After taking a short road trip to Ames last Sunday, #4 Iowa wrestling was back on the road on Friday night, this time for a longer jaunt -- out to Philadelphia and the legendary Palestra to take on the Penn Quakers. The end result was the same, though: an Iowa victory. The Hawkeyes came away with a 22-13 victory after winning seven of ten matches in the dual meet. Wins at the lower weights helped fuel Iowa's team victory; Iowa took four of five bouts before intermission, including three in a row at 141, 149, and 157. Iowa got a major decision at 165 out of intermission to open up a commanding 16-3 lead, but Penn wouldn't go away -- back-to-back bonus point wins for the Quakers at 174 and 184 (including a pin at the latter weight) cut Iowa's lead to 16-13 and put pressure on Iowa heading into the final two bouts. Solid wins at the final two weights (197 and 285) locked up the victory for the Hawkeyes.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGEiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZXQgdXMgc3RhcnRlZCBEcmFrZSEgPGJyPjxicj4xMjUg4oCTICMx NSBEcmFrZSBBeWFsYSAoSSkgZGVjLiAjMTkgTWF4IEdhbGxhZ2hlciAoUCks IDgtNzxicj48YnI+SW93YSAzLCBQZW5uIDA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0pvSWYwN0FWSVYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb0lmMDdBVklW PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgSGF3a2V5ZSBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBIYXdr c19XcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3 a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMwNzQxNDk4Njg4NDg3Nzk4P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The dual meet began at 125, where #15 Drake Ayala got takedowns in the first and third periods to open up a comfortable lead -- then gave up a takedown in the third to make the last 30 seconds of the match very tight. He game away with an 8-7 win, but the match didn't need to be that close. Jace Rhodes got his first start of the season in place of #9 Brody Teske at 133 and dropped a 5-0 decision to #13 Michael Colaiocco. After a bad start -- Colaiocco was up 3-0 with well over a minute of riding time after the first period -- Rhodes fought back to limit the damage well. He showed some solid defense and looked like the better-conditioned wrestler in the third period. #1 Real Woods got off to a quick start with an early takedown at 141, but he wasn't able to turn that into more points, despite his best efforts. Woods rode #11 CJ Composto for almost the entire first period and tried hard to tilt him, but wasn't successful. The second and third periods featured much less action. This was a comfortable win for Woods, but he's certainly capable of much splashier results. Woods' match looked like a points bonanza in comparison to 149, which was scoreless through two periods. #15 Victor Voinovich came away with a 1-0 win thanks to an escape in the third period (his opponent, Andy Troczynski, took neutral in the second period rather than go under Voinovich). A win is a win, but Voinovich really needs to make more happen from neutral in order to have significant success this season. The first half of the dual wrapped up at 157, where #2 Jared Franek picked up a workmanlike 4-2 win over #26 Jude Swisher. A first period takedown gave Franek the points he needed, but as Iowa's second-best wrestler it would still be encouraging to see him being more active in trying to score in the second and third periods, rather than shutting things down.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iY2EiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb251cyBmb3IgTWlrZXkhIDxicj48YnI+MTY1IOKAkyAjNiBNaWNo YWVsIENhbGllbmRvIChJKSBtYWpvciBkZWMuIEx1Y2FzIFJldmFubyAoUCks IDE0LTU8YnI+PGJyPklvd2EgMTYsIFBlbm4gMyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tHUGFwWTJmMnoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rR1BhcFky ZjJ6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgSGF3a2V5ZSBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBI YXdrc19XcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMwNzU1OTE1ODk1MTQ0ODIyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

#6 Michael Caliendo got the second half of the dual started on a high with Iowa's only bonus point win of the night, a 14-5 major decision win over Lucas Revano. Caliendo used a variety of attacks and some very slick offense to chain takedowns in this match. He was up 6-2 quickly in the first period, then made it 9-4 after two periods. He kept the pressure up in the third period as well and was rewarded with another takedown and a major decision win. Really good showing from Caliendo. Patrick Kennedy got his second consecutive start at 174, but the results this time weren't as dazzling -- a late surge from #10 Nick Incontrera carried him to a 10-2 major decision win over Kennedy. It was a 0-0 match after the first period and 4-0 in favor of Incontrera after the second, despite Kennedy having a good grasp of Incontrera's leg for much of the period. Kennedy's cardio seems to be a work in progress this season (not too shocking, as he works his way back from injury) and he again seemed to run out of gas a bit in the third period, which made it easier for Incontrera to extend his lead. Things went from bad to worse for Iowa at 184, where Aiden Riggins got taken down and then caught in a cement mixer/cow catcher and horsed over to his back. He fought the inevitable for a few moments, but ultimately got stuck to the mat for the pin. Riggins got flat overpowered in this match and the pin got Penn back into the dual and cut Iowa's lead to just 13-10. Just as he did a week ago against the Cyclones, though, #22 Zach Glazier closed the door on a potential upset with a very solid decision win. Glazier methodically worked his way to a 9-5 win over #26 Martin Cosgrove, thanks to a pair of takedowns in the first period, an escape and a penalty point in the second, and another escape in the third period. He didn't attack much after the first period, but his his early attacks were strong and he defended effectively in the third period. Bradley Hill, not the biggest heavyweight in his own right, got the rare pleasure of being able to overpower an opponent with his size, overwhelming 197er Cole Urbas on his way to an 8-3 decision win. Hill used a strong early takedown to open up a 3-0 lead, then made it 7-0 after tilting Urbas for near fall points .He wasn't able to finish the pin (or get any additional tilt), but those points were more than enough for Hill to cruise to the easy win.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFkbGV5IGNsb3NlcyBpdCBvdXQgICA8YnI+PGJyPjI4NSDigJMg QnJhZGxleSBIaWxsIChJKSBkZWMuIENvbGUgVXJiYXMgKFApLCA4LTMgIDxi cj48YnI+SW93YSAyMiwgUGVubiAxMyAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9ldmxHVXEyZTRiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXZsR1VxMmU0Yjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEhhd2tleWUgV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChASGF3a3Nf V3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tz X1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTczMDc2NDM0MjMxODk5NzUyMz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK