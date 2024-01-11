Caitlin Clark recorded her second-consecutive triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as No. 3 Iowa cruised to a 96-71 victory at Purdue Wednesday night. The triple-double was the 15th of Clark's career and her fourth in 17 games so far this season. Clark also made a splash near the end of halftime with a three-pointer from near halfcourt that was waved off by a referee:



Among other Hawkeyes in starring roles, Kate Martin continued her hot streak with 15 points and eight rebounds in the victory, and Gabbie Marshall went 4-for-8 from three-point range as her long-range jumper continues to thaw.

THE DEEP THREE

1. Kate Martin is cooking. Kate Martin's longtime team nickname is "The Glue," apt for her steady leadership and determination. That leadership is vocal, of course; head coach Lisa Bluder has mentioned that practices are quieter without Martin. On the court, though, leadership must be by example, and there's two ways to go about that: 1. Providing consistent effort, being a supportive teammate, hustling, playing the game with honor and pride;

2. Balling. Martin excels at both, and Wednesday was a prime example. Martin played all sorts of roles, including running point in transition, popping from deep (1-3 for three), scrapping inside (eight rebounds, two offensive, and a block) and dribble denial on the perimeter. Y'know, for starters. Martin was also instrumental in Iowa's lightning-fast start, scoring a layup and three-pointer on consecutive possessions to cap a 12-0 first-quarter run that gave the Hawkeyes a 26-15 lead — the last lead change of the game, as it would turn out, as Purdue would never get closer than six for the rest of the game:

The third-ranked Hawkeyes are riding a 13-game winning streak, and Martin has scored in double figures in 10 of them. That's not a coincidence. Caitlin Clark's obviously an all-time great; when Kate Martin's going, the team's going. In that sense, then, perhaps Martin is as much glue as she is gasoline, not just sticking the team together but fueling it. And Wednesday, that was enough to blow the doors off Mackey Arena.

2. Obviously this should have counted. We must mention Clark's four-point-play-that-wasn't, another mythic feat conjured from midair:

Was it a shooting foul? Objectively, the contact was during the shot attempt. Does that ever get called a shooting foul? No, because the easy and correct assumption is that it's never a shot the player would take if unguarded. Referees don't want to create an incentive to shoot from an unreasonable range in hopes of generating a free point. But Clark didn't throw her arms up to create contact, she was shooting. And she buried it. After the circus shot was waved off, Clark drew another shooting foul with one second left and converted both, so the ultimate cost of the missed call was two points — in a game the Hawkeyes won by 25. What it is, then, is Clark's way of earning that same call, that far away from the basket, next time. She already had an argument, from now on, she's got a point. Let's see if that comes up again this season.