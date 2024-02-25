No. 4 Iowa 22, No. 2 Oklahoma State 9: Stillwater Stampede
The first Iowa-Oklahoma State dual in Stillwater in five years brought plenty of thrills and back-and-forth action in the first half of the dual, before #4 Iowa took control in the second half of the dual and rolled to an impressive 22-9 win over #2 Oklahoma State.
After alternating wins and losses in the first five matches, Iowa won four of the final five, taking seven of ten matches overall -- and even picked up a bonus point win at 174. With the victory, Iowa finished the dual meet season at 12-2 overall. Oklahoma State fell to 14-1 overall with the defeat.
The win was Iowa's fourth in a row over Oklahoma State and their eighth win in the last 10 meetings in the rivalry. The last decade of Iowa-Oklahoma State has featured dual meets in football stadiums (2015) and on baseball diamonds (2022) -- and a whole lot of Iowa victories. It hasn't featured many wins for the Hawkeyes in Stillwater, though -- Iowa had not won in Gallagher-Iba Arena since 2015 before today's emphatic victory.
Neither team was able to gain a significant advantage in the first half of the dual, with both teams alternating wins through the first five matches. Iowa got on the board first at 125, with #4 Drake Ayala earning an 8-1 win over #12 Troy Spratley.
The match was closer than the final score indicated, though -- it went to sudden victory after seven minutes of very cagey (and defensive) wrestling in regulation. Ayala got to Spratley's legs in sudden victory, though, and was able to turn that position into a cradle that scored him takedown points and a 4-point near fall.
Oklahoma State got a win back at 133, where #2 Daton Fix picked up a workmanlike 7-3 win over Brody Teske. Fix used some strong finishes in the first and second periods to record takedowns. Tekse showed a lot of fight in the third period, but couldn't turn his aggression in to actual points, while Fix seemed content with the decision win.
Alternating wins and losses meant that 141 was another Hawkeye win. #2 Real Woods took down #8 Tagen Jamison with a 4-1 win, using a 4-point second period (an escape and a takedown) to build his lead. Woods held off Jamison's pressure in the third period to lock up the win.
Oklahoma State transfer Victor Voinovich III got the start for Iowa at 149 lbs but it wasn't a happy homecoming in his return to Stillwater. Voinovich showed plenty of fire and got to #18 Jordan Williams' legs on multiple occasions -- but he was never able to finish those attacks. Meanwhile, Williams was able to counter Voinovich's attacks into his own takedowns, which was the difference in the match.
#5 Jared Franek picked up a final win for Iowa before intermission with a strong 10-4 win over #10 Teague Travis. After a scoreless first period, Franek exploded for a pair of takedowns in the second period, showing a really nice double leg attack and doing a good job of getting to Travis' legs.
Franek added a third takedown in the third period and was on the verge of a major decision before getting dinged for a locked hands penalty that cost him a point. Even without the bonus point, though, this was a strong outing from Franek -- he stayed aggressive and didn't settle for just a single takedown, but kept looking for more points.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
After intermission, the pattern of alternating wins and losses ended with Iowa picking up its second-straight win in the dual thanks to a strong 7-2 decision win from #7 Michael Caliendo over #3 Izzak Olejnik. Caliendo was on Olejnik from the jump and used a pair of takedowns to open up an early lead. Caliendo's second takedown, a very slick duck-under attack, was particularly impressive. Caliendo also controlled the remainder of the match well.
At 174 #7 Patrick Kennedy made it three consecutive wins for Iowa as they took firm control of the dual meet. Kennedy earned the dual's only bonus point with a 12-3 major decision in which he absolutely dominated #21 Braydon Thompson from start to finish.
Kennedy was on the attack from the opening whistle, finished his attacks well (particularly a few slick ankle trips), and put on some absolutely smothering rides from the top position as well. Another really strong match from Kennedy, who continues to look better and better at 174.
Iowa's only loss after intermission came at 184, where true freshman Gabe Arnold suffered his first loss of the season against #2 Dustin Plott, a 5-1 decision. Arnold's natural weight is 174 and while he's had some success at 184 this year, he struggled against Plott, one of the best guys at this weight.
Arnold wasn't able to do much from neutral against Plott, nor was he able to get escapes from the bottom position very easily. He showed good defense and limited Plott to just a single takedown, but this was still a rough match for Arnold, though it does nothing to dim his potential (which remains immense) or his future at Iowa (which remains very bright).
But any comeback hopes Oklahoma State were crushed by -- who else? -- #11 Zach Glazier at 197. For the sixth time this season, a Glazier victory secured a dual meet win for Iowa -- just call him Zach "The Closer" Glazier. Today, Glazier's win came in the form of a 4-1 decision over #16 Luke Surber.
After a scoreless first period, Glazier and Surber traded escapes. Then, late in the third, Glazier got to Surber's legs and tried to finish, which led to a chaotic scramble in which both wrestlers (briefly) seemed to have the advantage; in the end, Glazier came out on top with just seconds remaining. It was a frenetic exclamation point on Iowa's dual meet win.
With Glazier's victory securing the dual meet win, the 285-lb match was mainly about style points and building momentum for the upcoming conference and NCAA Tournaments. To that end, true freshman Ben Kueter showed off some strong mat wrestling skills in his 5-1 victory over #11 Konner Doucet, using a third-period reversal and two near fall points to go from 1-0 down to 4-1 up in a flash. Kueter rode out Doucet to tack on a riding time point as well.
Kueter's offense from neutral remains a work in progress (this match was 0-0 after the first period as neither wrestler was able to mount an effective attack), but he's shown some good ability on the mat, in both the top and bottom positions. Kueter's win today over the #11th ranked Doucet should give the Iowa coaches a lot to ponder as lineups are finalized for the Big Ten Tournament.
It's worth nothing that neither Arnold nor Kueter have lost the ability to still use a redshirt this season. Those redshirts would be burned if either wrestler gets the nod for the Big Ten Tournament, but to this point they have not exceeded the maximum number of competition dates to use and still be able to redshirt.
As for the Hawkeyes, this was pretty clearly their most impressive win of the season. They knocked off the #2-ranked team in the country in its house, in front of a large and loud crowd eager to see the Hawkeyes lose. Iowa wrestlers looked strong not just in their wins, but also in their losses -- Teske kept battling in the third period against Fix at 133, Voinovich was undone by his finishing but had a good mindset from start to finish at 149, and Arnold didn't make it easy on Plott at 184.
The next step is for Iowa to bring this same approach to the Big Ten Tournament (and then the NCAA Tournament) in March. They may not win the Big Ten Tournament (or the NCAA Tournament), given that Penn State remains absolutely loaded this season, but if they wrestle like this, at least they'll be able to go down swinging.
#4 Iowa 22, #2 Oklahoma State 9
125: #4 Drake Ayala (I) DEC (8-1 SV) #12 Troy Spratley (O)
133: #2 Daton Fix (O) DEC (7-3) Brody Teske (I)
141: #2 Real Woods (I) DEC (4-1) #8 Tagen Jamison (O)
149: #18 Jordan Williams (O) DEC (7-3) Victor Voinovich III (I)
157: #5 Jared Franek (I) DEC (10-4) #10 Teague Travis (O)
165: #7 Michael Caliendo (I) DEC (7-2) #3 Izzak Olejnik (O)
174: #7 Patrick Kennedy (I) MAJ DEC (12-3) #21 Brayden Thompson (O)
184: #2 Dustin Plott (O) DEC (5-1) Gabe Arnold (I)
197: #11 Zach Glazier (I) DEC (4-1) #16 Luke Surber (O)
285: Ben Kueter (I) DEC (5-1) #11 Konner Doucet (O)