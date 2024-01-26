No. 3 Iowa 36, Illinois 6: Steamrolled
Behind a key upset win and a bevy of bonus point victories, #3 Iowa rolled over Illinois 36-6 on Friday night. The Hawkeyes blitzed the Illini with points early and often in the dual meet, scoring bonus points in six of eight wins, including four technical falls and a pin. Iowa improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten competition. Illinois fell to 3-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten action.
On paper, Iowa appeared to have too much firepower for this Illinois team. In practice, the Hawkeyes had even more firepower than anticipated -- even with the team's best wrestler -- Real Woods, #1 at 141 lbs -- getting the night off. A bonus point win from Cullan Schriever at 133 lbs in the opener set the tone for the night and Iowa blew the dual meet wide open with back-to-back technical fall victories at 157 and 165.
Those technical fall wins preceded what was arguably the biggest win of the night -- #9 Patrick Kennedy's 5-1 defeat of #3 Edmond Ruth at 174 lbs. Kennedy's win may have lacked the fireworks and style points of the other Iowa wins, but it was a rock-solid performance against one of the best guys at 174, a great sign that Kennedy is settling in at his new weight at the midpoint of the season.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
As noted, the dual started at 133 with a 9-1 major decision for Cullan Schriever. Schriever showed some sharp defense in fighting off a few shots from #30 Tony Madrigal in the opening period, then exploded in the third period with an escape, a takedown, a tilt for four near fall points and a riding time point. It's rare to go from losing 0-1 to a 9-1 major decision in a single period, but Schriever did just that.
Brody Teske moved up to 141 lbs with the absence of #1 Real Woods (who was only being rested, so far as I know) and earned a workmanlike 5-0 win with a second-period ride-out and an escape and takedown in the third period.
One of the tensest matches of the night came at 149, where #11 Caleb Rathjen wasn't able to get the decisive takedown in a 4-1 loss to #8 Kannon Webster in sudden victory. Rathjen and Webster traded escapes and shot attempts in regulation but neither man could secure a finish; Webster finally came out on top of a back-and-forth scramble in overtime to get the win.
#2 Jared Franek and #6 Michael Caliendo restored Hawkeye control of the dual with consecutive technical fall wins at 157 and 165. Franek scored one takedown in the first period, two takedowns in the second period, and three in the third period to turn his match into a rout. We haven't often seen Franek really let loose on offense this season (at least in dual meets), so this was a welcome sight.
Caliendo exploded for a 10-1 lead in the first period with a pair of takedowns and a four-point tilt; an escape and two more quick takedowns in the second period finished the match off inside five minutes.
The match of the night was at 174, the only weight featuring two Top 10-ranked wrestlers. The story was #9 Patrick Kennedy's defense early on -- he managed to slip out of a few strong attacks from #3 Edmond Ruth, including a shot in the first period where Ruth seemed to have him dead to rights. They traded quick escapes in the second and third period, before Kennedy used a sharp single-leg attack to score a takedown.
Kennedy got in deep and finished quickly, which was exactly what he needed to do. Putting a hard ride on Ruth for the rest of the period was just the icing on the cake. This result should give Kennedy a lot of confidence and provides firm evidence that he has the potential to make some real noise at his new weight this season.
Iowa's second and final loss of the night came at 184, where Aiden Riggins suffered a narrow 4-1 loss in sudden victory. Riggins was the aggressor throughout regulation and earned one stall call on #29 Dylan Connell (and probably should have had a second one with time winding down in the third period), but a sloppy shot in sudden victory gave Connell an opportunity to score on a re-attack.
The bonus point train resumed for Iowa in the final three matches of the dual, starting with an 18-3 technical fall win for #14 Zach Glazier. Glazier turned the match into a takedown clinic from the jump and it was only a matter of when, not if, he would get the tech fall. #28 Bradley Hill did one better at heavyweight, scoring Iowa's only pin of the night by sticking Peter Marinopolous to the mat 37 seconds into the third period. Hill's pin came after he had already built up a 14-4 lead through two periods and was on the verge of another technical fall win.
#5 Dylan Ayala finished off the bonus point wins with a dominant effort at 125 that started with a 3-0 Ayala lead after the first period and snowballed from there -- 8-0 after the second period and 18-3 after a takedown-filled third period. Ayala dominated from start to finish in his first match since last weekend's loss.
Dominance was the order of the day for the Hawkeyes up and down the lineup. In a dual like this, where the opponent is so clearly overmatched, you want to see an aggressive, attacking mindset and a relentless push for bonus points. Iowa provided exactly that and came away with an emphatic victory.
NEXT: Iowa's Illinois road trip continues with a visit to Northwestern (0-3) on Sunday afternoon (2 PM CT, BTN+).
#3 Iowa 36, Illinois 6
133: Cullan Schriever (IA) MAJ DEC (9-1) #30 Tony Madrigal (IL)
141: Brody Teske (IA) DEC (5-0) Will Baysinger (IL)
149: #8 Kannon Webster (IL) DEC (4-1 SV) #11 Caleb Rathjen (IA)
157: #2 Jared Franek (IA) TECH FALL (21-5) Joe Roberts (IL)
165: #6 Michael Caliendo (IA) TECH FALL (17-2) #24 Chris Moore (IL)
174: #9 Patrick Kennedy (IA) DEC (5-1) #3 Edmond Ruth (IL)
184: #29 Dylan Connell (IL) DEC (4-1 SV) Aiden Riggins (IA)
197: #14 Zach Glazier (IA) TECH FALL (18-3) Joey Braunagel (IL)
285: #28 Bradley Hill (IA) FALL (5:37) Peter Marinopolous (IL)
125: #5 Drake Ayala (IA) TECH FALL (18-3) Justin Cardani (IL)