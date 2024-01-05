Caitlin Clark sparkled once again, weaving her 14th career triple-double as No. 4 Iowa blew out host Rutgers, 103-69. Clark finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in "only" 29 minutes of action. Senior forward Kate Martin stayed hot with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists; Martin has now scored in double-digits in nine of her last 11 games. As a team, Iowa out-rebounded Rutgers 51-34, including a 31-13 advantage in the first half. Sydney Affolter tied Clark for the team lead in rebounds with 10, registering her first career double-double (10 points).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYXRlIE1hcnRpbiBhcHByZWNpYXRpb24gcG9zdC48YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2thdGVfbWFydGluMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGthdGVfbWFydGluMjI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LWjcxcXU4YThUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS1o3MXF1 OGE4VDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJh bGwgKEBJb3dhV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lv d2FXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDM0MjUyNDc0MTAzNjg2NzA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

THE DEEP THREE

1. Caitlin makes the improbable routine. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Clark's dominance as a player is the sheer consistency. After Tuesday's heroics, with Clark hoisting 34 shots and drilling the Buzzer-Beaker (is it too late to start calling it that?), it would be understandable if she had a "quiet" game Friday and let her teammates take over against an overmatched foe. Y'know, pacing herself. No, Clark instead shored up her triple-double in the first minute of the fourth quarter and helped the team push its lead as high as 41 before exiting. She only played 29 minutes, but she got her money's worth out of them — and thus, so did the fans. Indeed, social media had dozens of photos of the crowd gathered outside the Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, waiting to see Clark perform:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJl4oCZcyB0aGUgbGluZSBvdXRzaWRlIEplcnNleSBNaWtl4oCZ cyBBcmVuYSBiZWZvcmUgdGhlIGRvb3JzIG9wZW4gZm9yIHRvbmlnaHTigJlz IHdvbWVu4oCZcyBiYXNrZXRiYWxsIGdhbWUgYmV0d2VlbiBSdXRnZXJzIGFu ZCBJb3dhIGFrYSBDYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIG5pZ2h0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby80ZDRROFNkZ1gwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNGQ0UThTZGdY MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYXQgTGFubmkgKEBQYXRMYW5uaU5KKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhdExhbm5pTkovc3RhdHVzLzE3 NDMzOTExODE3NTU2MDA5MzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFy eSA1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Again, it's the consistency. She seemingly never takes a game off of greatness. These fans are drawn by the possibility of seeing something amazing, of course, but they also come with confidence that they will see a great performance. Clark had a 29-point triple double and it might end up being a top-ten game of hers this season. How much of an icon has Clark become? Fans don't just show up for the game, they treat like a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIHRoZSBiZXN0IENhaXRsaW4gQ2xhcmsgc2hpcnQgZXZl ci4g8J+koyAg8J+Rj/Cfj7zwn5GP8J+PvPCfkY/wn4+8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iTzk5THk4RUtEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYk85OUx5 OEVLRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdXN0aW4gVmFuTGFlcmUg4pa2IChAc3Rv cm1pbnNwYW5rKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3N0b3Jt aW5zcGFuay9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MzQyNTcyNjA4OTQ5NDU0OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2. Gabbie back? Against Michigan State on Tuesday, Gabbie Marshall hit her first three-point attempt of the game, causing a mob from her teammates that was equal parts jubilation and catharsis, as Marshall had been mired in another miserable, prolonged slump shooting from deep. Marshall then finished the game 1-of-6 for three. "I really thought after that happened that she was going to have a really good night for us, shooting-wise," head coach Lisa Bluder said after the MSU game, "but we're gonna keep believing in her." Bluder's instinct was right, if just a bit premature, and Marshall rewarded her team's unwavering faith with a 4-for-7 shooting night from downtown Friday night, finishing with 12 points and a steal in her 26 minutes of starting action. Each of those splashes came with the familiar jubilation from Marshall and bench alike (see above), telling both Iowa fans and themselves that the confidence was always there, and it's just up to the results to catch up. So if this is truly the end of Marshall's slump as a long-term trend, that's bad news for the rest of the Big Ten as Iowa's win streak hits 12 games. Marshall's defense is by now unimpeachable, and Bluder need not worry that her guard's value to the team is ever in question. Once she rounds back into form as a catch-and-shoot sniper as well, the discussion on her will go back to All-Big Ten status, where it belongs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0LiBBLiBQYXNzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2thdGVfbWFydGluMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGthdGVf bWFydGluMjI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9z Z29vZG1hbjQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzZ29vZG1hbjQwPC9h PjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXll cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaThMelpDcWdUNiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2k4THpaQ3FnVDY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21l biYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93YVdCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQzNDEyNTAyNzU3NTY4 NzQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3. Doing the dirty work in Jersey. Kate Martin's the team's "Glue." Sydney Affolter's the team's "Big Dog." Many parents know too well mixing glue and dogs is a bad idea, but on a basketball court it's how teams like Iowa stay great, night in and night out. Martin was all over the place, running the floor in transition, scrapping for possession and throwing five assists; as a team, Iowa assisted on 28 of 39 baskets Friday. Like several of her teammates (Affolter included), Martin has an uncanny knack of knowing where she needs to be at the right moment. Affolter, meanwhile, finally got her first* career double-double — and in a mere 17 minutes of action, no less. She is a relentless defender and rebounder, expanding her offensive capabilities and making a firm case for Sixth Player of the Year (on the team and in the conference). *First seems hard to believe, doesn't it? Martin and Affolter are both perfect teaching examples for coaches, on as regular a basis as Clark's greatness, that outgunning your opponents might be good luck, but outworking them is a choice.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcyBnb29kIGFzIGl0IGdldHMg8J+YjjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20va2F0ZV9tYXJ0aW4yMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A a2F0ZV9tYXJ0aW4yMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8w UG5pTkthRTVZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMFBuaU5LYUU1WTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhV0JC KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkIvc3RhdHVz LzE3NDM0MTU0Nzg3MTY4NjI3NDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSA1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK