No. 4 Iowa 98, Loyola-Chicago 69: How The Reverse Grinches Stole Christmas
IOWA CITY — Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walked onto the parquet floor of Carver-Hawkeye Arena Thursday afternoon wearing Nike "Reverse Grinch" Kobe sneakers.
After another incredible, do-it-all performance for the Hawkeyes, Clark even played Santa on her way off the court, letting the shoes leave with a lucky young fan.
Clark scored 35 points with 10 assists and a career-high 17 rebounds as the Hawkeyes overcame a slow start and wrecked the Loyola Ramblers, 98-69. Sydney Affolter made her second career start in place of Gabbie Marshall, who missed the game with an illness, and Affolter logged 10 points and seven rebounds for her efforts in 28 minutes.
"Our defense wasn't very good at the beginning of the game, but it got a lot better after the half," head coach Lisa Bluder said. Iowa outscored Loyola 47-23 after halftime, blowing open what had been a close first half. "We made some careless turnovers, handoff turnovers. We came out more assertive in the second half, kind of determined not to do that, but that was pretty bad at the beginning of this game."
THE DEEP THREE
1. The first half was certainly competitive. There won't be many "sure things" left on Iowa's schedule, as the Big Ten slate is set to kick into high gear after Christmas. So in a way, it's fortunate for Iowa to get a dud like that first half out of the way now — there won't be many opportunities left in the season to get away with it again.
Once that sloppy play cleared up though, the game lurched hard in Iowa's favor.
Iowa used a 19-3 run to turn a two-point lead into a 72-54 advantage early in the third quarter, and Loyola never got the game back within doubt from there. Once the dust settled on the second half, the Hawkeyes had outscored their visitors 47-23 after halftime, with Clark coming within five points of matching Loyola's scoring after halftime all by herself.
"We were a little disappointed with how we came out [in the first half]," senior forward Kate Martin said. "At halftime, it was just, 'value the ball.' We knew what we needed to do, it was just uncharacteristic mistakes."
Martin finished with typically strong production: 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and a 3-for-5 shooting day from deep, along with her signature heady play and effort, to help Iowa overcome its sluggish start.
2. Caitlin Clark continues to rewrite history. Where do you even start with Caitlin Clark? If anybody else in college basketball, men's or women's, dropped a 35-17-10 stat line, it would launch a thousand headlines. Even by Clark's standards, it's a great game. But the dominance barely comes as a surprise — even though it really, really should.
Clark's performance was her 13th triple-double of her career, and she's now one double-double away (at 48) from that Big Ten record too.
Clark passed two more names on the all-time scoring list Thursday, pushing past Minnesota's Rachel Banham (3,093) and FIU's Jerica Coley (3,107) and sitting one point behind Lorri Bauman of Drake (3,115) for sixth-place all-time in NCAA history.
Clark had her triple-double. She had her career high in rebounds. She moved up the career scoring list. She gave away the Reverse Grinch Kobes to the lucky girl (a very pleasant young fan named Norah) after the game.
Clark even helped clean up a fan's "adult seltzer" after an errant pass caused a mess on the sideline:
All while putting on a level of show on the hardwood that 99.9% of college basketball players could only ever dream of.
3. Bad shooting doesn't have to mean a bad game. Statistically, Hannah Stuelke's day was solid: 20 points and eight rebounds, including four on the offensive boards. 9-for-15 from the field. Downright productive stuff.
All six of Stuelke's misses from the field were layups, though — Iowa missed only 10 as a team — and she went just 2-for-6 from the charity stripe, an inaccurate performance one would have expected from her last season more than now.
"She missed too many bunnies," Bluder said. "I really challenged her at halftime; she only had one rebound, and she ended up with eight. I'm happy with the way she responded with that."
Stuelke's effort level was great all the way through, only leaving the game in the fourth quarter after committing two offensive fouls (on calls that may have involved some embellishment from the Loyola defenders). She and Affolter (3-of-7 shooting Thursday) combined for 10 of Iowa's 14 offensive rebounds as Iowa dominated the smaller Ramblers on the glass, 51-27, and 14-3 on offensive rebounds.
Indeed, Iowa's outside shooting remained unproductive from all but a couple players (today, Clark and Martin made all seven of Iowa's threes), but instead of letting a bad day of jumpers depress their effort, this team used it to double down and find other ways to win.
"Syd's going to go get boards, but it doesn't mean I don't have to box out, and don't have to get rebounds too," Martin said. "That's the type of person you want on your team, and don't want to play against. She's gonna crash the boards, she's gonna go hard, play great defense and she's tenacious out there. Any time I'm in the game with Syd I'm happy."
Perhaps, then — befitting the calendar one last time — this was all a holiday lesson waiting in plain sight: work hard, act selflessly, bring joy, and you'll be in want of nothing.
(Presuming, of course, that Clark brought a second set of shoes to Carver.)