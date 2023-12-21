IOWA CITY — Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walked onto the parquet floor of Carver-Hawkeye Arena Thursday afternoon wearing Nike "Reverse Grinch" Kobe sneakers. After another incredible, do-it-all performance for the Hawkeyes, Clark even played Santa on her way off the court, letting the shoes leave with a lucky young fan. Clark scored 35 points with 10 assists and a career-high 17 rebounds as the Hawkeyes overcame a slow start and wrecked the Loyola Ramblers, 98-69. Sydney Affolter made her second career start in place of Gabbie Marshall, who missed the game with an illness, and Affolter logged 10 points and seven rebounds for her efforts in 28 minutes. "Our defense wasn't very good at the beginning of the game, but it got a lot better after the half," head coach Lisa Bluder said. Iowa outscored Loyola 47-23 after halftime, blowing open what had been a close first half. "We made some careless turnovers, handoff turnovers. We came out more assertive in the second half, kind of determined not to do that, but that was pretty bad at the beginning of this game."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3JhaOKAmXMgZmlyc3QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBpb3dhd2JiPC9h PiBnYW1lIGFuZCBzaGUgZ2V0cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYWl0 bGluQ2xhcmsyMjwvYT7igJlzIHJldmVyc2UgR3JpbmNoZXMhIE1lcnJ5IENo cmlzdG1hcyBpbmRlZWQhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9q bmNsYW5jeT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aam5jbGFuY3k8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qWHVZVHhHRURtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20valh1WVR4R0VEbTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBZGFtIEphY29iaSAoQGFk YW1famFjb2JpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1f amFjb2JpL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM4MDAxMTc5ODg2NjQxMTcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxIYXBweSBIb2xpZGF5cyEgQ2FpdGxpbiBDbGFyayAjMjLigJ08 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMjwvYT4geCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NPelZ3M1Q0WGciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DT3pWdzNUNFhnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgV29tZW4mIzM5 O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElvd2FXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTczODAxOTA0ODQ4MTIzMDk1ND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

THE DEEP THREE

1. The first half was certainly competitive. There won't be many "sure things" left on Iowa's schedule, as the Big Ten slate is set to kick into high gear after Christmas. So in a way, it's fortunate for Iowa to get a dud like that first half out of the way now — there won't be many opportunities left in the season to get away with it again. Once that sloppy play cleared up though, the game lurched hard in Iowa's favor. Iowa used a 19-3 run to turn a two-point lead into a 72-54 advantage early in the third quarter, and Loyola never got the game back within doubt from there. Once the dust settled on the second half, the Hawkeyes had outscored their visitors 47-23 after halftime, with Clark coming within five points of matching Loyola's scoring after halftime all by herself. "We were a little disappointed with how we came out [in the first half]," senior forward Kate Martin said. "At halftime, it was just, 'value the ball.' We knew what we needed to do, it was just uncharacteristic mistakes." Martin finished with typically strong production: 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and a 3-for-5 shooting day from deep, along with her signature heady play and effort, to help Iowa overcome its sluggish start.

2. Caitlin Clark continues to rewrite history. Where do you even start with Caitlin Clark? If anybody else in college basketball, men's or women's, dropped a 35-17-10 stat line, it would launch a thousand headlines. Even by Clark's standards, it's a great game. But the dominance barely comes as a surprise — even though it really, really should.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DbGFyayBpcyB0aGUgMm5kIHBsYXllciBpbiBELUkgV0JCIGhpc3Rv cnkgd2l0aCBhdCBsZWFzdCAzNSBwb2ludHMsIDE1IHJlYm91bmRzICZhbXA7 IDEwIGFzc2lzdHMgaW4gYSBnYW1lLCBqb2luaW5nIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVd2JrYj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A TFNVd2JrYjwvYT4mIzM5O3MgQ29ybmVsaWEgR2F5ZGVuIGluIDE5OTUgKDQz LzE1LzEwKS4gUmU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRVNQ TlN0YXRzSW5mbz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARVNQTlN0YXRzSW5m bzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoYWVsIFZvZXBlbCAoQE1BVm9lcGVsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01BVm9lcGVsL3N0YXR1cy8x NzM4MDA2NTY4MDM2Mzg0NzkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Clark's performance was her 13th triple-double of her career, and she's now one double-double away (at 48) from that Big Ten record too. Clark passed two more names on the all-time scoring list Thursday, pushing past Minnesota's Rachel Banham (3,093) and FIU's Jerica Coley (3,107) and sitting one point behind Lorri Bauman of Drake (3,115) for sixth-place all-time in NCAA history. Clark had her triple-double. She had her career high in rebounds. She moved up the career scoring list. She gave away the Reverse Grinch Kobes to the lucky girl (a very pleasant young fan named Norah) after the game. Clark even helped clean up a fan's "adult seltzer" after an errant pass caused a mess on the sideline:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZWNobmljYWxseSwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9DYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FpdGxp bkNsYXJrMjI8L2E+IGhhcyA3IGFzc2lzdHMgdG9uaWdodCwgYnV0IHRoaXMg b25lIGRpZG4mIzM5O3Qgc2hvdyB1cCBpbiB0aGUgc3RhdCBib29rLiDwn5iC IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KNVVQWU5zRWZ4Ij5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vSjVVUFlOc0VmeDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VoT3pt Z2ZtME4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FaE96bWdmbTBOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IElvd2EgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElvd2FXQkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcz Nzk4NTQ2MDM0Mzg0NTE1MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

All while putting on a level of show on the hardwood that 99.9% of college basketball players could only ever dream of.