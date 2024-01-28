No. 3 Iowa 46, Northwestern 0: Shutout City
Two days after picking up a dominant 36-6 win over Illinois, #3 Iowa wrestling headed into Northwestern for the second of two dual meets this weekend -- and earned an even more dominant victory, blanking the Wildcats 46-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Iowa swept all 10 weights and earned bonus points at every weight except 157 and 184. Those bonus point wins included four technical falls, two pins, and two major decisions. With the win, Iowa improved to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten dual meets. Northwestern fell to 0-4 overall.
Northwestern appeared overmatched for this dual on paper, but the results were even more one-sided than even the most die hard Iowa fan might have anticipated. The first three weights ended in technical falls and it took until the fifth match of the day (at 157 lbs) before a match went the full seven minutes. (That match ended up going almost nine minutes, actually, thanks to overtime.)
The second half of the dual was nearly as lopsided as the first half, with Iowa racking up quick technical fall and major decision wins out of intermission. At 184 Aiden Riggins ensured the shutout would remain a possibility by earning his first Big Ten win of the season with a tough 4-2 win. Then Zach Glazier and superstar freshman Ben Kueter finished off the shutout victory with another major decision and a pin in under a minute.
The first three weights all ended in technical falls in favor of Iowa, with the only difference in how the Iowa wrestler achieved that one-sided win. #5 Drake Ayala (at 125) and Cullan Schriever (at 133) both went the takedown clinic route, going cut-and-release and chaining together takedowns in rapid succession. Ayala had five takedowns in the first period and led 15-4; he needed just 3:23 total to wrap up his technical fall. Schriever needed slightly longer, finishing his match early in the third with an escape that made it 24-9.
Brody Teske earned Iowa's third consecutive technical fall win at 141, but he didn't put on a takedown clinic. Instead, Teske went to work on the mat and earned a few 4-point near fall swipes in addition to a handful of takedowns. His second set of back points finished off the 17-1 win in the third period.
At 149, #11 Caleb Rathjen's match started slower -- he led just 3-0 after the first period, thanks to a late takedown. But in an attack on the edge in the second period, Rathjen caught Aiden Vandenbush on his back and quickly re-adjusted to get the pin.
#2 Jared Franek earned one of Iowa's two decision wins with a laborious effort at 157. Franek and #19 Trevor Chumbley were only able to trade escapes in regulation, though the low score wasn't for lack of trying on Franek's part; he got to Chumbley's legs on multiple occasions in the first three periods, but wasn't able to finish any of his attacks cleanly, which allowed Chumbely to scramble well enough to earn stalemates and restarts. Finally, deep in sudden victory, Franek got in deep enough on an attack that Chumbley wasn't able to get a tie-up and the match-winning takedown went in favor of Franek.
After intermission, #6 Michael Caliendo picked up Iowa's fourth and final technical fall of the day. Like Ayala and Schriever, he put together a takedown clinic and used rapid-fire leg attacks and good finishes to wear down #15 Maxx Mayfield and rack up takedowns with ease.
#9 Patrick Kennedy had to fend off some solid attacks from David Ferrante at 174 (including one off the referee's opening whistle), but his defense proved stout and he eventually fought through Ferrante's own defense for a takedown late in the first period. He added an escape in the second, and a hard ride and two more takedowns in the third period to clinch the major decision.
The most pleasant surprise of the night came at 184, where Aiden Riggins snapped a six-match losing streak in dual meets and also earned his first Big Ten win of the season with a solid 4-2 win over #24 Troy Fisher. Riggins was game from the jump, evaded Fisher's attacks well, and finished a good shot in the first period to get on the board first. He added an escape in the third and did a nice job of balancing his own attacks with solid defense in fending off Fisher. 184 has been tough sledding for Riggins this season, so it was good to see him get his hand raised again.
The dual finished with a workmanlike 11-2 major decision from #14 Zach Glazier at 197 lbs -- he scored a takedown in each period and added an escape and a riding time for the no fuss, no muss major -- and an impressive pin from Ben Kueter at 285.
Kueter, making his second start of the season, wasted no time in finishing off his match. While Jack Jessen was able to get to Kueter's leg quickly, Kueter used solid defense to flatten Jessen out. When an opportunity for a cradle presented itself, Kueter pounced on it and a few moments later he had Jessen's shoulders on the mat and the first (but definitely not last) pin of his Iowa career.
The strategy for this dual meet was the same as the strategy for the Illinois dual meet: be aggressive and don't let off the gas. To a man, that's essentially what Iowa did on Sunday, bulldozing past Northwestern in a dual meet that didn't even last 90 minutes (including an intermission). Six matches took under seven minutes and at least four didn't even make it to the third period. This was a straight-up drubbing of an opponent with no ability to match Iowa's firepower.
#3 Iowa 46, Northwestern 0
125: #5 Drake Ayala (I) TECH FALL (19-4) Massey Odiotti (N)
133: Cullan Schriever (I) TECH FALL (24-9) Pat Adams (N)
141: Brody Teske (I) TECH FALL (17-1) Kolby McClain (N)
149: #11 Caleb Rathjen (I) FALL (3:46) Aiden Vandenbush (N)
157: #2 Jared Franek (I) DEC (4-1 SV) #19 Trevor Chumbley (N)
165: #6 Michael Caliendo (I) TECH FALL (21-5) #15 Maxx Mayfield (N)
174: #9 Patrick Kennedy (I) MAJ DEC (11-2) David Ferrante (N)
184: Aiden Riggins (I) DEC (4-2) #24 Troy Fisher (N)
197: #14 Zach Glazier (I) MAJ DEC (11-2) Evan Bates (N)
285: Ben Kueter (I) FALL (0:45) Jack Jessen (N)
NEXT: Iowa heads to Ann Arbor to take on #11 Michigan (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) on Friday, February 2 (7:30 PM CT, BTN).