No. 4 Iowa 22, Penn 13: No Quaking
After taking a short road trip to Ames last Sunday, #4 Iowa wrestling was back on the road on Friday night, this time for a longer jaunt -- out to Philadelphia and the legendary Palestra to take on the Penn Quakers. The end result was the same, though: an Iowa victory. The Hawkeyes came away with a 22-13 victory after winning seven of ten matches in the dual meet.
Wins at the lower weights helped fuel Iowa's team victory; Iowa took four of five bouts before intermission, including three in a row at 141, 149, and 157. Iowa got a major decision at 165 out of intermission to open up a commanding 16-3 lead, but Penn wouldn't go away -- back-to-back bonus point wins for the Quakers at 174 and 184 (including a pin at the latter weight) cut Iowa's lead to 16-13 and put pressure on Iowa heading into the final two bouts. Solid wins at the final two weights (197 and 285) locked up the victory for the Hawkeyes.
The dual meet began at 125, where #15 Drake Ayala got takedowns in the first and third periods to open up a comfortable lead -- then gave up a takedown in the third to make the last 30 seconds of the match very tight. He game away with an 8-7 win, but the match didn't need to be that close.
Jace Rhodes got his first start of the season in place of #9 Brody Teske at 133 and dropped a 5-0 decision to #13 Michael Colaiocco. After a bad start -- Colaiocco was up 3-0 with well over a minute of riding time after the first period -- Rhodes fought back to limit the damage well. He showed some solid defense and looked like the better-conditioned wrestler in the third period.
#1 Real Woods got off to a quick start with an early takedown at 141, but he wasn't able to turn that into more points, despite his best efforts. Woods rode #11 CJ Composto for almost the entire first period and tried hard to tilt him, but wasn't successful. The second and third periods featured much less action. This was a comfortable win for Woods, but he's certainly capable of much splashier results.
Woods' match looked like a points bonanza in comparison to 149, which was scoreless through two periods. #15 Victor Voinovich came away with a 1-0 win thanks to an escape in the third period (his opponent, Andy Troczynski, took neutral in the second period rather than go under Voinovich). A win is a win, but Voinovich really needs to make more happen from neutral in order to have significant success this season.
The first half of the dual wrapped up at 157, where #2 Jared Franek picked up a workmanlike 4-2 win over #26 Jude Swisher. A first period takedown gave Franek the points he needed, but as Iowa's second-best wrestler it would still be encouraging to see him being more active in trying to score in the second and third periods, rather than shutting things down.
#6 Michael Caliendo got the second half of the dual started on a high with Iowa's only bonus point win of the night, a 14-5 major decision win over Lucas Revano. Caliendo used a variety of attacks and some very slick offense to chain takedowns in this match. He was up 6-2 quickly in the first period, then made it 9-4 after two periods. He kept the pressure up in the third period as well and was rewarded with another takedown and a major decision win. Really good showing from Caliendo.
Patrick Kennedy got his second consecutive start at 174, but the results this time weren't as dazzling -- a late surge from #10 Nick Incontrera carried him to a 10-2 major decision win over Kennedy. It was a 0-0 match after the first period and 4-0 in favor of Incontrera after the second, despite Kennedy having a good grasp of Incontrera's leg for much of the period.
Kennedy's cardio seems to be a work in progress this season (not too shocking, as he works his way back from injury) and he again seemed to run out of gas a bit in the third period, which made it easier for Incontrera to extend his lead.
Things went from bad to worse for Iowa at 184, where Aiden Riggins got taken down and then caught in a cement mixer/cow catcher and horsed over to his back. He fought the inevitable for a few moments, but ultimately got stuck to the mat for the pin. Riggins got flat overpowered in this match and the pin got Penn back into the dual and cut Iowa's lead to just 13-10.
Just as he did a week ago against the Cyclones, though, #22 Zach Glazier closed the door on a potential upset with a very solid decision win. Glazier methodically worked his way to a 9-5 win over #26 Martin Cosgrove, thanks to a pair of takedowns in the first period, an escape and a penalty point in the second, and another escape in the third period. He didn't attack much after the first period, but his his early attacks were strong and he defended effectively in the third period.
Bradley Hill, not the biggest heavyweight in his own right, got the rare pleasure of being able to overpower an opponent with his size, overwhelming 197er Cole Urbas on his way to an 8-3 decision win. Hill used a strong early takedown to open up a 3-0 lead, then made it 7-0 after tilting Urbas for near fall points .He wasn't able to finish the pin (or get any additional tilt), but those points were more than enough for Hill to cruise to the easy win.
There's no doubt that Iowa leaves this dual meet with work to do -- there were too many close, low-scoring matches, too many 0-0 first periods, too many matches without enough aggression on offense from the Iowa wrestler, and not enough bonus points. Iowa gave up too many easy escapes as well.
Still, the lower weights did what they needed to do to build a lead for Iowa, and Glazier and Hill answered the call to finish the dual after Penn used bonus point wins to make things competitive again. Take the win and go back home to work on the things that need to be improved.
#4 Iowa 22, Penn 13
125: #15 Drake Ayala DEC (8-7) #19 Max Gallagher
133: #13 Michael Colaiocco DEC (5-0) Jace Rhodes
141: #1 Real Woods DEC (5-0) #11 CJ Composto
149: #15 Victor Voinovich DEC (1-0) Andy Troczynski
157: #2 Jared Franek (DEC 4-2) #26 Jude Swisher
165: #6 Michael Caliendo MAJ DEC (14-5) Lucas Revano
174: #10 Nick Incontrera MAJ DEC (10-2) #14 Patrick Kennedy
184: Maximus Hale FALL (1:55) Aiden Riggins
197: #22 Zach Glazier DEC (9-5) #26 Martin Cosgrove
285: Bradley Hill DEC (8-3) Cole Urbas