No. 4 Iowa 103, Rutgers 69: Jersey Nikes
Caitlin Clark sparkled once again, weaving her 14th career triple-double as No. 4 Iowa blew out host Rutgers, 103-69. Clark finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in "only" 29 minutes of action. Senior forward Kate Martin stayed hot with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists; Martin has now scored in double-digits in nine of her last 11 games.
As a team, Iowa out-rebounded Rutgers 51-34, including a 31-13 advantage in the first half. Sydney Affolter tied Clark for the team lead in rebounds with 10, registering her first career double-double (10 points).
THE DEEP THREE
1. Caitlin makes the improbable routine. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Clark's dominance as a player is the sheer consistency.
After Tuesday's heroics, with Clark hoisting 34 shots and drilling the Buzzer-Beaker (is it too late to start calling it that?), it would be understandable if she had a "quiet" game Friday and let her teammates take over against an overmatched foe.
Y'know, pacing herself.
No, Clark instead shored up her triple-double in the first minute of the fourth quarter and helped the team push its lead as high as 41 before exiting. She only played 29 minutes, but she got her money's worth out of them — and thus, so did the fans.
Indeed, social media had dozens of photos of the crowd gathered outside the Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, waiting to see Clark perform:
Again, it's the consistency. She seemingly never takes a game off of greatness. These fans are drawn by the possibility of seeing something amazing, of course, but they also come with confidence that they will see a great performance. Clark had a 29-point triple double and it might end up being a top-ten game of hers this season.
How much of an icon has Clark become? Fans don't just show up for the game, they treat like a once-in-a-lifetime event.
2. Gabbie back? Against Michigan State on Tuesday, Gabbie Marshall hit her first three-point attempt of the game, causing a mob from her teammates that was equal parts jubilation and catharsis, as Marshall had been mired in another miserable, prolonged slump shooting from deep.
Marshall then finished the game 1-of-6 for three.
"I really thought after that happened that she was going to have a really good night for us, shooting-wise," head coach Lisa Bluder said after the MSU game, "but we're gonna keep believing in her."
Bluder's instinct was right, if just a bit premature, and Marshall rewarded her team's unwavering faith with a 4-for-7 shooting night from downtown Friday night, finishing with 12 points and a steal in her 26 minutes of starting action.
Each of those splashes came with the familiar jubilation from Marshall and bench alike (see above), telling both Iowa fans and themselves that the confidence was always there, and it's just up to the results to catch up.
So if this is truly the end of Marshall's slump as a long-term trend, that's bad news for the rest of the Big Ten as Iowa's win streak hits 12 games. Marshall's defense is by now unimpeachable, and Bluder need not worry that her guard's value to the team is ever in question. Once she rounds back into form as a catch-and-shoot sniper as well, the discussion on her will go back to All-Big Ten status, where it belongs.
3. Doing the dirty work in Jersey. Kate Martin's the team's "Glue." Sydney Affolter's the team's "Big Dog." Many parents know too well mixing glue and dogs is a bad idea, but on a basketball court it's how teams like Iowa stay great, night in and night out.
Martin was all over the place, running the floor in transition, scrapping for possession and throwing five assists; as a team, Iowa assisted on 28 of 39 baskets Friday. Like several of her teammates (Affolter included), Martin has an uncanny knack of knowing where she needs to be at the right moment.
Affolter, meanwhile, finally got her first* career double-double — and in a mere 17 minutes of action, no less. She is a relentless defender and rebounder, expanding her offensive capabilities and making a firm case for Sixth Player of the Year (on the team and in the conference).
*First seems hard to believe, doesn't it?
Martin and Affolter are both perfect teaching examples for coaches, on as regular a basis as Clark's greatness, that outgunning your opponents might be good luck, but outworking them is a choice.
Iowa rises to 15-1 and 4-0 in Big Ten play, alone briefly at 4-0 but soon to be joined there by the winner of fellow undefeateds No. 14 Indiana (12-1, 3-0) and Nebraska (11-3, 3-0), who play in Lincoln on Sunday. That game is at 1 PM CT on BTN.
More importantly, Iowa's next game is at Purdue on Wednesday, January 10. It tips off at 7 PM CT on (sigh) Peacock.