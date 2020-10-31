HawkeyeReport - Nixon continues to shine for Iowa's defense

There haven't been many bright spots in Iowa's 0-2 start to the 2020 season, but one of the standout performers thus far as been Daviyon Nixon. The junior defensive tackle played very well last week and had his best game as a Hawkeye today with 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 3 tackles for loss. He discusses his play thus and why he view team over individual accolades, why he was firing up the offense late in the game, and what it meant to him to take a knee during the national anthem.

Q: You had a bunch of tackles, including several for loss. How do you feel after a performance like that?

NIXON: It wasn’t enough. If we didn’t get the win, I always feel like I didn’t do enough on defense.

Q: Were they trying to double team you at times? It seemed like whatever they tried to do it wasn’t enough?

NIXON: I did get double teamed a lot in this game, but it’s something that I am used to at this point. I had that in high school where teams would watch film and change their game plan because of me. I still have to be as productive as possible.

Q: Did this game feel like last week in terms of not being able to protect that lead?

NIXON: Yeah. It’s the same thing after two weeks, we have to finish. At Iowa, we are a big team on finishing and we haven’t been able to do that the last two weeks. We just need to get back to being Iowa football and finishing every game out strong.

Q: You were down there trying to fire up your teammates going into that final drive. What were you saying to them?

NIXON: That’s exactly what I was telling them, we just have to finish. It’s a family thing and even on the sidelines we have to stay together as a unit and a team and finish. I need everyone participating. I need everyone hyped and get all the juice going on the sidelines. We came out here for a reason and that’s to get the job done, so if we are out there you have to love it and that’s what I need, everyone to finish. That’s what I was telling them, we have to finish.

Q: You defensive stats over four quarters looks good, but that second quarter and the two long drives don’t look as good. How do you account for those two long drives?

NIXON: We have to be more efficient at the fundamentals and finish out plays. Our defensive line coach likes to say that we have to string through every block and fight and that’s what we have to do. That second quarter was on the defensive line and the linebackers. If we shut them out in the second quarter like they did to us in the fourth quarter we would win.

Q: As someone who has played in Kinnick with a lot of fans and a lot of noise, do you think not having that impacted the game?

NIXON: Personally I think it’s like high school, where you don’t get all that many fans coming out to the games. You have to go out there and love the game of football and I love it. I would play it every single day. It’s not a difference for me whether there are fans in the stands or not, I am going to go out and give it all to my teammates.

Q: You made some history with your teammates before the game by taking a knee during the national anthem. What did that mean to you as a black athlete?

NIXON: I feel like this is just our coaches and coaching staff believing in our team and believing that every person’s life is equal. Having the right to go out and express ourselves without any fallback or punishment, that just shows the growth within our state, within our team, and within this family that we call a team.