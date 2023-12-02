Iowa has reached the light portion of its schedule. From the start of December through January 10, the Hawkeyes are set to play nine different opponents, none of whom are ranked. Only Michigan State and Cleveland State are projected to make the NCAA Tournament by ESPN. Iowa will probably be 10+ point favorites in all of those games. But each of those opponents pose their own issues for Iowa to overcome. For Bowling Green, the big issue was three-point shooting. Bowling Green came into the game averaging 39.4% from three, 19th best in the country. Some of Iowa's best teams in recent years have struggled to limit teams from the three-point line. Would Bowling Green's shooters give Iowa trouble, or would Iowa limit the Falcons' shooting and roll to a big victory?

Iowa's Three-Point Defense

Overall, it was mission accomplished on the defensive end. Iowa started hot offensively and jumped out to a 21-5 lead. Bowling Green responded with a couple of threes that got the Falcons back within 10 points with just under four minutes to go, but Iowa righted the ship and ended the first quarter with a 29-16 lead. In the second and third quarters, Iowa did a better job of challenging Bowling Green's shooters, either forcing them off the three-point line or into tougher shots. The Falcons went 2-for-9 from three-point range in the second quarter, and just 1-for-7 from deep in the third quarter. Overall, Bowling Green shot just 8-for-31 from long range in the game. That's 25.8% total, which is 13.6 percentage points below their season average. In a game where Bowling Green needed to shoot well from behind the arc to stand a chance, Iowa did a great job of making the Falcons attempt difficult threes. As a result of that strong effort, Iowa led by 16 at halftime, 25 after three quarters, and won by 34. The game was never in question.

Iowa's Molly Davis (1) drives to the basket Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, against Bowling Green at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Role Players Keep Stepping Up

Since Iowa's loss to Kansas State, the role players have continued to step up to better support Caitlin Clark's starring effort. Against Drake, Kate Martin had the best game of her career to lead Iowa to victory. In the Gulf Coast Showcase, it was Molly Davis that played well enough to earn all-tournament team honors. Davis had one of the highlights of the game today too:



Today, Sydney Affolter and Addison O'Grady both had big games to help Iowa. Affolter scored 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting. She also added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Affolter plays the game with a toughness and intensity Iowa hasn't quite had in recent years. She chases rebounds and steals like Clark chases shots. O'Grady has had a difficult year. She was expected to be the starter, but has served as a backup instead. Despite that, she's had a big impact in several games and today she scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in just 12 minutes off the bench. Clark (24 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds) still got hers of course. Martin's run of excellent play also continued with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks on 7-of-9 shooting. In past years, Iowa was very top-heavy. If teams could slow down Clark or Monika Czinano, then Iowa was often in trouble. That Iowa has had so many different players step up already this season is a great sign for the future. It should make Iowa more resistant to injuries or shooting slumps in Big Ten play and in March.

Celebrity Sighting

Having a box office player like Clark has its perks. Actor Jason Sudeikis, best known for his title role in Ted Lasso, and basketball legend Sue Bird were in town to watch Clark and the Hawkeyes this afternoon. Iowa even got Sudeikis in on the dance cam:

Stuelke Update

As expected, Hannah Stuelke missed her third consecutive game due to injury. Stuelke was doubtful earlier in the week, and was listed as out for the game. The coaches are still optimistic that Stuelke will return for Iowa's next game.

Next Up