For the second straight dual meet, Iowa lost the final four matches of the night. Unlike against #1 Penn State last week, though, this time Iowa had done enough in the matches before that late collapse to prevail in the dual meet. In fact, this was a dual meet split almost perfectly in two -- Iowa won the first six bouts, Minnesota won the final four. That Iowa wrestled back-ups at three of the four weights the Hawkeyes lost provides an obvious explanation for Iowa's shaky finish, though that doesn't completely explain away the fact that Iowa's upper weights are far from sharp right now. Iowa's light weights carried the load in this dual, but Iowa will need the upper weights to provide some production if the Hawkeyes want to maximize their performance at the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

Maybe it was a sign that it was going to be a strange night for the Hawkeyes when #1 Spencer Lee led off the dual with... a simple decision victory. This was just the third time all season that Lee has wrestled all seven minutes and the first time all season that he hasn't earned any bonus points. Lee got a takedown in the first period (though it took longer than usual) and was able to take #6 Patrick McKee on one brief trip to Tilt Town to open up a 6-0 lead, but there wasn't much to the match after that. A Lee escape and a few decent scrambles were the most notable action in the final two periods.

#17 Brody Teske fell behind early against Jake Gliva, going down 2-0 in the first period. But a pair of escapes helped Tekse narrow the gap and he kept fighting in the third period until the final whistle, with his perseverance being rewarded with the match-winning takedown in the final 10 seconds. (This was not the only match in which points were decided in the final seconds, although it was the only situation like that ended up favoring Iowa.) #2 Real Woods made it 3-for-3 for Iowa at the start of the dual with a very methodical 8-1 decision win at 141. The good news was that Woods kept on the attack for the entire match, recording a takedown in each period. The bad news was that he lost the major decision by giving up an escape on the edge of the mat with under five seconds left in the third period. That was a tough way to lose a bonus point.

At 149 #6 Max Murin and #15 Michael Blockhus produced probably the most entertaining match of the night, a back-and-forth affair that featured several takedowns and multiple changes in fortune. Blockhus struck first with a takedown in the first period, but Murin was able to answer with a strong double-leg attack in the second. With the match tied at 4-4, Murin got another takedown to go up 6-4, before Blockhus was able to counter with a reversal to tie the match again. A Murin escape gave him a 7-6 lead, but he continued to press the attack and finally locked down the win with a takedown and two-point near fall exposure on the edge of the mat.

#15 Cobe SIebrecht ensured that it was a clean sweep for Iowa in the pre-intermission bouts with a comfortable 4-0 decision win over #17 Brayton Lee. Siebrecht used an upper body throw to get a takedown in the opening seconds of the match -- and proceeded to right Lee for the entire first period. The only other points in the match came from a Siebrecht escape, but Siebrecht ably defended any of Lee's attacks over the final two periods. The final Iowa win of the dual came in the post-intermission bout, with Minnesota native #7 Patrick Kennedy working a takedown clinic over Cael Carlson for most of the match; the 13-8 score makes it look far closer than it was. Six of Carlson's points came via escapes and his lone takedown came when Kennedy got out of position while trying to get one more takedown of his own to try and lock up the major decision. Kennedy was able to get takedowns with ease for most of the match and overwhelmed Carlson from neutral.

That was the end of the good results for Iowa in the dual. Aidan Riggins was the first Iowa back-up to see action, filling in at 174 and dropping a 4-1 decision to #11 Bailee O'Reilly. Riggins fought off a few O'Reilly attacks, but couldn't stop them all and couldn't do much on bottom, either. At 184 Drake Rhodes got the nod again and put together some good wrestling in the final two periods. Unfortunately, that came after a nightmare first period in which he went down 10-0 after a takedown and a pair of four-point tilts for #10 Isaiah Salazar. Still, Rhodes not just fought off a potential technical fall, he came very close to bringing the match back to a regular decision, thanks to a pair of takedowns in the final two periods. He took it to Salazar in those periods and was rewarded for it.

#7 Jacob Warner was the only Iowa starter to wrestle in the final four matches of the night, but he met the same fate as the back-ups in the bouts around him. It was a match we've seen from Warner many times before: scoreless first period, hard ride through the second, struggles to escape in the third before giving up a late takedown. This was an especially late takedown -- it came in the literal final seconds -- and had some controversy attached (Tom Brands challenged whether or not the takedown had been completed before time expired), but whether the takedown should have counted or not isn't really the most important takeaway from the match: Warner wrestled poorly, put himself in a position to lose, and then did get upset. He's now lost two in a row and three of five matches and founds himself squarely in a slump that he needs to shake off in a hurry. Finally, Bradley Hill got the call at 285 instead of #3 Tony Cassioppi (who was in attendance and seemed healthy; it seems likely he would have wrestled had Iowa needed points from him to win the dual meet), but was simply overpowered by #32 Garrett Jolles.