#11 Nebraska entered Friday night's dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against #2 Iowa with some confidence, off the back of consecutive wins over Minnesota and Northwestern last weekend. It didn't matter. The Hawkeyes swarmed the Cornhuskers from the jump and won the first four matches to open up an 18-0 lead before Nebraska recorded its first win. The Huskers won just one other match as Iowa took four of five bouts after intermission to cruise to an easy 34-6 victory. The Hawkeyes had wins in 8 of 10 matches, with bonus points in four victories, including three pins. The win improved Iowa to 11-0 on the season and 4-0 in Big Ten competition.

The tone for Iowa was set from the very first match where Spencer Lee managed to exceed the already-absurdly high standard of excellence that he's set in his recent matches. Winning matches with first period pins? Not good enough. Tonight Spencer Lee decked his opponent in the first minute of the match. He immediately got to #3 Liam Cronin 's legs, finished the takedown, locked up a cradle, and planted Cronin to the mat... all in 38 seconds .

Spencer Lee is just... otherworldly? Incomparable? Absurd? He's an absolute force of nature and the most remarkable thing about this recent stretch of complete domination (five straight first period pins) is that several of the matches have come against opponents ranked in the Top 10 (or Top 5) at 125 lbs -- they are ostensibly among the best in the country at that weight. But the gap between them and Spencer Lee is proving to be very, very, very wide.

Brody Teske got the start at 133 for Iowa and after falling behind early, he did a solid job of grinding away and working his way back into the match. A reversal in the second period gave him a 3-2 lead and a takedown in the third period clinched the victory. The dual's other Top 5 clash was at 141 lbs and it produced the extended fireworks that the Top 5 showdown at 125 did not. #5 Brock Hardy proved to be an exceptionally slippery wrestler in the match, adept at rolling through action and turning opponent attacks into scoring opportunities for himself. He grabbed an early 2-0 lead on Real Woods by doing just that, rolling through a Woods shot. Woods responded with a slick reversal and then managed to tilt Hardy briefly for a two-point near fall. He scored another foul-point tilt later, though those points were erased on a replay challenge by Nebraska. Woods extended his lead to 6-2 in the second period with another sharp reversal; the mat wrestling in this match from both guys was top-notch. Woods played defense more in the third period and kept Hardy at bay until a takedown in the final seconds, but still did enough to earn a 6-4 victory. This was an entertaining bout and one that could pay dividends if Woods and Hardy meet again in the postseason, as Woods now has some idea of what to expect from Hardy.

Max Murin added Iowa's second pin of the meet with a second-period fall over Dayne Morton. Murin had worked his way to a 5-1 lead with a pair of takedowns and an escape prior to the fall, but he didn't hesitate when he had a chance to secure a cradle of his own. The Cornhuskers got their first win of the dual at 157, as #1 Peyton Robb was too much in all positions for #21 Cobe Siebrecht. Siebrecht tried some attacks, but Robb was too strong in all positions and kept Siebrecht at bay pretty well. After intermission, #10 Patrick Kennedy added Iowa's third bonus point win with a 12-4 major decision. The match didn't appear to be trending to bonus points after Kennedy picked up a single takedown in each of the first and second periods, but his steady pressure wore down Bubba Wilson and allowed him to chain together multiple takedowns late in the match to earn the major decision.

Nebraska's second (and final) win of the evening came at 174, where #2 Mikey Labriola edged #16 Nelson Brands 3-2. Labriola and Brands traded escapes before Labriola managed to get ahold of Brands' ankle and finish a leg attack for the match-winning takedown. Nelson showed solid defense for most of the match and a 3-2 loss to the #2 guy at the weight is certainly a respectable result. #8 Abe Assad got Iowa back on track with a 6-5 win over #16 Lenny Pinto, who was another very slippery wrestler, constantly trying to roll through attacks and trying to get into funky positions on the mat. Assad kept things simple and finished his shots crisply in the second and third periods (the latter after a strong double-leg attack) to score the winning points.

#8 Jacob Warner picked up a 3-2 win at 197 lbs that won't win any style points -- his three points came via two escapes and a riding time point. After a scoreless first period, Warner rode Silas Allred for the entire second period, before scoring the first point of the match with an escape almost 30 seconds into the third period. He seemed content to take a 2-0 win, but that plan faltered when Allred caught Warner flat-footed and finished a takedown with just under 30 seconds left in the match. Warner got a quick escape after a restart and his riding time point was the match-winner, but it was far from a dominant display. #3 Tony Cassioppi provided plenty of dominance in his win at heavyweight, racking up five takedowns and a four-point near fall on a turn before finally getting the pin with just over 20 seconds left in the match. The pin was Cassioppi's team-leading 10th of the season.