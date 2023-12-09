After road-tripping to Ames and Philadelphia over the past few weeks, Iowa wrestling returned home for one final dual meet in 2023 -- and smashed the Columbia Lions, 38-3. The Hawkeyes (now 4-0) won nine of 10 matches in the dual and recorded bonus points in seven of those nine wins, including four technical fall victories. Columbia was a very overmatched opponent in this dual meet -- the Lions had just one wrestler ranked in the Top 20 at his weight -- but the attacking mindset on display and the aggressive approach to scoring that Iowa wrestlers showed off was what you want to see from matches like that. Carrying that same approach into more difficult matches is the next (big) challenge.

Advertisement

The dual began at 125, where #17 Drake Ayala rolled to an 18-3 technical fall win over #27 Nick Babin. Ayala's constant pressured netted him a 6-2 lead in the first period after a pair of takedown, but he broke the match open in the final minute of the period with a cradle that earned him a takedown and a 3-point near fall as well. A pair of takedowns early in the second period put a quick end to the match. The most notable win of the meet came at 133, where Cullan Schriever made his first start of the season and picked up an upset win over #11 Angelo Rini. The first period was all Rini -- he got to Schriever's legs and finished a takedown just over a minute in, then rode him out for the remainder of the period. Schriever continued to fight for the remainder of the match, though. A takedown late in the second cut Rini's lead to 4-3. Schriever stayed on the attack in the third period and finally got the takedown he needed with 30 seconds to go. A ride-out by Schriever sent the match to overtime at 6-6, where Schriever used a re-attack to get to Rini's legs and complete the comeback and finish off a 9-6 win in sudden victory. Schriever showed a good motor and good determination after going down early. 141 was another Iowa blowout #1 Real Woods got a takedown 10 seconds into the match, then added two more to open up a 9-2 lead midway through the period. Woods went to work on the mat after that and used pair of tilts to earn 4-point near falls and wrap up the 17-2 technical fall win in just three minutes of work. Caleb Rathjen got a start at 149 and made the most of his opportunity with a 15-3 major decision win over Richard Fedalen. Rathjen was methodical, picking up takedowns in the first and second period before widening the margin with a pair of takedowns and a stall point in the third period. Rathjen's maintained the pressure and never stopped looking for chances to score, which led to the takedowns in the third period that took the match into bonus point territory. The final match before intermission was 157, which was unexpectedly one of the closest matches of the dual meet. #2 Jared Franek beat Jaden Le just 9-5, with takedowns in the first and second period and a long ride in the third. Franek got an early takedown in the first period, before Le got one of his own off a scramble situation. The match was tied 4-4 to start the second when Franek used a quick escape and a sharp double-leg attack to go up 8-4. Franek spent most of the third period riding Le and seemed content with the decision win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XcmVzdGxpbmcgaGlnaGxpZ2h0cz8gV3Jlc3RsaW5nIGhpZ2hsaWdo dHMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdr ZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tl eWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbEEyVXJNZkpPcyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xBMlVyTWZKT3M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBI YXdrZXllIFdyZXN0bGluZyAoQEhhd2tzX1dyZXN0bGluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrc19XcmVzdGxpbmcvc3RhdHVzLzE3 MzM0OTI3ODA3MDg2MjY0Mzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After intermission #7 Michael Caliendo got the bonus point train rolling again for Iowa, dispatching Kyle Mosher via 18-5 major decision. Caliendo got to Mosher's legs for a pair of slick takedowns in the first period to open up a 6-1 lead. In the second period, he added another takedown to go up 9-2. In the third period, Caliendo maintained the pressure with a reversal and a pair of takedowns to blow the match open. He wasn't able to get the final takedown for a technical fall, settling for a lopsided 18-5 major decision instead. #14 Patrick Kennedy started again at 174 and cruised to a 19-4 technical fall win. Kennedy used a variety of attacks and a high tempo to get to Garret Bilgrav's legs often and finish four takedowns in the first period. An escape and two more quick takedowns finished off another technical fall less than halfway through the second period. Columbia's only win of the dual meet came at 184, where #31 Aaron Ayzerov edged Aiden Riggins, 4-2. Ayzerov got a takedown in the first period, which held up for the remainder of the match. Riggins got in deep on a few attacks against Ayzerov, but couldn't finish the takedown. His pressure did force a pair of stall points in the third, but without an actual takedown, it wasn't enough to get the victory. #18 Zach Glazier put Iowa back on the winning track with a 14-2 major decision at 197 lbs. Glazier used a takedown in the first period and a ride-out in the second period to take control of the match, before widening the gap in the third period. Glazier got a quick escape, then scored three takedowns in the period to turn an easy decision win into a lopsided major decision. Bradley Hill finished off the dual with another bonus point victory, blowing by Billy McChesney with a 19-4 technical fall win. Hill turned the match into a takedown clinic and recorded five easy (and quick) takedowns in the first period, before locking up a turk and putting McChesney on his back with the period ending. He wasn't able to finish the pin, but did get a 4-point near fall, which was enough to lock up the technical fall victory.