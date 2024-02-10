As #1 Penn State entered Friday night's primetime dual meet with #3 Iowa, the question was not really if they would win the dual meet, but how large the margin of victory might be. There was even a thought that Penn State could post a clean sweep of the Hawkeyes, which didn't seem completely impossible given the nature of the matchups. In the end, Penn State didn't get a shutout -- but they still earned a completely dominant victory, a 29-6 hammering of the Hawkeyes that was the biggest PSU win in the history of the rivalry. Penn State's tremendous depth -- wrestlers ranked in the Top 10 at all ten weight classes -- makes them incredibly difficult to beat, but what makes that challenge virtually impossible is the top end of that lineup: the five #1-ranked wrestlers. Those five top-ranked guys entered this dual 53-0 on the season; they're now 58-0. PSU's quintet of top-ranked wrestlers -- Beau Bartlett (141), Levi Haines (157), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (197), and Greg Kerkvliet (285) -- gave up zero takedowns, out-scored their Iowa opponents 51-9 in match points, and scored 18 team points. Three of those Iowa opponents -- Real Woods (141), Jared Franek (157), and Patrick Kennedy (174) -- were ranked in the Top 10 themselves. It didn't matter. The dominance of Penn State's #1-ranked wrestlers would have been enough to get the dual victory -- Cael Sanderson's 200th win at Penn State, no less -- but Penn State non #1-ranked wrestlers also topped their Iowa opponents. Iowa won two of those matches, with #7 Drake Ayala upsetting #2 Braeden Davis at 125 and #12 Caleb Rathjen winning an overtime thriller at 149, but Penn State won the other three bouts and picked up bonus points at 133 and 184.

The dual started with one of the few highlights for Iowa, as #7 Drake Ayala used a first period takedown and some stingy defense to upset #2 Braeden Davis at 125. It was a solid bounce-back effort from Ayala after his loss last week and throws the already-chaotic 125 lb weight into further chaos. Penn State took a lead in the dual that they would never relinquish at 133, where #6 Aaron Nagao, a Minnesota transfer, smothered #20 Cullan Schriever with a pair of takedowns and a host of riding time. The Nittany Lions extended that lead by winning the showcase match of the night, the showdown between #1 and #2 at 141 lbs. #1 Beau Bartlett handed #2 Real Woods his second consecutive defeat with a pretty commanding 7-2 decision win. Bartlett got an early takedown on Woods in the first period to open the scoring, then added a clinching takedown late in the third to ice the match. In-between he defended Woods' attacks well. Once again, Woods struggled to mount a comeback once he fell behind and he's got some things to work on with the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments looming in a month. The most thrilling match of the night -- and the only other Iowa highlight -- came at 149, where #12 Caleb Rathjen won an action-packed match over #10 Tyler Kasak. Rathjen scored on a pair of slick takedowns in the first and second periods to open up a 6-2 lead, but Kasak found another gear in the third period and used some strong attacks of his own to score a pair of takedowns on Rathjen to tie the match. Everything seemed to be pointing Kasak's way in sudden victory, but Rathjen used a great low attack to get to Kasak's legs and finished well to get the match-winning takedown.

It was all downhill for Iowa after Rathjen's win, starting with #5 Jared Franek getting dominated from start to finish by #1 Levi Haines at 157. Haines showed just how wide the gap is between himself and Franek; he outclassed Franek from neutral and on the mat, riding him hard for most of the match. And even when Franek did manage to get in a decent attack, Haines was able to counter those into scoring opportunities of his own. That was just a completely one-sided match. 165 went only marginally better for the Hawkeyes, as #6 Michael Caliendo dropped a 12-6 decision to #7 Mitchell Mesenbrink. The match was only that "close" because Caliendo was able to score a takedown in the final seconds of the third period to avoid a major decision defeat. Mesenbrink started the match at a blistering tempo and hit Caliendo with a dizzying array of attacks at all levels. Caliendo was a little better in the third, but by then it was far too little, too late. 174 was the fifth and final Top 10 showdown of the night and like three of the other four, it went in Penn State's favor. #7 Patrick Kennedy was game for all seven minutes and had a few good attacks on Starocci; he wasn't able to finish those attacks, while Starocci was able to finish his attacks, which was the big difference in the match. Starocci, winner of 62 matches in a row at 174 now, was just too strong and too slick for Kennedy.

#6 Bernie Truax is the only Penn State wrestler in the final four weights not ranked #1, but he had little trouble picking up an 8-0 major decision win over Aiden Riggins at 184, using takedowns in the first and a bevy of riding time to get an easy win. #1 Aaron Brooks had a tougher scrap against #11 Zach Glazier at 197; this weight was one of only three all night in which Penn State didn't have a lead by the end of the first period. Glazier defended Brooks' attacks well and used his physicality to slow down Brooks and make him work harder. In the second period, Brooks used his quickness advantage to finally get a takedown on Glazier. Glazier was able to get an escape in the third period, but he wasn't able to mount any seriously threatening attacks on Brooks and falling 5-1, his first loss of the season. #1 Greg Kerkvliet finished off the night with Penn State's eighth victory and fifth major decision win, providing a real "welcome to the big show" moment for much-hyped Iowa freshman Ben Kueter. Brighter days are ahead for Kueter, but Kerkvliet clearly showed why he's the top guy at this weight this season by completely overwhelming Kueter. Kerkvliet got to Kueter's legs and finished quickly for a takedown in the first, before riding Kueter for the entire second period. Another takedown in the third (and a penalty point on Kueter for stalling) set up the comfortable major decision win.

How one-sided was this loss? The 23-point margin of defeat is the largest Iowa has suffered in a dual meet since losing to Oklahoma 39-0... in 1965-66. It was the first time the Hawkeyes have been held to just six points in a dual meet since a 24-6 loss to Oklahoma State in 1983-84. Tom Brands' worst loss as Iowa head coach prior to this was a 29-13 defeat to Minnesota in 2006-07, his first year in charge. A 21-9 loss to Ohio State in 2011-12 was the only other time that Iowa had been held under 10 team points in a dual during his 18-year tenure at Iowa. Penn State has an absolutely stacked team this season; they've already demolished some other good teams this season and they'll demolish a few more before the season is done. They're very likely to seriously challenge some of Iowa's most hallowed NCAA Tournament scoring records in March. But it's been almost 60 years since a Hawkeye team was as thoroughly dominated as they were tonight -- this loss is the sort of loss that ought to provoke some significant self-analysis in a program. This year's Nittany Lion team may be an especially dominant squad and one with no weaknesses of note -- but it's also the culmination of where they've been trending for the last 15 years. They've been getting bigger, faster, stronger, and smarter -- and leaving the rest of the college wrestling landscape behind. If Iowa wants to catch them, tonight's result showed just how wide the gap is right now -- and the immense amount of work that will be needed to bridge it.