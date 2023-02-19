Senior Night games or matches always have two goals: first and foremost win, but secondarily, you'd also like the seniors to get a moment to shine in their final appearance before home fans. #2 Iowa wrestling accomplished both of those goals with ease in a Senior Day dual meet with historic rival #6 Oklahoma State, winning the first six matches of the dual and 8 of 10 overall to earn an easy 28-7 victory over the Cowboys. Just about the only way the dual could have gone better for Iowa is if they had pulled off a clean sweep of Oklahoma State. As it was, the Hawkeyes produced one of their best performances of the season to conclude the dual meet portion of the schedule.

RECAP

This Senior Day was particularly notable because it would be Spencer Lee's final appearance in an Iowa singlet in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Normally Iowa fans don't have to wait long to see Lee in action because 125 lbs leads off most duals; today's dual started at 165 lbs though, which meant Iowa fans needed to wait until after intermission to see Lee take his final bow in CHA. The five Iowa wrestlers who took the mat before Lee made sure that Iowa fans were feeling very good by the time Lee's match came around halfway through the dual. Iowa swept the first half of the dual, which included a pair of small upset victories at 174 and 184. The dual started at 165 with #7 Patrick Kennedy, who picked up an exciting 7-4 decision victory over #23 Wyatt Sheets. Kennedy scored first with a takedown off a double leg attack, but Sheets was able to strike back by countering another double leg attack into his own takedown. Kennedy trailed 3-2 heading into the third period, but he got a quick escape to tie the match, then added a takedown off another double leg attack to take the lead before clinching the victory with a late takedown off a counter to a Sheets attack. At 174. #14 Nelson Brands picked up the first of Iowa's two upset wins in the upper weights, edging #11 Dustin Plott 3-2. Brands got a takedown on the edge of the mat (he stayed in only by his toes) in the second period, which was the difference in the match. Brands has shown good footwork, active hands, and some very stingy defense in his recent matches, and that was on full display in this bout. Iowa's other upset in the upper weights came at 184, where #12 Abe Assad made his return to the lineup after being out almost a month following his upset loss in the Wisconsin dual. Assad didn't show any rust from that extended layoff as he earned a 4-2 decision win over #10 Travis Wittlake. The key point of the match was Assad earning a takedown on a nifty attack with mere seconds remaining in the second period. That's a win that should pay dividends in seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Jacob Warner was victorious in his last match in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)



#12 Jacob Warner was the first of Iowa's three senior competitors on Senior Day and he was able to end his CHA career on a winning note. Warner beat #17 Luke Surber with a 3-2 decision. Warner's points came via two escapes and a penalty point for locked hands. He also put on a strong ride in the second period, though he was not able to earn a riding time point for it. Warner didn't get many attacks going from neutral, but as he's done so often, he found a way to grind out a result anyway. #3 Tony Cassioppi finished off Iowa's sweep of the first half of the dual with a very methodical 4-0 win over #22 Konner Doucet. Cassioppi got a takedown in the first and rode him out for the remainder of the period, then rode him for the entire second period for good measure. Cassioppi picked up an escape in the third period and tacked on a riding time point at the end. After intermission, #1 Spencer Lee took the mat for his 26th and final time in a dual meet in Iowa City and produced, well, a vintage Spencer Lee performance. Lee got #28 Reece Witcraft in a headlock and cartwheeled over him as both competitors went to the mat. Lee had a firm grip around Witcraft's neck and the Cowboy was flailing on the mat like a worm on a hook. It was only a matter of time before Lee sealed the deal -- and 50 seconds into the first period, he did just that, planting Witcraft's shoulders to the mat. It was another incredible CHA moment by a wrestler whose career has been almost nothing but incredible moments.

Lee ends this phase of his Iowa career with a 49-1 record in dual meets, with 19 pins. Overall, he's registered 34 pins over his Iowa career -- with 28 of those falls coming in the first period. Spencer Lee doesn't work long, but he definitely makes the most of his time on the mat. Oklahoma State finally got on the board at 133, where #2 Daton Fix picked up an 11-3 major decision win over #16 Brady Teske. The match was actually much closer than that for the first two periods, though -- Fix was nursing a narrow 4-2 lead to start the third period. Unfortunately, Teske wasn't able to finish any attacks, and Fix got a takedown and four near-fall points (plus a riding time point) to stretch his lead and earn the major. #2 Real Woods got Iowa back on the winning track with a very comfortable and dominant 11-0 major decision win at 141. Woods got a takedown and four near-fall points off a turn in the first and added more points from an escape, takedown, and riding time point in the third. Pretty easy work for Woods, all told. It was not such an easy day of work for #6 Max Murin, who had to grind out a 4-3 win over #20 Victor Voinovich with the help of a takedown and two escapes. The takedown came late in the first period. Oklahoma State's second and final win in the dual meet came at 157, where #9 Kaden Gfeller outlasted #13 Cobe Siebrecht 3-2 in tiebreakers in the longest match of the dual. The match was tied 2-2 after regulation, after Gfeller scored a reversal and Siebrecht earned a pair of escapes. Neither man had much success getting to his offense from neutral in regulation or sudden victory, though there was one notable scramble near the end of sudden victory. Gfeller managed to earn an escape with 8 seconds remaining in the first tiebreaker period, then rode Siebrecht out in the second tiebreaker period.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Again, this was a pretty ideal Senior Day outcome. Iowa got a comfortable win in the dual meet (and the fact that it came against a bitter rival like Oklahoma State only makes it even more satisfying) and all three seniors in action today earned wins. Spencer Lee produced another highlight for his already-stunning career highlight reel. Iowa was good in close matches today and particularly good at scoring points late in the period -- hopefully that carries over to their performances in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments next month.

