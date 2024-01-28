Two days after picking up a dominant 36-6 win over Illinois, #3 Iowa wrestling headed into Northwestern for the second of two dual meets this weekend -- and earned an even more dominant victory, blanking the Wildcats 46-0 on Sunday afternoon. Iowa swept all 10 weights and earned bonus points at every weight except 157 and 184. Those bonus point wins included four technical falls, two pins, and two major decisions. With the win, Iowa improved to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten dual meets. Northwestern fell to 0-4 overall. Northwestern appeared overmatched for this dual on paper, but the results were even more one-sided than even the most die hard Iowa fan might have anticipated. The first three weights ended in technical falls and it took until the fifth match of the day (at 157 lbs) before a match went the full seven minutes. (That match ended up going almost nine minutes, actually, thanks to overtime.) The second half of the dual was nearly as lopsided as the first half, with Iowa racking up quick technical fall and major decision wins out of intermission. At 184 Aiden Riggins ensured the shutout would remain a possibility by earning his first Big Ten win of the season with a tough 4-2 win. Then Zach Glazier and superstar freshman Ben Kueter finished off the shutout victory with another major decision and a pin in under a minute.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmFrZSBBeWFsYSBnZXRzIGl0IGRvbmUgb3ZlciBNYXNzZXkgT2Rp b3R0aSBhdCAxMjUuIPCfkqogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IYXdrc19XcmVzdGxpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tz X1dyZXN0bGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Y3a043cllw dEwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WN2tON3JZcHRMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEJpZyBUZW4gV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChAQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MTcw OTI3NTEyOTI4Njk5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI4 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The first three weights all ended in technical falls in favor of Iowa, with the only difference in how the Iowa wrestler achieved that one-sided win. #5 Drake Ayala (at 125) and Cullan Schriever (at 133) both went the takedown clinic route, going cut-and-release and chaining together takedowns in rapid succession. Ayala had five takedowns in the first period and led 15-4; he needed just 3:23 total to wrap up his technical fall. Schriever needed slightly longer, finishing his match early in the third with an escape that made it 24-9.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBSYXRoamVuIHdpdGggdGhlIHBpbiBvbiBBaWRlbiBWYW5k ZW5idXNoLiDwn5iOIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3 a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrc19XcmVz dGxpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PUGFJRkdYNlZUIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1BhSUZHWDZWVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcg VGVuIFdyZXN0bGluZyAoQEIxR1dyZXN0bGluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdXcmVzdGxpbmcvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTE3MTIyMDYx NTUxMDQ0OTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyOCwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brody Teske earned Iowa's third consecutive technical fall win at 141, but he didn't put on a takedown clinic. Instead, Teske went to work on the mat and earned a few 4-point near fall swipes in addition to a handful of takedowns. His second set of back points finished off the 17-1 win in the third period. At 149, #11 Caleb Rathjen's match started slower -- he led just 3-0 after the first period, thanks to a late takedown. But in an attack on the edge in the second period, Rathjen caught Aiden Vandenbush on his back and quickly re-adjusted to get the pin.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ClIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a3Nf V3Jlc3RsaW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrc19XcmVzdGxp bmc8L2E+4oCZcyBOby4gMiBKYXJlZCBGcmFuZWsgZ2V0cyB0aGUgd2luIG92 ZXIgTm8uIDE5IFRyZXZvciBDaHVtYmxleS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3RzM2lHY0RraG8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90czNpR2NEa2hvPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChAQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5n KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZy9z dGF0dXMvMTc1MTcyNTA1NDQzMjI3MjUyNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

#2 Jared Franek earned one of Iowa's two decision wins with a laborious effort at 157. Franek and #19 Trevor Chumbley were only able to trade escapes in regulation, though the low score wasn't for lack of trying on Franek's part; he got to Chumbley's legs on multiple occasions in the first three periods, but wasn't able to finish any of his attacks cleanly, which allowed Chumbely to scramble well enough to earn stalemates and restarts. Finally, deep in sudden victory, Franek got in deep enough on an attack that Chumbley wasn't able to get a tie-up and the match-winning takedown went in favor of Franek. After intermission, #6 Michael Caliendo picked up Iowa's fourth and final technical fall of the day. Like Ayala and Schriever, he put together a takedown clinic and used rapid-fire leg attacks and good finishes to wear down #15 Maxx Mayfield and rack up takedowns with ease.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWtlIENhbGllbmRvIHdpdGggdGhlIHRlY2ggZmFsbCB2aWN0b3J5 IGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tzX1dyZXN0 bGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nPC9h Pi4g8J+ZjCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS1RjSVRIYURsZyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tUY0lUSGFEbGc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRl biBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBCMUdXcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUxNzE1NTk4NzM0 NjQzMzEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjgsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

#9 Patrick Kennedy had to fend off some solid attacks from David Ferrante at 174 (including one off the referee's opening whistle), but his defense proved stout and he eventually fought through Ferrante's own defense for a takedown late in the first period. He added an escape in the second, and a hard ride and two more takedowns in the third period to clinch the major decision.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYXRyaWNrIEtlbm5lZHkgZ2V0cyBpdCBkb25lIGZvciA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tzX1dyZXN0bGluZz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nPC9hPi4g8J+RjyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcFk0U3hXeTgxciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3BZNFN4V3k4MXI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBXcmVzdGxpbmcg KEBCMUdXcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUxNzE4MTY1OTIxMjg0NDUwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The most pleasant surprise of the night came at 184, where Aiden Riggins snapped a six-match losing streak in dual meets and also earned his first Big Ten win of the season with a solid 4-2 win over #24 Troy Fisher. Riggins was game from the jump, evaded Fisher's attacks well, and finished a good shot in the first period to get on the board first. He added an escape in the third and did a nice job of balancing his own attacks with solid defense in fending off Fisher. 184 has been tough sledding for Riggins this season, so it was good to see him get his hand raised again. The dual finished with a workmanlike 11-2 major decision from #14 Zach Glazier at 197 lbs -- he scored a takedown in each period and added an escape and a riding time for the no fuss, no muss major -- and an impressive pin from Ben Kueter at 285. Kueter, making his second start of the season, wasted no time in finishing off his match. While Jack Jessen was able to get to Kueter's leg quickly, Kueter used solid defense to flatten Jessen out. When an opportunity for a cradle presented itself, Kueter pounced on it and a few moments later he had Jessen's shoulders on the mat and the first (but definitely not last) pin of his Iowa career.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj468J2fsPCdn7Eg8J2XpvCdl7LwnZew8J2XvPCdl7vwnZex8J2YgDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVua3VldGVyMT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVua3VldGVyMTwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RFeTlURjk3TEMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kRXk5 VEY5N0xDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgSGF3a2V5ZSBXcmVzdGxpbmcg KEBIYXdrc19XcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUxNzIzNTM2NDc1OTE4ODMw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The strategy for this dual meet was the same as the strategy for the Illinois dual meet: be aggressive and don't let off the gas. To a man, that's essentially what Iowa did on Sunday, bulldozing past Northwestern in a dual meet that didn't even last 90 minutes (including an intermission). Six matches took under seven minutes and at least four didn't even make it to the third period. This was a straight-up drubbing of an opponent with no ability to match Iowa's firepower.