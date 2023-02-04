No. 2 Iowa 18, No. 12 Minnesota 13
For the second straight dual meet, Iowa lost the final four matches of the night. Unlike against #1 Penn State last week, though, this time Iowa had done enough in the matches before that late collapse to prevail in the dual meet. In fact, this was a dual meet split almost perfectly in two -- Iowa won the first six bouts, Minnesota won the final four. That Iowa wrestled back-ups at three of the four weights the Hawkeyes lost provides an obvious explanation for Iowa's shaky finish, though that doesn't completely explain away the fact that Iowa's upper weights are far from sharp right now. Iowa's light weights carried the load in this dual, but Iowa will need the upper weights to provide some production if the Hawkeyes want to maximize their performance at the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.
RECAP
Maybe it was a sign that it was going to be a strange night for the Hawkeyes when #1 Spencer Lee led off the dual with... a simple decision victory. This was just the third time all season that Lee has wrestled all seven minutes and the first time all season that he hasn't earned any bonus points. Lee got a takedown in the first period (though it took longer than usual) and was able to take #6 Patrick McKee on one brief trip to Tilt Town to open up a 6-0 lead, but there wasn't much to the match after that. A Lee escape and a few decent scrambles were the most notable action in the final two periods.
#17 Brody Teske fell behind early against Jake Gliva, going down 2-0 in the first period. But a pair of escapes helped Tekse narrow the gap and he kept fighting in the third period until the final whistle, with his perseverance being rewarded with the match-winning takedown in the final 10 seconds. (This was not the only match in which points were decided in the final seconds, although it was the only situation like that ended up favoring Iowa.) #2 Real Woods made it 3-for-3 for Iowa at the start of the dual with a very methodical 8-1 decision win at 141. The good news was that Woods kept on the attack for the entire match, recording a takedown in each period. The bad news was that he lost the major decision by giving up an escape on the edge of the mat with under five seconds left in the third period. That was a tough way to lose a bonus point.
At 149 #6 Max Murin and #15 Michael Blockhus produced probably the most entertaining match of the night, a back-and-forth affair that featured several takedowns and multiple changes in fortune. Blockhus struck first with a takedown in the first period, but Murin was able to answer with a strong double-leg attack in the second. With the match tied at 4-4, Murin got another takedown to go up 6-4, before Blockhus was able to counter with a reversal to tie the match again. A Murin escape gave him a 7-6 lead, but he continued to press the attack and finally locked down the win with a takedown and two-point near fall exposure on the edge of the mat.
#15 Cobe SIebrecht ensured that it was a clean sweep for Iowa in the pre-intermission bouts with a comfortable 4-0 decision win over #17 Brayton Lee. Siebrecht used an upper body throw to get a takedown in the opening seconds of the match -- and proceeded to right Lee for the entire first period. The only other points in the match came from a Siebrecht escape, but Siebrecht ably defended any of Lee's attacks over the final two periods. The final Iowa win of the dual came in the post-intermission bout, with Minnesota native #7 Patrick Kennedy working a takedown clinic over Cael Carlson for most of the match; the 13-8 score makes it look far closer than it was. Six of Carlson's points came via escapes and his lone takedown came when Kennedy got out of position while trying to get one more takedown of his own to try and lock up the major decision. Kennedy was able to get takedowns with ease for most of the match and overwhelmed Carlson from neutral.
That was the end of the good results for Iowa in the dual. Aidan Riggins was the first Iowa back-up to see action, filling in at 174 and dropping a 4-1 decision to #11 Bailee O'Reilly. Riggins fought off a few O'Reilly attacks, but couldn't stop them all and couldn't do much on bottom, either. At 184 Drake Rhodes got the nod again and put together some good wrestling in the final two periods. Unfortunately, that came after a nightmare first period in which he went down 10-0 after a takedown and a pair of four-point tilts for #10 Isaiah Salazar. Still, Rhodes not just fought off a potential technical fall, he came very close to bringing the match back to a regular decision, thanks to a pair of takedowns in the final two periods. He took it to Salazar in those periods and was rewarded for it.
#7 Jacob Warner was the only Iowa starter to wrestle in the final four matches of the night, but he met the same fate as the back-ups in the bouts around him. It was a match we've seen from Warner many times before: scoreless first period, hard ride through the second, struggles to escape in the third before giving up a late takedown. This was an especially late takedown -- it came in the literal final seconds -- and had some controversy attached (Tom Brands challenged whether or not the takedown had been completed before time expired), but whether the takedown should have counted or not isn't really the most important takeaway from the match: Warner wrestled poorly, put himself in a position to lose, and then did get upset. He's now lost two in a row and three of five matches and founds himself squarely in a slump that he needs to shake off in a hurry. Finally, Bradley Hill got the call at 285 instead of #3 Tony Cassioppi (who was in attendance and seemed healthy; it seems likely he would have wrestled had Iowa needed points from him to win the dual meet), but was simply overpowered by #32 Garrett Jolles.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Upper Weight Worries. On one hand, the last four weights in Iowa's lineup have lost 11 of their last 12 matches over the course of the last three dual meets. That's a pretty alarming trend of poor results. On the other hand, six of those 11 defeats have also featured back-ups rather than Iowa's starters. Iowa's starters at those weights certainly haven't been immune to the upset bug -- Abe Assad got stunned in the Wisconsin dual and Warner fell tonight -- but wrestling so many back-ups hasn't helped matters. Iowa needs to get the first-string options back on the mat at those weights as soon as possible -- but they also need to produce when called upon. That means wrestling hard, getting takedowns, and picking up wins.
Finishing Matches. The outcome of a handful of matches (and the bonus point status of a few others) came down to the final seconds, but most of those results did not go in Iowa's favor. Woods lost a major decision in the closing seconds; Kennedy lost a shot at a major decision in the final seconds; Rhodes was unable to prevent a major decision in the final seconds; and Warner lost in the final seconds. The only positive result for Iowa in terms of late action was Brody Teske's win at 133. Iowa has to wrestle smarter and sharper at the ends of matches, whether that means preventing an opponent from getting a late escape or finishing a late takedown.
Attacking Pays Off (Mostly). One of the highlights of the dual was the attacking mindset that was on display for seven minutes pretty consistently in Iowa's matches at 141, 149, 157, and 165. Woods didn't close up shop after building an early lead this week; he kept attacking and continued to score takedowns. It was annoying that he wasn't able to finish off the major decision, but overall this felt like a strong performance from him. Likewise, Kennedy missed out on the major decision and gave up a takedown late, but he spent most of the match on the attack and finished plenty of shots to build a lead and make a major decision possible. Murin matches sometimes turn into low-scoring, physical scraps decided by a single takedown, but this was a much more high-scoring affair and Murin adjusted well, kept a high attacking tempo, and scored multiple takedowns as a result. Siebrecht wasn't as aggressive in the second and third periods, but his takedown off the opening whistle was a great bit of attacking and he put on an impressive ride in that period, too.
NEXT UP
#2 Iowa returns home to face #6 Michigan at 8 PM CT in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual meet will air on BTN. Michigan is 9-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten duals.