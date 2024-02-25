The first Iowa-Oklahoma State dual in Stillwater in five years brought plenty of thrills and back-and-forth action in the first half of the dual, before #4 Iowa took control in the second half of the dual and rolled to an impressive 22-9 win over #2 Oklahoma State. After alternating wins and losses in the first five matches, Iowa won four of the final five, taking seven of ten matches overall -- and even picked up a bonus point win at 174. With the victory, Iowa finished the dual meet season at 12-2 overall. Oklahoma State fell to 14-1 overall with the defeat. The win was Iowa's fourth in a row over Oklahoma State and their eighth win in the last 10 meetings in the rivalry. The last decade of Iowa-Oklahoma State has featured dual meets in football stadiums (2015) and on baseball diamonds (2022) -- and a whole lot of Iowa victories. It hasn't featured many wins for the Hawkeyes in Stillwater, though -- Iowa had not won in Gallagher-Iba Arena since 2015 before today's emphatic victory. Neither team was able to gain a significant advantage in the first half of the dual, with both teams alternating wins through the first five matches. Iowa got on the board first at 125, with #4 Drake Ayala earning an 8-1 win over #12 Troy Spratley. The match was closer than the final score indicated, though -- it went to sudden victory after seven minutes of very cagey (and defensive) wrestling in regulation. Ayala got to Spratley's legs in sudden victory, though, and was able to turn that position into a cradle that scored him takedown points and a 4-point near fall.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+Qk9PTeKAvO+4jzxicj48YnI+MTI1IOKAkyAjNCBEcmFrZSBBeWFs YSAoSSkgZGVjLiAjMTIgVHJveSBTcHJhdGxleSAoTyksIDgtMSBTVjE8YnI+ PGJyPklvd2EgMywgT2tsYWhvbWEgU3RhdGUgMDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vQmxjMU5pNEtMTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JsYzFOaTRL TE48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBIYXdrZXllIFdyZXN0bGluZyAoQEhh d2tzX1dyZXN0bGluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9I YXdrc19XcmVzdGxpbmcvc3RhdHVzLzE3NjE4NDcxODQ0MDY4NDM2Njc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Oklahoma State got a win back at 133, where #2 Daton Fix picked up a workmanlike 7-3 win over Brody Teske. Fix used some strong finishes in the first and second periods to record takedowns. Tekse showed a lot of fight in the third period, but couldn't turn his aggression in to actual points, while Fix seemed content with the decision win. Alternating wins and losses meant that 141 was another Hawkeye win. #2 Real Woods took down #8 Tagen Jamison with a 4-1 win, using a 4-point second period (an escape and a takedown) to build his lead. Woods held off Jamison's pressure in the third period to lock up the win.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb29kcyDinqHvuI8gVyA8YnI+PGJyPjE0MSDigJMgIzIgUmVhbCBX b29kcyAoSSkgZGVjLiAjOCBUYWdlbiBKYW1pc29uIChPKTxicj48YnI+SW93 YSA2LCBPa2xhaG9tYSBTdGF0ZSAzPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by94N3BFSzBpUlJDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veDdwRUswaVJSQzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEhhd2tleWUgV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChASGF3a3NfV3Jl c3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tzX1dy ZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2MTg1MzIzOTM5NjU2NTMzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Oklahoma State transfer Victor Voinovich III got the start for Iowa at 149 lbs but it wasn't a happy homecoming in his return to Stillwater. Voinovich showed plenty of fire and got to #18 Jordan Williams' legs on multiple occasions -- but he was never able to finish those attacks. Meanwhile, Williams was able to counter Voinovich's attacks into his own takedowns, which was the difference in the match. #5 Jared Franek picked up a final win for Iowa before intermission with a strong 10-4 win over #10 Teague Travis. After a scoreless first period, Franek exploded for a pair of takedowns in the second period, showing a really nice double leg attack and doing a good job of getting to Travis' legs. Franek added a third takedown in the third period and was on the verge of a major decision before getting dinged for a locked hands penalty that cost him a point. Even without the bonus point, though, this was a strong outing from Franek -- he stayed aggressive and didn't settle for just a single takedown, but kept looking for more points.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmFuZWsgc2VuZHMgdGhlIEhhd2tzIHRvIHRoZSBicmVhayBvbiB0 b3AuIDxicj48YnI+MTU3IOKAkyAjNSBKYXJlZCBGcmFuZWsgKEkpIGRlYy4g IzEwIFRlYWd1ZSBUcmF2aXMgKE8pLCAxMC00PGJyPjxicj5Jb3dhIDksIE9r bGFob21hIFN0YXRlIDY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2p1Z0pN ZGxXRXQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qdWdKTWRsV0V0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IElvd2EgSGF3a2V5ZSBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBIYXdrc19XcmVzdGxpbmcp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5n L3N0YXR1cy8xNzYxODU5NTQzMDk1NTYyMzU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

After intermission, the pattern of alternating wins and losses ended with Iowa picking up its second-straight win in the dual thanks to a strong 7-2 decision win from #7 Michael Caliendo over #3 Izzak Olejnik. Caliendo was on Olejnik from the jump and used a pair of takedowns to open up an early lead. Caliendo's second takedown, a very slick duck-under attack, was particularly impressive. Caliendo also controlled the remainder of the match well.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgd2luIGZvciBNaWtleSEhISAgIDxicj48YnI+MTY1IOKAkyAj NyBNaWNoYWVsIENhbGllbmRvIChJKSBkZWMuICMzIEl6emFrIE9sZWpuaWsg KE8pLCA3LTI8YnI+PGJyPklvd2EgMTIsIE9rbGFob21hIFN0YXRlIDY8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hLS3JVUndSb3YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9YS0tyVVJ3Um92PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgSGF3a2V5ZSBX cmVzdGxpbmcgKEBIYXdrc19XcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYxODY1NzIy NTg4NzgyNzU1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI1LCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

At 174 #7 Patrick Kennedy made it three consecutive wins for Iowa as they took firm control of the dual meet. Kennedy earned the dual's only bonus point with a 12-3 major decision in which he absolutely dominated #21 Braydon Thompson from start to finish. Kennedy was on the attack from the opening whistle, finished his attacks well (particularly a few slick ankle trips), and put on some absolutely smothering rides from the top position as well. Another really strong match from Kennedy, who continues to look better and better at 174.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+UEsgQm9udXMg8J+SpTxicj48YnI+MTc0IOKAkyAjNyBQYXRyaWNr IEtlbm5lZHkgKEkpIG1ham9yIGRlYy4gIzIxIEJyYXlk

Iowa's only loss after intermission came at 184, where true freshman Gabe Arnold suffered his first loss of the season against #2 Dustin Plott, a 5-1 decision. Arnold's natural weight is 174 and while he's had some success at 184 this year, he struggled against Plott, one of the best guys at this weight. Arnold wasn't able to do much from neutral against Plott, nor was he able to get escapes from the bottom position very easily. He showed good defense and limited Plott to just a single takedown, but this was still a rough match for Arnold, though it does nothing to dim his potential (which remains immense) or his future at Iowa (which remains very bright). But any comeback hopes Oklahoma State were crushed by -- who else? -- #11 Zach Glazier at 197. For the sixth time this season, a Glazier victory secured a dual meet win for Iowa -- just call him Zach "The Closer" Glazier. Today, Glazier's win came in the form of a 4-1 decision over #16 Luke Surber. After a scoreless first period, Glazier and Surber traded escapes. Then, late in the third, Glazier got to Surber's legs and tried to finish, which led to a chaotic scramble in which both wrestlers (briefly) seemed to have the advantage; in the end, Glazier came out on top with just seconds remaining. It was a frenetic exclamation point on Iowa's dual meet win.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+VGhlIENsb3NlciA8YnI+PGJyPjE5NyDigJMgIzExIFphY2ggR2xh emllciAoSSkgZGVjLiAjMTYgTHVrZSBTdXJiZXIgKE8pLCA0LTE8YnI+PGJy Pklvd2EgMTksIE9rbGFob21hIFN0YXRlIDk8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1p6azJMUFhESVgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aemsyTFBYRElY PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgSGF3a2V5ZSBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBIYXdr c19XcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3 a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYxODczNzE4OTkxNjAyMTEyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

With Glazier's victory securing the dual meet win, the 285-lb match was mainly about style points and building momentum for the upcoming conference and NCAA Tournaments. To that end, true freshman Ben Kueter showed off some strong mat wrestling skills in his 5-1 victory over #11 Konner Doucet, using a third-period reversal and two near fall points to go from 1-0 down to 4-1 up in a flash. Kueter rode out Doucet to tack on a riding time point as well. Kueter's offense from neutral remains a work in progress (this match was 0-0 after the first period as neither wrestler was able to mount an effective attack), but he's shown some good ability on the mat, in both the top and bottom positions. Kueter's win today over the #11th ranked Doucet should give the Iowa coaches a lot to ponder as lineups are finalized for the Big Ten Tournament.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGEiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZW4gS3VldGVyIOKAvO+4jzxicj48YnI+Mjg1IOKAkyBCZW4gS3Vl dGVyIChJKSBkZWMuICMxMSBLb25uZXIgRG91Y2V0IChPKSwgNS0xPGJyPjxi cj5Jb3dhIDIyLCBPa2xhaG9tYSBTdGF0ZSA5PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9ERDBsajhLUUNVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vREQwbGo4S1FD VTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEhhd2tleWUgV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChASGF3 a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hh d2tzX1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2MTg3NjQ5MjM0NTAxNjQ3ND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It's worth nothing that neither Arnold nor Kueter have lost the ability to still use a redshirt this season. Those redshirts would be burned if either wrestler gets the nod for the Big Ten Tournament, but to this point they have not exceeded the maximum number of competition dates to use and still be able to redshirt. As for the Hawkeyes, this was pretty clearly their most impressive win of the season. They knocked off the #2-ranked team in the country in its house, in front of a large and loud crowd eager to see the Hawkeyes lose. Iowa wrestlers looked strong not just in their wins, but also in their losses -- Teske kept battling in the third period against Fix at 133, Voinovich was undone by his finishing but had a good mindset from start to finish at 149, and Arnold didn't make it easy on Plott at 184. The next step is for Iowa to bring this same approach to the Big Ten Tournament (and then the NCAA Tournament) in March. They may not win the Big Ten Tournament (or the NCAA Tournament), given that Penn State remains absolutely loaded this season, but if they wrestle like this, at least they'll be able to go down swinging.