HawkeyeReport - Nixon stuns with interception return

It's not often you see a player the size of Daviyon Nixon intercept a pass. It's even rarer to see a player his size take an interception and return it for a touchdown. Yet, that's what the ultra talented defensive tackle did with a Eurostep move worked in. He discusses his return of an interception and how the defensive line has gotten on a role in recent weeks.



Q: What was it like to score a TD after having one called back two weeks ago?

NIXON: It’s an amazing feeling. My first career touchdown and it feels great.

Q: Was the euro step planned?

NIXON: No. My first mindset was to run thru the quarterback, but the right tackle was closer to me, so I was like, I got to go score. If I get the ball in my hands the first thing I wanted to do was score and that’s what I did.

Q: No only did you return one, but you tipped on for a pick. What did you do on that play?

NIXON: Our job was to contain the quarterback. I saw him moving to run to the right, so I flushed to the right and as soon as I saw him take his hand off the ball I just threw my hand up and tried to get it. Thankfully I got it and I am thankful that Chauncey got his pick too.

Q: Are you saying that is your first career touchdown at any level?

NIXON: Yes, my first career touchdown at any level.

Q: How is that possible?

NIXON: When I was younger, I used to play for the North Chicago Flames in Lake Country and I had the ball one time when I was five or six and I only had a five yard gain.

Q: The defensive line has had a big impact on the game in the last few contests. What is going so well for the group?

NIXON: We know that our team feeds off our energy and it all starts up front, whether it’s OL or DL. We know we have to do out every game, every snap, every series, every play and try to make a difference in the game. We have done that the last couple of weeks and now we just have to keep it going.

Q: What did you do to regroup after Clifford came in and hit those two TD passes?

NIXON: Nothing really. It just took us a few seconds to step back and calm down as a defense and get back to playing Iowa football. We were up at the end of the half and we felt like we got too lax and we had to come back and get together as a group and then go out there and finish.

Q: What type of statement do you guys want to make the rest of the way?

NIXON: We have to come out fast, finish fast. We don’t like losing and seeing teams score on us as a defense. I am sure as an offense they hate kicking field goals. Our statement for the rest of the season is to be the best Iowa football teams that we can be.

Q: What did you see on the pick six?

NIXON: It was really a great play call by Coach Parker and Coach Wallace, who had called a blitz, so my job was to get outside contain. The quarterback had been dumping it down to the running backs the whole game. I waited for his eyes to get big and once I saw the throw that was the minute I was going to get a pick.

Q: Last year you have taken off at defensive tackle. Why have you been able to do that?

NIXON: Last year we had more guys that were more experienced, like Cedrick Lattimore and Sam Brincks and Brady Reiff. They were more experienced and out there more than I was. This year I am the more experienced guy on the field so I get more opportunities to make plays.