was one of my goals to be a leader. I think our whole room has done a good job of embracing what has gone on. Everyone has done what has been asked of them. I think we have great chemistry with our group and I am looking forward to seeing what we can bring to the table this season.

Q: Even though the Holiday Bowl feels like it was two years ago now, do you think that’s a game that you can build upon?

NIEMANN: Yeah, absolutely. It gave me a sense of momentum and confidence when you have a game like that. Whether it was at the end of the season or in the middle, you just want to keep building on that.

Q: Is Campbell growing a leader for you guys and what have you seen from Jestin Jacobs so far?

NIEMANN: I think both of those guys are coming along well. Last year Jack (Campbell) was just trying to get his feet wet. Now he’s out there with the older guys and he’s a lot more comfortable and has a better understanding of the defense. Jestin is kind of the same way. I think both those guys have a really bright future here.

Q: When you have Jacobs out there, what position is he playing right now and how has he showed off his ability?

NIEMANN: Yeah, he’s a really talented guy and well put together. Not your average guy physically. I think right now with our guys, we have been mixing and matching with everyone playing every positon. With our move to more of the nickel look because of the way college offenses are, the MIKE and the WILL are kind of almost interchangeable in a sense, so everyone of us is trying to learn to play both those positions. I think he’s coming along and he’s more comfortable with the defense and can make more plays because he can play with more confidence.

Q: A lot of people say no fans in the stands helps the offense. Could it help the defense?

NIEMANN: I think it’s a double edge sword. Just in terms of communication, everyone being on the same page, and not getting rattled by external factors, it could help you. But, at the same time, you like that home field advantage at Kinnick. It’s going to be a big deal, but not life or death. When you are out there you are just trying to play the game.

Q: This was a while back, but what was it like for you to watch your brother play in and win a Super Bowl?

NIEMANN: That was unreal. I think back to that game and I still have a hard time believing it happened. It was awesome and there’s no one more deserving then him. He works hard all the time and he embraced his role on the Chiefs. Having someone like that at the next level is certainly motivating and it makes me want that same thing.

Q: You mentioned going more 4-2-5. Is that due to Dane Belton and his emergence?

NIEMANN: Last year I know that was the case with him in there, but honestly, there are so many DB’s rolling thru and trying to be well rounded back there. There have been a number of people there and whoever it is will do a good job.

Q: When you look at the defensive line, there’s no AJ Epenesa out there and there are some new faces. How have they performed and is there anyone in particular that you can tell has elevated himself?

NIEMANN: Obviously there is a presence missing when it comes to those guys. We still have Chauncey, who is great at rushing the passer and I have big expectations for him. On the inside, Daviyon Nixon is doing well, along with Austin Schulte, Noah Shannon, and Jack Heflin. There are shoes to fill, just like every season, but we will be alright there too.

Q: What has it been like going through the daily Covid testing?

NIEMANN: Originally it was once or twice a week. I don’t know if any of you have gotten it, but it was the brain ticker nose test and that’s no fun. Now we go once a day in the afternoon depending on your schedule and you have a nasal swab that’s not as deep and you could get randomly selected for the one no one likes.

Q: Your first game is against Purdue. Have you had any looks at them yet because they challenge Iowa’s defense?

NIEMANN: Honestly, not yet. We have been working on Iowa stuff and trying to get daily improvements ourselves. We know they have beaten us in two of the last three years, so we are going to have to show up with a game plan and be ready to play.