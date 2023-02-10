#2 Iowa wrestling entered Friday night's dual meet with #9 Michigan in need of some get-right results. Three straight road dual meets had produced some shaky results for the Hawkeyes. A road trip to Madison ended in a win via tiebreaker criteria after the Badgers rattled off four straight wins in the upper weights. A road trip to Penn State ended in Iowa's first (and so far only) loss of the season, when the Hawkeyes again faltered in the upper weights, losing the final four bouts of the night. Last weekend's road trip to Minnesota ended in a win, but it wasn't Iowa's most impressive showing, especially with the Hawkeyes again losing the final four weights of the dual meet. Could Iowa regain some positive mojo at home, especially at the upper weights? The answer was a pretty emphatic yes. Iowa steamrolled past Michigan 33-8, winning 8 of 10 matches in the dual and recording six bonus point victories. Results at the upper weights were improved as well, with the Hawkeyes splitting the final four matches with the Wolverines. Michigan made it a bit easier for Iowa to produce a get-right performance like this by sending out backups in at least four matches -- but the Hawkeyes can't control who they wrestle, just how they perform. And Iowa wrestled with a bit more energy and aggression up and down the lineup tonight, which was encouraging.

RECAP

The meet began at 125, which meant it was again time for The Spencer Lee Show. Lee did get back to his bonus point ways after being held to a regular decision last week, but it wasn't like most of his other bonus point wins this season. Lee didn't bulldoze his opponent, #18 Jack Medley; he had to work to earn his first takedown and wasn't able to control Medley on the mat or tilt him as often as he has so many other opponents. In fact, Lee only earned two near fall points in the entire match; the rest of his points came from three takedowns, an escape, a riding time point, and a stalling point against Medley. Still, it's only because of Lee's normal standard of otherworldly dominance that we would quibble so much with an 11-1 major decision victory. He's still an absolute marvel. The win was his 51st straight and gave him a 34-0 career mark in Big Ten dual meets.

While Spencer Lee didn't make many trips to Tilt Town in his match, #16 Brody Teske made up for it by taking his opponent, WIlfried Tanefeu, there on multiple occasions. After giving up an early takedown on a double leg attack, Teske responded with a vengeance, grabbing a quick takedown of his own and then getting two sets of four-point near falls. In the second period he went right back to work, getting another takedown and another set of four near fall points to wrap up an impressive 19-3 technical fall win. Tanefeu was one of many Michigan backups in the lineup, but the energy and attacking mindset from Teske was good to see. #2 Real Woods continued the bonus point streak at 141 with a very comfortable 15-1 major decision win. He picked up takedowns in each period and dominated Pat Nolan from start to finish. #6 Max Murin wasn't able to make it four bonus point wins in four matches for Iowa, though not from lack of trying. After a slow start, Murin got a pair of takedowns in the second period and another in the third. He wasn't able to get one more takedown to finish off a major decision, but he settled for a very solid 10-4 decision win. #14 Cobe Siebrecht ended the first half of the dual meet with a bang and another impressive victory that should have him knocking on the door of the Top 10 at 157. The first three periods were marked by a few brief flurries of activity, but not much actual scoring -- the match was just 1-1 as it headed to sudden victory. In overtime, #9 Will Lewan took a solid shot and got to Siebrecht's legs and appeared to have him in deep trouble... only for Siebrehct to scramble free and end up behind Lewan and scoring the match-winning takedown. It's a sequence that really needs to be seen to be believed:

Out of intermission, #7 Patrick Kennedy continued the Hawkeye dominance with the shortest and most lopsided bout of the night. Kennedy scored a takedown inside 15 seconds and rode Alex Wesselman for two minutes. After letting him go, Kennedy went right back on the attack and locked up a cradle and took Wesselman back to the mat; from there the pin was academic and came with 30 seconds to spare in the first period.

At 174, #16 Nelson Brands' match didn't have as many fireworks as the previous bouts, but he did use an escape, a stall point, a third period takedown, and a riding time point to earn a very methodical 5-1 win to give Iowa seven wins in seven matches. Michigan got on the board at 184, where grad transfer #8 Matt Finesilver ran roughshod over Iowa freshman Drake Rhodes, who was again filling in for Abe Assad. Once Finesilver got a takedown, he put his (considerable) strength and experience advantages to work, using some mean turks to expose Rhodes for near fall points on multiple occasions. He finished the lopsided match with another takedown and more near fall points in the second period. At 197 #12 Jacob Warner answered Finesilver's technical fall with one of his own and needed very little time to do so. He got a fast takedown, then quickly racked up three sets of four point near falls, before letting Brendin Yatooma up -- only to immediately take him down to finish off the technical fall. The match of the night was at heavyweight and from an action and excitement standpoint, it did not disappoint. #1 Mason Parris showed his impressive combination of size, strength, and skill in the first period, getting to #3 Tony Cassioppi's legs with ease -- and finishing his attacks strongly. Cassioppi usually has very strong defense, but he had few answers for Parris' attacks. The tide began to turn in the second period after Cassioppi was able to get Parris in neutral danger position for a three count (and two points) during a scramble near the end of the period. It looked like he might have also been able to earn some near fall points, but the official disagreed -- and didn't change his mind after a video review. A quick Cassioppi escape to start the third period tied the match at 5-5 and Cassioppi even took a 7-5 lead after finally managing to finish an attack on the massive Parris. Unfortunately, Parris got a quick escape and then was able to bait Cassioppi into a bad shot, which Parris countered into an attack of his own. He got the takedown and rode Cassioppi out to earn a riding time point as well.

FINAL THOUGHTS

This was not the strongest Michigan lineup by any stretch -- they had backups on the mat at 133, 141, 165, and 174. But the Hawkeyes did the best thing they could do in that situation -- dominate whoever's across the mat from them, starter or not. Iowa recorded takedowns in nine of 10 matches tonight and had first period takedowns in six of eight victories. There was an emphasis on starting fast that paid off with plenty of first period points and several lopsided leads. That energy and that aggressive approach had seemed lacking in Iowa's recent road trips, so this was a welcome change. Cassioppi fell to 0-4 against Parris in his career, but for probably the first time in their history, it actually felt like Cassioppi could beat him. He scored the first non-escape points of his career against Parris and had a lead in the third period. There were several positives to take away from this match and things for Cassioppi to try and build on in a possible rematch. Hopefully we get to see Cassioppi take on Parris again at Big Tens or NCAAs (or both).

