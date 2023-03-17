IOWA CITY — Heading into the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Iowa looked ready for a deep tournament run. The Hawks had earned a 2-seed in that tournament, their first since 1996. They were just coming off a thrilling Big Ten Tournament title after a strong regular season. And they had the presumptive player of the year in Megan Gustafson. 15-seed Mercer entered its first round NCAA Tournament game as a big underdog that had no answer for Gustafson. Few seriously thought the Bears would trouble the Hawks. And yet with under 6 minutes to go in the 4th quarter, Mercer led 56-52, thanks largely to a strong defensive effort that turned Iowa over early and often. Iowa ultimately won that game 66-61, but that Elite Eight run very nearly came crashing down in the first round at home. Likewise this year, no one had given Southeastern Louisiana much of a chance to beat Iowa in this year’s NCAA Tournament. But the Lions are a strong defensive team that has played close games into the fourth quarter with NCAA Tournament teams like LSU and Alabama. Would Iowa take care of business, or would Southeastern Louisiana have Iowa on upset alert like Mercer did four years ago?

Recap

It was The Caitlin Clark Show early and often for Iowa. Clark started a perfect 4-4 from the floor, including 2-2 from three for 12 early points. Southeastern Louisiana did force a couple Clark turnovers, though, and made a couple tough jumpers. Iowa led 15-8 at the under 5 timeout. The Lions’ best guard defender—Jen Pierre—also picked up two quick fouls trying to stop Clark. The Lions hit a couple shots out of the timeout, but Iowa’s offense kept rolling, and Southeastern Louisiana called for timeout with 2:24 left in the first and Iowa leading by 11 — the same margin as its 28-17 lead after one quarter. Iowa was 4-6 from three in the opening quarter. Iowa quickly built its lead to 16 in the second, but the Hawkeye offense cooled off and Southeastern Louisiana began to chip away a bit. The Lions never looked capable of making the game truly close, but did just enough that Iowa couldn’t take its starters off the court for long. Finally Iowa got some separation again late in the quarter. With 2:02 to go in the half, Molly Davis converted an and-1, and SELA's Taylor Bell got whistled for an intentional foul. Kate Martin made two free throws, and strangely Iowa was given the ball instead of Davis’ final free throw. Hannah Stuelke took advantage by making a basket to finish the possession, and Iowa led 50-29. Iowa took a 54-32 lead into halftime, with Clark leading the way with 19 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds. Both teams were a little sluggish to start the third quarter. Iowa eventually got its offense rolling again and pushed its lead to 30 with just over 3 minutes to play in the quarter. The Hawks led 77-41 after three. Early in the fourth quarter, Bell got whistled for her second intentional foul on a Clark drive to the basket, disqualifying her for the game. Replays showed Bell making contact with Clark's head on her block attempt. Clark got up slowly but stayed in the game. Iowa finally got its deeper bench into the game after the intentional foul, and while its scoring pace slowed down a bit, SELA's evaporated entirely. The Hawkeyes outscored the Lions 18-2 in the fourth quarter, winning 95-43. It is Iowa's largest margin of victory in an NCAA tournament game, topping last year's opening-round 40-point win over 15-seed Illinois State.

Box Score

Clark led Iowa with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists. Monika Czinano and Hannah Stuelke were both dominant in the paint. Czinano had 22 points and 8 rebounds on 10-12 shooting, while Stuelke had 13 points and 5 rebounds in limited minutes. A box score for the game is here.

Dribble Penetration

Southeastern Louisiana had a lot of success early in the game using a ball screen on the wing to create space for its guards. The guards then dribbled around the screen and mostly took jumpers from in and around the paint. Those shots aren’t always the most efficient, but Georgia will likely take a lot of them on Sunday. Iowa will need to do a better job at contesting jumpers and securing missed shots against the Bulldogs.

Iowa’s Offense Keeps Rolling

To an extent, a 2-seed should be expected to look good offensively against a 15-seed. That said, Southeastern Louisiana is a defensive team that likes to slow things down. It wouldn’t have been surprising to see Iowa’s offense struggle, at least for a little while. That didn’t happen. Clark scored early and often in the first half. Czinano and Stuelke found space and dominated around the basket. And Iowa’s hot shooting from three continued. The Hawks did have a few early turnovers, but most of those happened when Iowa was trying a little too quickly to push in transition. During the regular season, Southeastern Louisiana held 3-seed LSU to 63 points in a game. It held 10-seed Alabama to 55 less than a month later. Iowa had already scored 54 in this game by halftime.

Next Up