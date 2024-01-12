#3 Iowa wrestling went into Lincoln to open the Big Ten portion of the dual meet schedule to face an upset-minded Nebraska team eager to end a 14-dual meet losing streak to the Hawkeyes and record their first victory over Iowa since joining the Big Ten in 2011. They're going to have to wait a bit longer. Iowa won seven of 10 matches in the dual meet, including four of the last five bouts, to pick up a convincing 22-10 victory over the Huskers. The win was Iowa's 15th in a row over Nebraska and extended Tom Brands' record against the Huskers to 15-0 as a coach. Iowa also improved to 6-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten action. #6 Nebraska drops to 5-1 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play. Iowa won three of the four matches they were favored in, picked up a big late upset over Nebraska with Zach Glazier's emphatic 11-2 win at 197 lbs, and also swept all three matches I identified as toss-up bouts. More importantly, Iowa went 3-0 at the three weights that featured Top 10 matchups (125, 141, 157).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXdrZXllcyBnZXQgYW5vdGhlciBXIHdpdGggc29tZSBoZWxwIGZy b20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kcmFrZWF5YWxhMzg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRyYWtlYXlhbGEzODwvYT4gYW5kIGhp cyA3LTMgdmljdG9yeS4g8J+kqSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUGQ4 VVpUb0o0RiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BkOFVaVG9KNEY8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBCMUdXcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8x NzQ1OTc3NTY5NDcwNTM3ODQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVh cnkgMTMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

#5 Drake Ayala continued his recent run of good form with another strong win, grabbing a 7-3 decision win over #7 Caleb Smith to get the dual started on the right note. Ayala started fast with a pair of takedowns in the first period. Things slowed down a little after that, but Ayala remained in control of the match throughout and spent a lot of time on Smith's legs, even if he wasn't able to finish any more attacks. The only real negative result of the dual for Iowa came at 133, where #7 Brody Teske was upset by #30 Jacob Van Dee in a comprehensive loss. Van Dee got a takedown in each period and looked sharper than Teske from start to finish. Teske edged him 5-4 at Soldier Salute a few weeks ago, but that result seemed to light a fire under Van Dee here. Meanwhile, #1 Real Woods improved to 4-0 in his career against #7 Brock Hardy and continues to widen the gap between them. Woods' 8-2 decision win tonight was dominant, with takedowns in the first and third and solid control throughout; Woods was better on his feet, better on the mat, and better in scrambles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYWluaW5nIGhpcyAzMHRoIHdpbiBhcyBhIEhhd2tleWU6IFJlYWwg V29vZHMuIPCfpbMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tTSlpHSHQ3a0wi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU0paR0h0N2tMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJp ZyBUZW4gV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChAQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc0NTk4NzY0 MjkzNDY2OTYzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEzLCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

#1 Ridge Lovett matched Woods' win with a solid win of his own at 149 lbs. #12 Caleb Rathjen showed strong defense early, but he couldn't hold off Lovett for the entire seven minutes. Lovett scored a slick takedown in the third period, but was never really threatened by Rathjen in the match, either. 157 lbs was hyped as the match of the night as it featured the #2 (Iowa's Jared Franek) and #3 (Nebraska's Peyton Robb) wrestlers at the weight and it was definitely one of the most dramatic bouts of the evening. After a scoreless first period, Robb struck first with a takedown in the second. A pair of escapes left Franek down 3-2 heading into the third period. Franek was aggressive in the third period, and his aggression was rewarded with a slick double leg attack with under a minute to go. That takedown gave Franek a 5-4 lead and he put on a tight ride to grind out yet another close win. Really strong effort from Franek here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCB3YXMgYSBjbG9zZSBtYXRjaC11cCBidXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXJlZF9mcmFuZWs/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGphcmVkX2ZyYW5lazwvYT4gZ290IHRoZSByb2FkIHdpbiBmb3Ig PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrc19XcmVzdGxpbmc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tzX1dyZXN0bGluZzwvYT4uIPCf mKQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1p5TUVIdERYd1UiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9aeU1FSHREWHdVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gV3Jl c3RsaW5nIChAQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc0NTk4OTM4NDk0NjQ3NTI0 Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

After intermission, Iowa kept things rolling at 165 with a solid win from #7 Michael Caliendo. He used a pair of takedowns to ease to a controlled 8-3 decision win over #19 Antrell Taylor. Patrick Kennedy made it three wins in a row for Iowa by grinding out a 9-5 decision win at 174 lbs. Kennedy gave up a takedown in the first, but answered back with a takedown of his own right before the end of the period. Kennedy added an escape and another takedown in the third period to earn the win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZeKAmXMgcHV0dGluZyBpbiB3b3JrIHRvbmlnaHQuIPCfpKk8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lQYXRyaWNrS2VubmVkeT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaVBhdHJpY2tLZW5uZWR5PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrc19XcmVzdGxpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ic1U4MFp0ekMzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnNV ODBadHpDMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIFdyZXN0bGluZyAoQEIx R1dyZXN0bGluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdX cmVzdGxpbmcvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDU5OTc5Nzk1Nzg3MzI2NjM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Aiden Riggins surprisingly held #3 Lenny Pinto to a scoreless first period at 184, but Pinto blew the match open after that, scoring seven points in the second and 10 more points in the third en route to a 17-5 major decision win. In terms of damage limitation, Riggins at least avoided conceding a technical fall or a pin. Arguably the most surprising result of the dual came at 197, where #16 Zach Glazier continued his impressive 2023-24 season with his biggest and best win yet, an 11-2 major decision win over #11 Silas Allred, the defending Big Ten champion at 197 lbs. Glazier didn't just beat Allred -- he dominated him from start to finish.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Oby4gMTYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aZ2xh emllcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWmdsYXppZXI8L2E+IHRha2Vz IGRvd24gTm8uIDExIFNpbGFzIEFsbHJlZC4g8J+RgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vQmt0QXkyYW9BbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JrdEF5MmFv QW48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBCMUdXcmVz dGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHV3Jlc3Rs aW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ2MDA0MzU3NDU4Mzk5NTY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Glazier notched takedowns in each period and put on a mean ride as well, racking up over two minutes of riding time total. Glazier has been the most pleasant surprise for Iowa this season and his rise up the rankings, on the back of solid win after sold win after sold win, has been gratifying to see. The win by Glazier secured the dual meet win for the Hawkeyes, but Bradley Hill added an exclamation point to the win with a 4-1 win over Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher at 285. After a scoreless first period, Hill and Hutmacher traded quick escapes before Hill got the decisive takedown late in the third. The biggest intrigue at 285 was who would take the mat for Iowa -- in addition to Hill, blue chip recruit Ben Kueter made the trip to Lincoln, weighed in before the meet, and was warming up prior to the final match. He didn't end up making his Iowa debut tonight, but that moment appears to be fast approaching.